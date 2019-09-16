Rolling Stone Senior Writer Jamil Smith discusses his latest piece, “Why It’s Time for Joe to Go”, with MSNBC’s David Gura.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
Rolling Stone’s Jamil Smith On “Why It’s Time For Joe to Go” | MSNBC
Because he is not all there his mind is going don’t need this again we already have this in Trump.
Mr. Trum,p is the sharpest person on the world scene today.
Sorry..
Exactly. Look at the Presidential Portraits. With the exception of Carter, Kennedy and Obama there’s an ongoing theme here which Biden and Trump can relate. QUIT trying to make either one of them happen! Enough is enough!
@jane hyden says President Trumpster Fire. Good job handing him another term. Hope you’re happy with the first one!
Totally agree with Ryan Grime and Jamil Smith and the African American commentators here. Biden is not the candidate that would best represent the black community and the minority community as a whole.
You’re right, Trump is legit and all the MSNBC slander, fabricated lies and malicious intent proves Trump is legit 24/7..
@Mind Freshener
A national socialist serpent licking twobit fraud is what Bernie is
Joe Biden is the kind of friend the African American community can count on to fall silent when his help is really needed.
@Will Wright
He’s the Russian bot…LMFAO!!!
@Dave Woods How about you’re a lunatic. Makes sense!
like all the other Dems?
Guess so….
@Cindy Morgan as a Democrat and and black man. Obama did nothing in specific for the black population. Yes he had some obstruction but his first 2 years, he had the super majority and sat on his hands. He continued the the tax cuts for the rich and filled his cabinet with people who funded his campaign. He did put in work for the LBGTQ community not the black community. Obama could have been so much more but he just a little more than the title of first half black president.
The Democratic candidates haven’t been the same since Jimmy Carter. Today’s national Democrats have become Corporatists trying to keep up with the Republicans. This is why Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are pulling half of the Democrats.
@FMB1 – can you please provide us with a link to this information that you have because I think we would all like to read it.
@Yo-yos Tenbucks Say wha?
@Brian Kochera ABCDT What do you consider far left?
Beverly Brewer Bernie Sanders is a Democratic Socialist or, more correctly, a Social Democrat. He is a progressive, but harkens back to FDR style of Democrat. His Economy Bill of Rights, picks up where Roosevelt left off.
FDR was a man ahead of his time, Bernie is the man needed at this time, he will fix the broken government and save the environment with his “Green New Deal”. He is giving us the chance to leave a better world to our children and grandchildren.
Joe;s time has come and gone. Time to move on and write his memories.
It’s obvious the polls don’t agree with you LOL
@M Lane Only because they are polling 80% old people who answer the phone. I’m 52 and I don’t even answer the phone if I don’t recognize the number. I prefer on line polls.
Lourdes Take Pelosi with him
Did you mean to say write his Memoirs😀 I agree with you but I wonder if the poor working class whites who voted for Obama and then for Trump prefer Bernie or Warren over Joe?🤔 We’ll see how things shake out in the next few months.
THE SAME CAN BE SAID FOR BERNIE BERN TOO!!🆗🇺🇸✌😂😂😂
Funny, my first thought was Morning Joe
I can live without that one, too. Lol…
More like Morning JOKE!
Finally someone is saying what I’ve been thinking all along
Daniela dos Santos Silva Exactly!
That your a brainwashed bimbo mindfukked by MSNBC serpent brainwashing operatives.
@Yo-yos Tenbucks you are clearly not operating on the same plane as everybody else here , seriously you should take your meds and go back to hiding in your moms basement .
I am 66 years old and Biden is to old and too rich to just get a free pass from me. The press is giving BIDEN TO MUCH publicity for saying nothing particularly interesting. I am sure he is nice but I do not want him as a President. He is not able to relate to the real world of a person even in their mid-50s. He can’t represent a huge demographic of people in the USA. He thinks he is entitled to this Presidency but this is going to require extremely HARD work 18 hours a day, 7 days a week. The damage has been done and it is serious! Please let him go.
Me too it is and emergency for black people
I think the black people on the panel are right. Biden is not racist, but we need someone who is a champion against racism of all forms.
@Andrew_Owens Thanks. That makes sense.
WHY IT’S TIME FOR JAMIL TO GO — He’s shown an obvious inability to maintain objectivity. He’s disqualified to be a journalist, and should leave journalism. America doesn’t need journalists lacking objectivity, who haven’t yet learned to speak the language of journalism. Nor do we need those who don’t know how to speak about race relations to a broad multicultural society in an inclusive, encompassing way that heals rather than antagonizes and further divides, the elite who feel only certain people can speak their language and look down upon the rest of us with their PC crap to which they themselves are hypocrites. The kind sure to alienate swing voters Democrats vitally need to win control of the Oval and both chambers of Congress, something that would help race relations and ending racist policies!
@wily wascal You will lose your mind unless you approach the right wing media + left wing media as two sides of the same coin. They both want Trump to win & they use Twitter to generate headlines, that they then cover on cable as if Twitter activity = newsworthy. In the alternative, they want their corporate nominee to win. That looks like Elizabeth Warren now, it was Kamala for a minute whose got a history of cutting deals with ultra-millionaires like Mnuchin and Trump.
Unless you think of these platforms as basically Breitbart, and FoxNews with resepct to any democratic nominee besides those they pick, you will be frustrated, enraged, and confused as to what you’re seeing. THey want Trump. Ans, if they can’t get Trump, they want their puppet.
Chloe Randolph: Yea, someone like Bernie Sanders.
