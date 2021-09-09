Robert E. Lee statue gets removed in Richmond, Virginia to cheers | USA TODAY

A 131-year-old Robert E. Lee memorial statue in Virginia's capital has been removed after the Supreme Court cleared the path for its removal.
RELATED: Drone footage shows devastating flooding in Philadelphia
Crews harnessed the 12-ton statue and removed it from its 40-foot pedestal eliciting cheers from the crowd of about 200 people. Some wore Black Lives Matter shirts and chanted, “Whose streets? Our streets!” and “Hey hey hey, goodbye.” State Sens. Jennifer McClellan and Louise Lucas waved and hugged bystanders as the statue was hoisted from its pedestal.
“This was a long time coming, part of the healing process so Virginia can move forward and be a welcoming state with inclusiveness and diversity,” said Gov. Ralph Northam, who attended the removal. The Democrat said it represents “more than 400 years of history that we should not be proud of,” and congratulated Virginians for supporting its removal.
» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.
#confederacy #confederatemonuments #blacklivesmatter
84 comments
And then tomorrow, people wake up and realize they have all the same problems that they had yesterday. * Slow Golf Clap *
@Nathan Smiley ya i talked to him too.. that is what he said
@Mark OwsleyThat’s where Columbus got syphilis. I have no idea, how or who he got it from. Not sure if the Indian’s came willingly. Who knows.
@Betty Eyer your history is being erased. deal with it. i dont see why your mad because your history is evil anyway. you shouldnt be mad.
@Mark Owsley THAT is a lie that Demonrat’s love to tell, to hide their racist past. In fact, I was in the White House, that exact year with a very good friend of mine Vice Presiden Hubert Humphrey. He should of won the presidency. But the Southern states voted for Briden’s good friend, Gov. George Wallace. Nixon barely eked out a win. Southern’s were pissed about the Civil Rights Bill, and tried to Filibuster it in the Senate. It was the Republicans that pulled it over the finish line. Two seats switched after that. The rest remained Democrats for the rest of their lives. And back in there district’s, they continued to vote for Democrats. Next, Jimmy Carter wins the South, then Bill Clinton. Now, naturally ppl die & move. Can’t help that. And we had a huge influx of immigrants move into the South.
@Earl of Mar sorry about that. I must have gotten out of line. years ago I had a few websites. I learned there are Sentinels out there. When anything hot came up, a rash of people would sign on complaining. They never looked at any other posts or information. They only logged on and complained in a similar fashion (group think) after a couple of certain users had logged on. They are organized.
What’s it going to take?
Lmao, is this how politicians quell the masses? I guess it works, seeing how the masses are idiots.
Masses!? It is one percent if that.
The Christian
Mass
-Try…reflecting
already has that word patented.
Yup
the masses are asses
“What a cruel thing war is… to fill our hearts with hatred instead of love for our neighbors.” – General Robert E Lee
@Caleb Howell Bingo. I despise all you seditious rats.
@James Miller Hey genius, the United States was founded by literal traitors. It’s a nonsense allegation.
@Dylan Clay Did the north say,
“In the momentous step which our State has taken of dissolving its connection with the government of which we so long formed a part, it is but just that we should declare the prominent reasons which have induced our course.
Our position is thoroughly identified with the institution of slavery– the greatest material interest of the world. Its labor supplies the product which constitutes by far the largest and most important portions of commerce of the earth. These products are peculiar to the climate verging on the tropical regions, and by an imperious law of nature, none but the black race can bear exposure to the tropical sun. These products have become necessities of the world, and a blow at slavery is a blow at commerce and civilization. That blow has been long aimed at the institution, and was at the point of reaching its consummation. There was no choice left us but submission to the mandates of abolition, or a dissolution of the Union, whose principles had been subverted to work out our ruin. That we do not overstate the dangers to our institution, a reference to a few facts will sufficiently prove.”?
No, that was the state of Mississippi. The south was fighting to keep people enslaved; it’s as simple as that.
