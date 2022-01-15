Ronald McDonald House rejects claim it’s evicting unvaccinated families

An unvaccinated family staying at Ronald McDonald House is slamming the charity's vaccine mandate, saying they're being kicked out.
Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:
Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:
—
CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.
30 comments
So they’re “not” being evicted they’re going to be “relocated”. Trying to spin this like it’s not disgusting corporate and government overreach.
relocated to the “camps”
The facility is responsible for protecting vulnerable children. Their house. Their rules.
What will they mandate next if they can get away with this ruling. Once that Pandoras Box is open who knows what will come next that is the question.
It’s a private corporation, you git! And their interest is in protecting all the immune compromised kids in the facility. Grow a brain or take your nonsense & gai kaken oifen yam!
Their house. Their rules. The facility is responsible for protecting vulnerable children.
Everyone knows the truth about this. You cannot spin this to make it seem like nothing happened. On a side note I have talked to some of my suppliers and we are working on cutting donations that we do once a year to the Ronald McDonald House. We have been doing a drive for the past 7 years and will be cutting ties off. I might get hated on but it has to be done to set an example.
Threatened more like it! There is a missing letter to go with this report.
And the fact there’s a VIDEO.
Makes no nevermind?
As someone who has been through chemo, let me just say: super size this 🖕 MacDonald’s.
We all saw the video.
Nothing more Canadian these days than offering a choice between obedience or homelessness
Well said! Short and to the point!
Being transferred from a charity facility operated by a private corporation is not suddenly becoming homeless, numbskull!
@D.R. Tweeds Tweeddale way to miss the point cunderthunt.
Their house. Their rules.
@Vaccines Save Lives So what’s it like being a Naci?
If there was ever someone to belive in thease days it’s 🤡
*Now This*
“It was Never about VPassports – it was Always about Biometric Blockchain ID for Late Stage Capitalism”
-Alison McDowell
Hmmmm what about hotels, apartment buildings, condos. I am worried here.
Can’t according to strata and they can’t kick you out if your an owner
LMAO you know Ronald McDonald house is a place where families with critially ill kids stay?? It’s not a condo LOL
Well, i hate to do this, but no more rotten Ronnie’s for me.
This is disgusting
mandating a drug with 0 liability for its side effects.
Come live in my house if they evict you
I told you Ronald was a creeping diddler
They won’t be getting a dime out of me ever again..
Karma is hitting back
Wow “another facility” rhymes with concentration camps and gulags