@ALI Ж ING US MEDIA takes it’s ques from Russian media. In Russia, their propaganda is the same, but they push it from the left and the right. All these fauxgressive pundits in the woke nation are pushing the exact same attacks on Biden that FoxNews is. If you go back, it gets crazy when you watch how they did it to Hillary too. Before we knew about Russia’s tactics. Eddie Glaude’s comments look spooky in hindsight. He wrote a TIME article called _Dont Vote For Her_
Thank you Jamil Smith someone has finally said it
If you re not fighting against racism. You must be okay with it. Even if it doesnt affect you. To sit and watch a portion of humanity suffer. Lacks integrity.
most of us just need to fight FOR what we want and deal with all negativity as it arises.
Being primed for ‘fighting racism’ for some fools means seeing racists under every rock and being a stone cold racist themselves.
@Andrew S Weird ,isnt it?
In 2019, these folks….lord have mercy…
The white privilege that one guest had was ridiculous. Like there’s going to be a Biden coronation. Enough with the nonsense. Cut the bull. Stop trying to make Biden happen. It didn’t work in 1988 OR 2008. Why on earth would it work now? With the white population voting for their own and black population plating Stepin Fetchit, WE HAVE GOT TO DO BETTER! 2020 AND 2028 are rapidly approaching. Is this who we really are folks?
@m_train Gaming more like train wreck!
Bald white guy doesn’t like the old white guy being criticized. Truth hurts, sometimes. Biden’s goners. Just begin the process of acceptance.
Stop being so racist.
Seems to me that you have to acknowledge racism exists if you claim you are anti-racist.
@randie vietti it doesn’t exist and everyone knows it deep down.
false logic. If racism vanished I can still be against it should it return. But Dems think this is handy issue
for them. cant run on the economy. immigration also a loser issue in the general. might play to the base
in primary only. Dems need racism, like a “cure” needs a disease. only ones screaming racism are
guilty white liberals and black race baiters, stoked by the MSM. Dems better have something more.
@Daneil Kokal Weak minded, fragile whites need to stop lying to themselves and acknowledge their privilege and abundant handouts are UNSUSTAINABLE. Whiny white identity politics fool
@Audie Although I may agree with you but whom exactly has the yo yo yo five baby momma culture?
The white guy mansplaining an environment he will never experience while chiding his intellectual superior.
Laurie Rose Jones says the “woken” white broad! 🤦♂️
I know lots of people who are tired of the femsplaining away their own accountability. Thanks for your bs racism. That white dude just took apart that Rolling Stone writer. BTW, F Islam and Catholicism. If you’re pro religion, then you’re not pro left, because the real left is ANTI RELIGION.
Biden needs to go. Trump will run him down like a bull dosser. He won’t even have to talk policy. He will drag Biden down to the gutter and he plays in the gutter better than Biden.
Trump is a street puncher from Queens. His long standing policy is always hit back. agree. Trump will
make a meal of Uncle Sniffy.
All Biden has to do is talk policies because (Rs) have NO policies for the lower/middle class..NONE. (Ds) do not even have to mention how much of a liar, hypocrite, coward, incompetent, moron ( acknowledged by Tillerson, Mattis, Kelly, etc.) he, moscow mitch, leningrad lindsey and the rest of the (R) treasonous, crooks are.
If Joe Biden did so many great things in the past and gave all those years of public service Give him a medal not the presidency
Exactly!
He already has the medal… Now he can F**k off…
@Ron Avila – if not Joe Biden for office then who would you suggest that we vote into office? I would like to hear your thoughts and views on this since it would be interesting.
Lol! It’s like giving Janet Jackson the Nobel prize in economics! She might be really good BUT THAT’S NOT WHAT WE’RE TALKING ABOUT HERE!
Mild cognitive decline. Yes, joe Biden is empathetic, but we need more than that
Thank you. I do not need Biden to tell me to “get some sleep and it will be better in the morning while patting me on the head. I am 66 years old NOW!!!
Joe Biden is NOT THE BEST CANDIDATE for this election…
Not even close…
All the dem candidates are much scarier than even trump
@DivineHeresy How so?
@Len Black All I hear from them is they’re gonna take away my healthcare and replace it with govt healthcare, decriminalize illegal border crossings which will mean an open border, make me pay for healthcare for illegals who shouldn’t be here, strip my civil rights, etc. This isnt normal. I was told trump would crash the economy and bring about armageddon within his first year, and abortions will be illegal. These Democrats call him a racist but the only overt racism I’ve seen is from them and it’s like they dont even care about racism if it comes from their side. They promised he is a Kremlin agent and now they dont say a word about it.
Biden has ” Establishment” and “Business as Usual” written all over him.
Not what is needed.
@vasp99 Centrist Democrats are a dying breed, whether you like it or not. Time to move out of the way.
@Gallowglass the facts say the opposite comrade. Seriously, are you trolls not getting paid as much to sabotage us this time?
@vasp99 Flip-Flop-Flip-Flop_Flip-Flop…
Go on, take that bet, TROLL… or should I say “Drumpfuck”.
I appreciate that Joe Biden wants better for our Nation, but I see him as Republican Light and I’m afraid he is a corporate Democrat. I do not like that he may have told his richest doners that his Presidency would not change their lives. I don’t want to be told that a Woman can’t win against Trump or a Progressive can’t.
I agree with Mr. Smith, but please be careful when you say “the Democrats” support Joe Biden. It’s more accurate to say “the DNC” supports Joe Biden. A lot of us Democratic voters are all in for the Justice Democrats and progressives like Sanders and Warren. And yes, I would eagerly support a Castro, a Booker, a Harris, if that’s what the voters decide. I’m not at all eager to support Biden, though.
I do not want Biden muddying up the critical conversations that need to be had! He wastes air time until he is GONE. Reporters need to STOP kissing Biden’s ring. Thank you Rolling Stone! Too much Biden and NOT ENOUGH SUBJECT MATTER!! You fools.