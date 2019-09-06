Robert Mugabe, Zimbabwe’s longtime strong man, dead at 95

TOPICS:
September 6, 2019

 

Robert Mugabe, the founding father of Zimbabwe who ruled the country with an iron fist for more than three decades, has died, according to President Emmerson Mnangagwa. He was 95. Rumors had swirled around the health of the ex-president, who spent months in a hospital in Singapore earlier this year. Details of what ailed him were a closely guarded secret. CNN's David McKenzie reports.

63 Comments on "Robert Mugabe, Zimbabwe’s longtime strong man, dead at 95"

  1. Jester Avrgjoe | September 6, 2019 at 2:11 AM | Reply

    Good riddance! Hope he rots in hell.

  2. Ben Ellis | September 6, 2019 at 2:18 AM | Reply

    I didn’t think they would miss the reign down in Africa 😉🎼🎶

  3. Big Naga | September 6, 2019 at 2:27 AM | Reply

    Press S to spit on his grave

    S

  4. Potomacstud | September 6, 2019 at 2:29 AM | Reply

    Good riddance to bad rubbish , it sure took quite a while though !

  5. Rose S | September 6, 2019 at 2:36 AM | Reply

    Can’t say I’m bothered. 95 years is more than many of his citizens got.

  6. Zhero Zhero | September 6, 2019 at 2:38 AM | Reply

    Finally!

  7. Jacob Wilson | September 6, 2019 at 2:39 AM | Reply

    Everyone knows the government killed him. 95 way too young for a black man to die

    • Michael Adams | September 6, 2019 at 5:44 AM | Reply

      @LEO So, the bricks are falling into place – The definition of a Dictator is; a person who obtains control by force; (Russia helped Trump win the election). A person who behaves in an autocratic way;- he obstructs justice, ignores subpoena’s , refuses to be interviewed, calls news reporters the enemy of the people, and that what these reporters say, is fake news! A ruler with no checks and balances – Trump had no check or balance, when the Republican’s held the congress and the white house – and appointed people to his cabinets that were not this president has no military experience – was given 5 deferments for the Vietnam War – he’s a coward – and want’s to spend millions to massage his ego! Trump said he would rule for years, if he could! He wants to be like the leader of China~ If this doesn’t scare every American, you truly are delusional and should take a hard look at yourselves – it’s bizarre behavior, and we the American People should not allow this to happen~

    • Michael Adams | September 6, 2019 at 5:45 AM | Reply

    • VanGiai Do | September 6, 2019 at 7:05 AM | Reply

      @Dong LeMoan Obama let China to take over Zimbabwe.

    • Jacob Wilson | September 6, 2019 at 7:06 AM | Reply

      @LEO nah bro I was 100 percent serious about my comment I sat down and put my heart into every word

    • Jacob Wilson | September 6, 2019 at 7:09 AM | Reply

      @Michael Adams bruh wtf is that have to do with my comment stop the mumbo jumbo

  8. XMrCuervo | September 6, 2019 at 2:46 AM | Reply

    May he rest in HELL!!!

  9. Scott Hanson | September 6, 2019 at 2:47 AM | Reply

    So soon ? He was so young, we hardly got a chance to know him.

  10. Pvt Read | September 6, 2019 at 2:50 AM | Reply

    just toss him in a ditch and move on

  11. Gus Jackson | September 6, 2019 at 2:54 AM | Reply

    About time.

  12. The Obsidian Order Of Ambazonia | September 6, 2019 at 2:56 AM | Reply

    The criminal should burn in hell, he and his wife destroyed the country, stole the peoples money and lands, subjecting them into abject poverty and then went and died in a hospital in a foreign country, all the years he has ruled Zimbabwe, why didn’t he build that kind of hospital or hospitals in Zimbabwe. Putin was right, Africa is a graveyard. Paul Biya of Cameroun is the next to die either this year or early next year and will also burn in hell.

  13. Slick Willie | September 6, 2019 at 3:02 AM | Reply

    I hope Zimbabwe learns from their past and turns from their communistic ways. It’s a beautiful country with good people but they keep getting robbed by corrupt communist politicians.

    • Beyonder | September 6, 2019 at 4:05 AM | Reply

      Zimbabwe is NOT a communist country. Infact its becoming a democracy and capitalism which.has never worked in 99% of non western world

  14. Cousin Jeff | September 6, 2019 at 3:10 AM | Reply

    Rhodesians never die

  15. superdreadi | September 6, 2019 at 3:10 AM | Reply

    And now South Africa is doing much the same as Mugabe did in Zim .

  16. Valerie Small | September 6, 2019 at 3:17 AM | Reply

    “Whatever the cost” indeed. From the breadbasket of Africa to the starvation of the nation. Quite a legacy!