@FredrickTesla That sounds a lot like sedition to me…
@flex da cat People who burn flags are seditious, Native American reservations are seditious, as are BLM and anyone else who fights the system. Seditious just means that we want to be free and you want to use force to take that freedom. You keep using it like an insult, but it’s only an insult to authoritarian tyrants who want to control everyone.
good, now can we have two mc doubles for 2 dollars
@bob1964utube you think McDonald’s can’t afford to feed you for 2 bucks?
You think Obama wanted you not to have cheap burgers?
@Art and Chill now it’s $4
@Art and Chill Obama could care less about the poor masses.
And he lives on an island with white ultra-liberals, and his oppressed family, of course.
Obama the abomination
I find the recent military gate around the White House offensive and it makes me uncomfortable. Please remove that too
@Lucky Coww nope, it’s funnier you dont get it. Enjoy wishing your wife was a dude.
@KadiusBlack but I am a women and my husband is a dude… hurr derrrrrrrrf
Or could it be i identify as a south Korean from Africa but my mother is Norwegian and my husband is a horse and I’m into beastieality… and my daughter is a hamster
@Lucky Coww you keep lying to the internet kid
@KadiusBlack is the internet a living breathing soul, all heil the internet, how can I lie to it, is it alive Artificial intelligence
“Those who forget the past are condemned to repeat it” I can’t wait…
@Jehovah Witness know and now are two different words. Read your last post, the power of education isn’t on your side. Keep knocking on Mr. Witness.
Most of the removed statues are now in confederate cemeteries; some are in museums & a handful are held by historical societies & private collections
The south has always been conservative; doesn’t matter if they’re called republican/democrat, & the north has always been more progressive
@zarg dirosi Because these young fools don’t know who they are!!! Ask them, they can’t tell you! Schools don’t teach anything other than indoctrination. This generation has been brainwashed since birth. This is the generation that will kill America. They are in the process of it now.
@Truth You’ve been drinking their koolaid! He was a patriot of the south. All you young fools are the traitors, not respecting our flag, burning our flag and country down, not respecting our history. You name it, you don’t respect even your own mother! That’s how you were taught. Respect nothing. That’s one of the communist manifesto items that they listed showing what they will do to bring down this country. You prove they did a good job.
We should remove all statues and put up company logos. That way people can remember who really owns this country
And the Internet Award goes to insightful Pall Mall.
the fact is that you are 100% plus accurate.
@Michelle Bloom True.
@Mandeep Kaur problem is can you make sure every people in your record is a valid victims ? What is the standard for valid victim of slavery anyway ? Too broad and prone for group or personal exploitation. Three hundred years ago someone got into wrong ship and shipped into wrong continent-his descendant can claim as a slaves although he ended up works as a chef. We have difficulty keeping record of the world war II and its even harder to obtain for record more than 100 years ago. I dont want to give my money for scam or even just a liar. I had enough.
@Lumpatious We just used taxpayer money to build a radical Islamic army. The same one that took down the twin towers and hit the heart of our defense command at the pentegon. This is like “which shell is the nut under”? Something else is happening while all this busy craziness is going on. Something Huge.
@Michelle Bloom you mean like izrael who owns the chi coms who owns the us
Maybe we should put a statue up of things they should really be concerned about. Like fentanyl, or single parenting
Or just positive things
@D B Fun fact: The government can still handle whatever issue is wants to regardless if a local government is removing a statue, to think otherwise is juvenile
You think single parenting is an issue? Try the systemic faculties that led to single parenting, like lack of education and availability of birth control which are the leading causes of single parenthood. Elevate your understanding before speaking ignorantly.
@TC24 there it is..the victim card. Didn’t even try and hide it did you.
@John Riley There is no victim card. I called out your conflating end results for the reason they exist in the first place. They are fundamentally different.
While our country is in a death spiral let’s instead focus on removing statues.
Pathetic
@Greenitthe STEM huh? Well you still have bad grammar, but that’s our fabulous education system at work! It’s perfectly expectable to abbreviate a word in a you tube comment section lol. Oh that’s abbreviated for laugh out loud
@marcus akara why did you even need to type something after the T,
@marcus akara Trump caused? Evidence?
