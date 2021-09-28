Rising inflation across Canada could lead to interest rate hike in 2022: analyst 1

Carleton University's Ian Lee says that rising rates of inflation in Canada could lead to an interest rate hike in 2022.

  2. Trudeau said he’s going to decrease home prices, fix the climate, and take care of your kids. He hasn’t done those things yet, he’s waiting for this election.

  3. Trudeau wants to talk about seemingly impossible tasks (distraction) like climate change, ending the pandemic, all significant world issues, but will not talk about OUR LOCAL PROBLEMS LIKE; inflation, local water inadequacies, worker shortage. This is a vanity election, vote Trudeau OUT.

    2. @ProjectCambrian probably won’t dance around like a bollywood actress while spending more money then all other prime Ministers combined

    4. It’s because he’s completely clueless. He doesn’t know what he’s doing. Speaking from a business perspective, I can tell you he has absolutely no idea what’s going on. No one in their right mind would say monetary policy is not important when the entire world is driven by finance and money. It just goes to show how useless he is.

    2. It’s a punitive tax to make you use less gas which is a joke, and to pay for non-existent renewable energy development. Same for tax on cigarettes, did anyone see more health improvements like ICUnits?????????

    3. I remember the than unheard of 6 figures salary figures for Trudeau cabinet members in the time when managing position got paid short of $30,000 per year.

  12. Gee, it’s almost as if printing billions in new currency and spending billions of money in a short amount of time causes inflation.

    Who could have guessed?

  15. well you force economic suicide on a population, shut businesses, waste and send away our money, and fill your own pockets with a never-ending stream of ill begotten gains…yeah we didn’t see this coming

  16. During Trudeaus reign he pushed a consumer driven economy well for all those who followed his debt is nothing to worry about ways the results are starting to show. Remember Venezuelas inflation went to 15% we are in for a rough time

  18. Still waiting for lower cell phone rates from Trudeau’s 2019 election promise. The liberals promised Ontario voters cheaper insurance.All we got was ridiculous hydro rates and scandals. 300,000 jobs lost in manufacturing sector. Ontario rivals California as the most indebted province per capita.The liberals know to profit at taxpayers expense.

  20. Don’t forget about the increase due to the carbon tax which will keep increasing to $170.00 a ton.
    The inflation increase due to the carbon tax in not transitionary.

