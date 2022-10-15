Recent Post
51 comments
Thanks Nazanin to be the voice of Iranian people 🌹
thanks Nazianin Jan. May your amazing Father who lulled persian lullabies of freedom rest in peace and he is so proud of you today what you did for Iranian women
This video was Islamophobic
@Triggered University Kid It is said that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. The same goes for hate, it seems.
Power, Peace, and Prosperity to the people of Iran. 🙏 🇮🇷 🌻
Here is the recommended clip that say it:
https://youtu.be/QbHAaWyFCz4
Help the Brave Iranian Women in their fight against islame 👌
With Love This Is Voices From Iran ☘️💜☘️
Our Revolution is Unstoppable and it is going to eliminate barbaric regime and achieve Freedom, Equality and Happiness✅🌷
We Love Your Support🙏🍀🌺🍀
❤
Thank you, Nazanin, for courageously speaking out in support of oppressed Iranian women/all oppressed women, regardless of how insanely their government or “morality police” may react!!
@Diego Santos “Who the f is she?” google it.
She had no desire pushing her TV series. She was completely focused on the women of Iran.
@Diego Santos She’s a woman who spent the first 4 weeks of her life in Iran and was then educated and protected in the west but still likes to pretend she is Iranian… Oh and she acts a little and badly.
Anyone who is reading this! pls, ask the European governments to cut ties with Iran. Wishing the best for Iranian women and men is not gonna stop the regime from killing them.
Thanks for supporting our people Nazanin , you are a true patriot
she should become the next queen of Iran , that would be great queen , getting drunk every Friday , parties and non-stop drinking and smoking , she would make a great queen of Iran , Iran does not need peaceful nuclear energy , Iran needs alcohol , beer and women who dress in shorts and the brave people of Iran should have the right to get drunk every Friday . Long live freedom , long live liberty and long live beer , cheers 🍺🍺🍻🍻🍺🍺✌✌
Amen 🙏
@Sina Bagheri Sarvestani tf?
I also thank you because it doesn’t matter what country your in women do have power and should be screaming from the rooftops equal rights. In the USA we women are able to scream out where soo many countries it Courbet a death sentence. To all fellow women reading this get out and vote but also peacefully protest in your own communities. “Get up stand up” as Bob Marley sings.
Well done Nazanin. Keep going. You’re making a difference 👌
she should become the next queen of Iran , that would be great queen , getting drunk every Friday , parties and non-stop drinking and smoking , she would make a great queen of Iran , Iran does not need peaceful nuclear energy , Iran needs alcohol , beer and women who dress in shorts and the brave people of Iran should have the right to get drunk every Friday . Long live freedom , long live liberty and long live beer and weed , cheers 🍺🍺🍻🍻🍺🍺✌✌
Thank you for covering our revolution, great respect for Nazanin Boniadi ❤️
she should become the next queen of Iran , that would be great queen , getting drunk every Friday , parties and non-stop drinking and smoking , she would make a great queen of Iran , Iran does not need peaceful nuclear energy , Iran needs alcohol , beer and women who dress in shorts and the brave people of Iran should have the right to get drunk every Friday . Long live freedom , long live liberty and long live beer and weed , cheers 🍺🍺🍻🍻🍺🍺✌✌
@Sina Bagheri Sarvestani Come on, you are so ridiculously indoctrinated…
Nazanin is a real life Bronwyn. The world needs more people like her 💙 💜 💙 💜 💙
Thank you Nazanin.we all iranian at this point of history got to be an activist as well to take control of our country and save the life of each and every individual who is fighting for freedom .let this be shining light for all humanity across the globe who are suffering.
@Ibn ʿAbdulaziz where did you come up with that dumb analogy? Iranian are very much Muslims. Shiat Muslims not sooni crazies. The whole concept of religion being the law of the land should be abolished.