Wow a conservative confederate kkk supporter I mean all that’s going on your sure on here that’s how you kno it means something!!
@Tayla G You mean acceptable, right?
“Madness, as you know, Is like gravity — all it takes is a little push!”
– Joker: The Dark Knight
@I am jacks complete lack of surprise you mean when the capital was attacked in 1812 because that’s the last time It was attacked or do you mean the protest that happened in January 6th because that’s all it was a protest! Nothing got burned down nothing got destroyed yeah some people got hurt but that happens in a protest oh and a protester got murdered but it was still a protest!
@MassTV yes we should take down the Washington monument in any statues to George Washington or the founding fathers because they were all rebels too by your logic!
@Rob I guess I’ll have to take that as a no. And yes capitol property was destroyed and looted, HUNDREDS of officers suffered serious injuries including severed fingers, lost eye, heart attacks from being tased over and over. Oh and yes a protestor was JUSTIFIABLY shot not murdered. You should learn what words mean before trying to apply them. So you really believe after fighting like hell against police and risking being shot, these insurrectionists were simply going to shake hands with pence and pelosi and take selfies?? Yes I meant the ATTACK on January the 6th, dumb dumb…
@Rob you actually thought you made sense there. That’s cute.
@MassTV Veterans of the Union Army, Post 88 of the Grand Army of the Republic: “As soldiers and citizens we have no apologies to make for calling words by their proper names, ‘traitor’ a traitor and ‘rebel’ a rebel…,” a Patterson resolution stated in the October 31 edition of the Pittsburg Dispatch. “We reiterate that we are opposed to the erection of monuments by the great or small upon the battlefields of Gettysburg or any other place that will in the slightest degree make glorious the deeds of those who trampled under foot the national ensign. We believe in making treason odious.”
Augustus took down statues of Mark Anthony and I’m sure nobody’s ever heard of him
Well clearly tearing down statues does nothing to affect what’s recorded in history considering you’re sitting here talking about him, you abject clown.
Wrong
The confederate statue deserves to be pissed on by the entire universe
@Lucky Coww The confederate statue deserves to be pissed on by the entire universe
@Travis Courly are aliens able to peee on things, should I wear my tin foil hat
Yes take down some old statue so we can pretend elected officials and the elites still aren’t racists who are involved in modern day human trafficking…
@XXII Elhazaroth Pagangrinder VXXXVIII not a dime.
@Faethe he banned him from maralago.
@b s must’ve been hard to ban his best friend
@TC24 what a pathetic excuse. A group is only as good as it’s members and blmers did illegally pull down statues. Don’t make excuses for them you racist.
@TC24 also false equivalence there. Trump supporters aren’t an organization, it’s a political stance
The Egyptians thought they erased Akhenaten too.
But driving up the freeway Virginia has the biggest Confederate flag I’ve ever seen LMAO
@E Moneybags Coming from the same political party that proves over and over again that they don’t care about the environment? Yeah no, nothing went over my head. Except the fumes in the air from oil corporations.
@Rosè- a -Bleu I’m saying your comment makes you look like you’re going to be in a bright orange jumpsuit that says inmate on it picking up litter after your rage gets you arrested for arson. My God do I have to spell it out for you libtard?
On I65 out of Montgomery Alabama is a huge one, and they can’t touch any of them because they are privately owned
@E Moneybags makes him sound like gator food
@Rosè- a -Bleu Fascist
You’ve got the guys in the basket who’s taking them out and hes falling out of the damn basket
I am just here to see the;
‘CONSTANT division in our country”
comments
This is one of em
@Squidward Tentacles Yeah my comment was just filled with hate and division!!
Excellent observation there buddy!
Maybe you should have thought that through before you posted it.
Clearly I had already scrolled through the comments and that was my conclusion based on facts.
I guess for some people you have to be specific and draw pictures
It’s kkk confederate racism!!!
It sounds like you’re part of the problem seeking entertainment rather than public discourse. Bless your heart.
You know it’s great when a jaded construction worker cheers.