Rhoda Crawford Hits Back at PNP Critics | TVJ News – July 26 2021

Member of Parliament for Central Manchester Rhoda Moy Crawford has hit back at two PNP Vice President candidates who made disparaging comments about her leadership.
20 comments
She didn’t hit back so much as deflect their silly -and probably drunken- claims.
So Peter bunting never deh pon top a motor vehicle too……13 years bunting dehdeh….dats y him couldn’t seh ntn
This girl has leadership qualities…..this is the politician we aim to have…..only politician that has a first term goal to introduce a law
Jamaica moving forward, how could it get any worse ?
PJ Patterson was the start of the destruction and boy , are they working extremely hard to destroy Jamaica. People keep saying that I should waste my hard earn dollar to visit Jamaica, but, I have better things to do with my money even if it was someone else paying for it…
what have you people done with Jamaica!
U hit back so good they are SLIMYHEAD PARATS your work speak for u madam
One load a dutty bungle can’t even run dem yaad. Power hungry
Unity needed to succeed!
The people have spoken, support the chosen representative…..
Never see her yet
Where u a look fi har
Men a men boy a boy…si how them fava sponge bob !
Woman strenght them have !
Listening to these politicians it makes you wonder about the calibre & kind of leadership that exist in the PNP. Norman & Michael must be having upset stomach!!!!!
A house that divided by it self can’t stand u need to get together
Bad mind a kill pnp that’s why the pnp party mash up
PNP Lord help this party is completely broken
For men in leadership their comment was very distasteful sending the wrong message to the younger generation.
Mi nuh see nothing agaawn a Mandeville labourite.
Pnp style of governing is far out dated.
That is why I don’t like the PNP party too much dutty n word attitude.
This lady is smart …