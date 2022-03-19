Recent Post
- ‘Dangerous escalation’: Ex-CIA director on Russia’s use of powerful weapon
- Twice-poisoned Putin critic makes prediction about Russian government
- US senators meet with military leaders in Poland | USA TODAY
- Roosters have a vocal reaction to bald eagle | USA TODAY
- US Senators visiting Poland hold news conference | USA TODAY
10 comments
lnvesting in crypto now shouId be in every wise individuaIs Iist, in some months time you’II be ecstatic with the decision you made today.
Amazing!! Trading with expert Novogratz is the best decision I made this year, he’s the best at what he does. With an investment of $1,000 I made up to $10,300 profit in just some weeks of trading with him
I’ve never heard or seen any of his client complain of loss, I think he’s juts too perfect.
Bitcoin is the future. Investing in it now will be the wisest to do especially with the current dip.
I made $13,542 with Mr Micheal Novogratz After my 10 business days of trading I got my profit directly sent to my wallet.
My weekly earnings from him trade strategies are mind blowing🤑🤑
Lol who is this chicken lover
Right boys, now who’s for dinner 🍗🤣🤣🤣
Good jobs
As you clutch your prized rooster.