@Arie G. It is not allowed for a Muslim to pray behind them, or eat the meat that they slaughtered or marry their women. Only the Sunnis among the Iranians are Muslims. They should be given their own place and the rest should officially be declared as non-Muslims. And non-Muslims iranians should not live with the Sunnis, nor wear our clothes or call themselves “Islamic”.
@Arie G. Iranians are Muslims, Baha’is, Jews, Christians, Catholics, Zoroastrians, atheists, and agnostics — a lot of today’s Iranian population being atheists.
@Maryam Dadar we are monotheist because we built and were built on monotheism
Iran is one of those countries where you really have to differentiate between “the people” and “the regime”. They have a young, smart population whre more women than men attend university. There is a huge underground music scene, in defiance of the government. And people have tried repeatedly to overthrow those in power. So when we in the West criticise “Iran” for its actions – including applying sanctions which hurt ordinary people – we also need to keep in mind that the PEOPLE of Iran (most notably young women) are pretty awesome. Like Ukrainians, I am in awe of their bravery and strength.
@fordhouse8b the revolution of 1979 was high jacked by the islamists. Many hadn’t even heard of Khomeini until he was landed in Iran. People didn’t mean for islamists to come into power to begin with. As for the voting for the Islamic republic, many went to vote “yes” because the rumour was circulating that if they didn’t, they would lose their jobs or even their lives! So, it was out of fear. The guy who is arguing with you on this thread is most likely a supporter of this regime trying to legitimize it by such claims.
@Harut ہاروت It was during the Cold War, a communist regime took over Afghanistan , the number of communists were growing in Iran then French, British, American changed the direction of revolution to Islamic regime
Try to educate yourself only 2 months before revolution suddenly the name of Khomeini was heard on the streets of Iran …
@I I thank you 🙏 exactly
@CALM A ! But the then Shah of Iran tells us a different narrative ….wait I am sharing it with u ……
Nazanin we appreciate you amplifying our voices.
When I was in Iraq (2004), women and girls would remove their head scarves in defiance of their leadership, and against the teachings from the leader/elder of the house. It was a sign that they were with us. What a blessing it was to be treated with such kindness that these same women (and some men) would give us fresh bread, and we would give them food and medical supplies to sustain their families.
While one could say that it is immoral that these people should participate in such a manner, it is equally important to resolute that oppression and tyranny be absolved.
End of the day, no one cared about being covered or uncovered, we just lived with the respect of the people.
it’s Islam teaching to cover their woman
Love this and love her power for the people
This generation grew up hearing stories of a once great nation with freedom of expression and massive industry and they didn’t see any of it!
We grew up in fear of expression and soon that’s all over POWER TO THE PEOPLE OF IRAN 🇮🇷
🌹
Wishing the people of Iran the very best. It may be difficult but do not give up this opportunity for your rights and freedom.
Thank you Nazanin for being our voice.
It’s incredible that it even needs to be said that the situation in Iran is more important than her role in some TV show.
Well, to be fair, it is the Lord Of The Rings, not some reality show.
For zan, zendegi, azadi
All the pain and suffering of 40 years
All the patriotic exiles and their families
All those that perished in your prisons
All those that disappeared under the moonlight
❤
I’m not Iranian nor have I ever been to Iran. That being said, I am in awe of the bravery shown by the women in Iran. I wish peace and prosperity for them. And to Nazanin…thank you for fighting for a better society.
@C.A.T. lol iran also has its own laws hijab is law in iran if European countries can ban burka and u don’t seem to have a problem with what’s u problem with iran? u want to impose u culture on iran?
Thanks CNN for conducting this interview. This story must be told, and deserves a lot more coverage by media outlets. We are witnessing a revolution unfolding in Iran, where people (mostly young women) are trying to unroot the source of many problems in the free world. They need to be heard and supported.
What an eloquent young lady, I’m sure you make your parents proud every day and I agree with everything you said. As a father of three bight young women, I can’t imagine the horrific conditions these girls, young ladies and women face in the so-called Islamic Republic of Iran. We all need to stand solidly with the women and men that want Freedom in Iran.