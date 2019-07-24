Robert Mueller Testifies Under Oath That His Report Does Not Exonerate President Trump | MSNBC

Chairman Nadler: "Did you actually totally exonerate the president?" Mueller: "No."
LOL Russian meets Trump to Give Dirt on Hillary only thing brought up is Russian adoptions Liberals call that Russian collusion Liberal want Trump charged with obstruction for a crime he never did
This is an historic moment.
It’s obvious that Mueller is not a well man. USA has asked too much of this man
It’s obvious that he is a 74 year old man that was asked to do a job that he knew would result in the republicans calling him, a life long republican, a traitor to the USA and the insults would only get worse from there.
Patrick, go f… Your self…… Moron
mueller looked like it was past his bedtime
Anybody want fries with this nothing burger?
Spoken by a Russian troll
MSNBC should be ashamed of them self Mueller answer the question fine you guys.need to stop.looking for drama he did a good job and the Republicans did not win anything I think
Explain ?MSNBC should be ashamed
The current occupant of the Oval Office learned a new word today Exculpate definition show or declare that (Individual 1) is not guilty of wrongdoing👁🇺🇸👁
Hogwash Americana.
I am kinda fascinated thinking about how the trolls can possibly spin this in the other direction. It will take an INCREDIBLY level of stupidity. Sadly I believe there are a lot of americans at that level that will try. sigh.
THE AMERICAN PEOPLE WANT A DIVORCE FROM ISRAEL.
#StopMSNBCannibalHolocaust << Click and Learn
THIS GUY COVERS FOR PEDOS, BIG TIME, KNOW THAT FOLKS, ALL THE WAY TO THE TOP
DRAIN THE FBI/DOJ SWAMP
Starting with Barr and the criminal in the White House.
Very strange that Mueller won’t read the words out loud. Is he unable to read?
Why does his stutter suddenly disappear when talking to the Demorats?
DECLASS DECLASS DECLASS
He was acting as an old mental man.. then he becomes sharp when he wants to be..He is a set up..for Dems..
Was Mr. Meuller under the influence of any mind altering substances?