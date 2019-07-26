Rep. Pramila Jayapal talks with Rachel Maddow about her impressions of Robert Mueller's testimony before Congress and how Mueller exposed an abundance of lying and malfeasance by Donald Trump and those around him.

Robert Mueller Testimony Laid Bare Donald Trump Team's Untruthfulness | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC