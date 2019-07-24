Robert Mueller Testifies Under Oath That His Report Does Not Exonerate President Trump | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Robert Mueller Testifies Under Oath That His Report Does Not Exonerate President Trump | MSNBC 1

July 24, 2019

 

Chairman Nadler: "Did you actually totally exonerate the president?" Mueller: "No."
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Robert Mueller Testifies Under Oath That His Report Does Not Exonerate President Trump | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

23 Comments on "Robert Mueller Testifies Under Oath That His Report Does Not Exonerate President Trump | MSNBC"

  1. Captain Chaos | July 24, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

    LOL Russian meets Trump to Give Dirt on Hillary only thing brought up is Russian adoptions Liberals call that Russian collusion Liberal want Trump charged with obstruction for a crime he never did

  2. akinnon2000 | July 24, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    This is an historic moment.

  3. Patrick Mccarthy | July 24, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

    It’s obvious that Mueller is not a well man. USA has asked too much of this man

    • Daniel Smith | July 24, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      It’s obvious that he is a 74 year old man that was asked to do a job that he knew would result in the republicans calling him, a life long republican, a traitor to the USA and the insults would only get worse from there.

    • Donnie Serino | July 24, 2019 at 12:37 PM | Reply

      Patrick, go f… Your self…… Moron

  4. boston bevo | July 24, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

    mueller looked like it was past his bedtime

  5. USAs Left | July 24, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    Anybody want fries with this nothing burger?

  6. Lady You Go | July 24, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    MSNBC should be ashamed of them self Mueller answer the question fine you guys.need to stop.looking for drama he did a good job and the Republicans did not win anything I think

  7. Jacqueline | July 24, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    The current occupant of the Oval Office learned a new word today Exculpate definition show or declare that (Individual 1) is not guilty of wrongdoing👁🇺🇸👁

  8. Tlaloc 86 | July 24, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    Hogwash Americana.

  9. Hat3 Th3 Hat3r | July 24, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    I am kinda fascinated thinking about how the trolls can possibly spin this in the other direction. It will take an INCREDIBLY level of stupidity. Sadly I believe there are a lot of americans at that level that will try. sigh.

  10. Blue Sky | July 24, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    ​THE AMERICAN PEOPLE WANT A DIVORCE FROM ISRAEL.

  11. She's my President | July 24, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    #StopMSNBCannibalHolocaust << Click and Learn

  12. Blue Sky | July 24, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    ​THIS GUY COVERS FOR PEDOS, BIG TIME, KNOW THAT FOLKS, ALL THE WAY TO THE TOP

  13. Blue Sky | July 24, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    ​DRAIN THE FBI/DOJ SWAMP

  14. Sweet Tea | July 24, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    Very strange that Mueller won’t read the words out loud. Is he unable to read?

  15. Sweet Tea | July 24, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

    ​Why does his stutter suddenly disappear when talking to the Demorats?

  16. Sweet Tea | July 24, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

    ​DECLASS ​DECLASS ​DECLASS

  17. Curious George | July 24, 2019 at 12:37 PM | Reply

    ​He was acting as an old mental man.. then he becomes sharp when he wants to be..He is a set up..for Dems..

  18. Curious George | July 24, 2019 at 12:37 PM | Reply

    Was Mr. Meuller under the influence of any mind altering substances?

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.