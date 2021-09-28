Rising inflation across Canada could lead to interest rate hike in 2022: analyst

Carleton University's Ian Lee says that rising rates of inflation in Canada could lead to an interest rate hike in 2022.
51 comments
Justin says otherwise
“Harper’s fault”
Trudeau said he’s going to decrease home prices, fix the climate, and take care of your kids. He hasn’t done those things yet, he’s waiting for this election.
All of those things have gotten way worse
Maybe time to vote PPC
@Danny K
Npd are the same ouf guet them out
Trudeau wants to talk about seemingly impossible tasks (distraction) like climate change, ending the pandemic, all significant world issues, but will not talk about OUR LOCAL PROBLEMS LIKE; inflation, local water inadequacies, worker shortage. This is a vanity election, vote Trudeau OUT.
O’TOOLE and the CONServatives Wont Help you Either.
@ProjectCambrian probably won’t dance around like a bollywood actress while spending more money then all other prime Ministers combined
Trudeau has a word for you – go to Walmart
It’s because he’s completely clueless. He doesn’t know what he’s doing. Speaking from a business perspective, I can tell you he has absolutely no idea what’s going on. No one in their right mind would say monetary policy is not important when the entire world is driven by finance and money. It just goes to show how useless he is.
@ProjectCambrian like they’re going to make it worse????
how could high gas prices be a thing we are doing our part you know carbon tax
Call it what it is. Breathing tax.
It’s a punitive tax to make you use less gas which is a joke, and to pay for non-existent renewable energy development. Same for tax on cigarettes, did anyone see more health improvements like ICUnits?????????
JT uses doctored videos to game elections
Can’t keep interest near zero forever.
Yeah they can, they just have to print the currency into oblivion
@mondayjoker that’s not how it works
Only if you want housing to die then raise it a lot
I hope interest rates go up by-at least 5. %
Having zero cost for money is not realistic
relying on a capitalist economy to regulate itself & contain it’s own inflation isn’t realistic.
Remember the 70’s? Multiply that times 20….it’s going to be ugly!
Can’t wait I’m so excited
dont worry guys everyone is gonna be a millionaire, and a bottle of water will only cost you a couple million. xD
Who cares
The liberal way. Keep on raising taxes. Sad
And paying folks to stay home …
Nobody learns, the same playbook forever, it’s in their name!
Remember the 16% mortgage after Trudeau Sr’s tenure?
I renewed a mortgage at 16 3/4. Time to happen again
I remember when it was 20% early 80’s
I remember the than unheard of 6 figures salary figures for Trudeau cabinet members in the time when managing position got paid short of $30,000 per year.
Ya we remember an putting food on the table was hard .
I remember 21% due to that crook Martin.
But yet ppl keep voting in Trudeau..makes me sick
He would be able to do his job if everyone just went and got there jabs !
@Caper Guy lol what..he had 6 years fool
@Caper Guy
Gee, it’s almost as if printing billions in new currency and spending billions of money in a short amount of time causes inflation.
Who could have guessed?
Nice! That’s about it.
Like we didn’t see this coming!
Vote Trudeau OUT!
Should be a vote for him to go to prison instead
well you force economic suicide on a population, shut businesses, waste and send away our money, and fill your own pockets with a never-ending stream of ill begotten gains…yeah we didn’t see this coming
During Trudeaus reign he pushed a consumer driven economy well for all those who followed his debt is nothing to worry about ways the results are starting to show. Remember Venezuelas inflation went to 15% we are in for a rough time
This country is going to Hell in a Handbasket
Still waiting for lower cell phone rates from Trudeau’s 2019 election promise. The liberals promised Ontario voters cheaper insurance.All we got was ridiculous hydro rates and scandals. 300,000 jobs lost in manufacturing sector. Ontario rivals California as the most indebted province per capita.The liberals know to profit at taxpayers expense.
It will balance itself 🙂 <3 sunny ways woohoo!
Don’t forget about the increase due to the carbon tax which will keep increasing to $170.00 a ton.
The inflation increase due to the carbon tax in not transitionary.