    • Master Plan | September 6, 2019 at 8:39 AM | Reply

      @Aubrey Stone how abt Zimbabweans them selves owning the farms and means of production after all its their land. Y wld they settle for scraps n meager pay while the settlers enjoy holidays n go on boat cruises at the expense of Zimbabweans. So it’s called justice Zimbabwe for Zimbabweans n the Caucasians go back to the caucus mountains

    • Lisa R | September 6, 2019 at 8:43 AM | Reply

      Master Plan 

      But here is the ironic part.

      Today, African countries, in general, are far bigger abusers of human Rights than today’s Western people are.

      I had far less civil rights living there than living in USA.

      African men didn’t learn from their own abuse they suffered and experienced. They often became the same monster they complain about.

      They sometimes became worse tyrants.

      The biggest mistake Africa made was kicking out colonialism before the colonials had a chance to finish building Africa into a system of advanced countries.

      Colonials were going to build Their countries for them. Free of charge . It would only have cost them a little bit of pride. Africà would have been amazing for black people, white people, Asians and Indians. Etc.

      If the colonials had stayed in Africa, your phones MIGHT have said “Made in [insert african country here]” in the manual.

    • Master Plan | September 6, 2019 at 9:01 AM | Reply

      @Lisa R F.y.i African countries are still emerging democracies less than 70yrs . The oldest being Ghana. Ask your self how long did it take Europe to emerge from the wreckage of wars and tribalism of the 1600s and don’t forget most of Europe was built on wealth stolen from Africa,India, Asia and South America and the West is still doing all the necessary to hold Africa back through exploitative trade policies and monetary policy not forgetting the wars they wage and facilitate every other day in Africa. Remember the military coups and assassinations of the 60s 70s and 90s. Where liberators like Tomas sankara, Patrice lumumba,Steve Biko n recently Muamar Ghadafi killed to further west interests in Africa. Look what’s happening in Congo n who’s behind the instability. Afica will only develop if the west imperialists recognise it as a free continent then Human rights will follow

    • Lisa R | September 6, 2019 at 9:31 AM | Reply

      @Master Plan

       Master Plan 

      “Emerging” democracies or …”submerging”? China is the new kid on the Zimbabwe block and is buying that country piece by piece.

      It shouldn’t take decades and Decades for Africans to receive the same level of civil rights that people in advanced democracies have. It should only take a few strokes of a pen

      I see where you are going. You are attempting to blame everyone for the problems in Africa except Africans. There is never any personal culpability in African culture. That’s why I bailed on it and gave up and moved.

      You can’t solve the problems of today by living in the past.

      Here is how Africans can improve Africa: Give women all the same freedoms you men enjoy. Get rid of child marriages entirely. Children don’t know how to choose quality husbands and in most cases don’t even have a choice.
      Get rid of FGM.
      And open the higher ranks of government to candidates of other races and cultures who are slso citizens.
      African government bodies should be more diverse ethnically not just tribally.
      And, for extra credit, bring primitive peoples into the modern world by bringing schools to them.
      Africa has left 100,000s of it’s citizens back in the stone age.

    • Robo Redneck | September 6, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

      Twiistz
      There are more than 100,000 people affected by modern slavery in Zimbabwe TODAY.

      There weren’t even 1,000 affected by slavery in Rhodesia in the 70’s.

      They went from having less rights to being starving slaves now.

      You were saying?

  17. Rose Harvey | September 6, 2019 at 3:24 AM | Reply

    He wasted so much hope for Zimbabwe and let down the people. It will take a long time to recover from his destructive rule. Hopefully, there are better times ahead, and they will get a decent government that will actually be more like Mandela.

  18. jackizadollar Dollars | September 6, 2019 at 3:40 AM | Reply

    Was he still alive? I thought he died like a yr ago. God keeps answering prayers for other countries while Cameroon keeps praying.
    God y?😭😭

  19. J Robinson | September 6, 2019 at 4:31 AM | Reply

    David Koch and Mugabe in a month. What a wonderful year this has turned into

  20. PEARL NANA FOSU | September 6, 2019 at 5:38 AM | Reply

    the question is… did he really have evil intentions for Zimbabwe, or maybe he had good intentions at the beginning but didnt have wisdom on how to carry it out.😏

    • Robo Redneck | September 6, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

      That’s what they all say.
      Lenin said he would help the poor Russian people, then he ended up killing millions and sending millions more to freeze in Siberia.

      You don’t need “wisdom” to not kill your own people, you just need to empathy and morals.

      It’s not a difficult concept to understand.

      A man who truly loves his people would NEVER do to them what people like Mugabe did to their own.

