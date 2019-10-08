A new book from author James B. Stewart reveals which two members of the Trump cabinet Rod Rosenstein thought would help remove Trump from office using the 25th amendment. Lawrence O'Donnell talks with author James B. Stewart about his new book "Deep State." Aired on 10/07/19.
Rosenstein Thought Two Cabinet Officials Would Help Remove Trump From Office | The Last Word | MSNBC
WOW! Now we know why Mueller wouldn’t talk about anything that wasn’t in the report! Mueller’s hands were tied by secrecy, put forth from Rosenstein!!!!!!
Great reporting! Thank you!
@Pete 952 Well we know they discuss their disapproval of him behind closed doors but are so afraid of losing their lucrative senate seats in their trumpanzee infested districts that they will betray their oath of office to uphold the Constitution and bend over for that lunatic in the WH.
Mueller should have SPOKEN UP and not let this be covered up. Shame on Mueller…”friend of Bill Barr!” As for Rosenstein? Self-serving, two-timing weasel.
@RhondaH Amen.
@Pete 952 I imagine some spy equipment was installed !
Rosenstein backpedaled to secure his retirement without a fuss. Mueller looked burned out too.
They all have to play their part and do whatever it takes to bring down the corrupt and evil president including gaining his trust.
Yes he sold his soul to the devil didn’t he ! Like most of the Rumps Peep’s ! what people do for money !
Trump is the devil!
Make this sham into a formal investigation and give the Republicans subpoena power… After three years it’s time to put up or shut up, Dems!
It is a formal investigation…for 2 years the Republicans had the house and Senate and had those subpoena powers that they didn’t use! Now that Democrats are fighting for the country you some bs,,,I wish the Republicans did use their powers and didn’t just sit and stand by with his crime after crime
Don’t blaspheme Satan.
Florida Crypto R
The only thing the devil was guilty of was revolting against a tyrant.
Wrong. Until Pelosi declares this sham a FORMAL investigation Republicans do not have subpoena power like the Democrats who head the six House committees that are ‘investigating’ but instead want to just sling the mud. After three years it’s time to PUT UP OR SHUT UP, DEMS!! America’s tired of your Do Nothing BS!
Wow we’ve spent 4 years babysitting this clown instead of being America. No wonder…
Democrats did ZERO for the American people since they lost the 2016 election. Only thing they’re interested in foing is cheating to get a democrat president again. The ISIS Liberal owned and controlled Democrat party has to start all over to destroy America. Trump 2020! Keep ISIS Liberal Democrats out of American Government!
@Randall Carson If any one is with ISIS, it’s you.
Uriel Salas don’t feed the trolls
Isn’t Rosenstein the same guy who said he would land the plane before he crashed the plane after he left his job?
At last, someone recognising that Republican Rosenstein and Republican Mueller minimised their investigation of Trump… wow, I just wrote “investigation of” and my phone auto-suggested “Trump”.
It will become the definition in the dictionary with a picture of Trump.
Thsts right, I felt the same thing. The co conspired to let the outcome be what it is..
Lie down with dogs stand up with fleas.
Rosenstein was caught between the devil and the deep blue sea, as I suspected.
His way out of it was to be a man and speak up. He failed.
Seems the one true thing Trump said on his presidential campaign was that he’d run the government like he runs his businesses. Promise kept
Run it like he run his business yet we still have not seen his tax returns that he promised that is costing tax payers money over his own promise that he would but stabbed America in the back.
Make this sham into a formal investigation and give the Republicans subpoena power… After three years it’s time to put up or shut up, Dems!
@William Stall < cheerleader
So bankruptcy soon?
The breaking of the Ministry of Propaganda: Rupert Murdoch & conspirators, must be broken at its core, and placed in the dust bin of history. This era is a aberration of epic proportions.
Shiva Pazoki : Fox is NOT allowed to broadcast in Britain, actually. They won’t ALLOW Fox to call itself, “news,” in the UK, so they just went away
Julia E. : NOTHING could be worse than Trump
@Ash Roskell
Actually it could….think, a smart Trump who doesn’t readily admit to his crimes or hand over the evidence to get him impeached.
We may come out of this VERY LUCKY this time because of his stupidity.
It is the 24/7 capitalistic news cycle. Whether it is factual or not is irrelevant there is big money driving the information age of ir-reason. Welcome to the American World of Fascism. By the time the truth is told it is too late for democracy to prevail over the cause narrative of opinion propaganda.
Trump goes on TV and says he fired Comey because of Russia….Trump goes on Tv and says he pressured Ukraine to investigate the Biden……Trump goes on TV and says he would accept foreign help for the election…..what kind of joke has this country become? What more do you need?
It is crazy how people just dismiss the fact that the guy goes on tv and admits everything he does wrong
@Dalea Nolan He was only kidding😠👎🇺🇸
@MS. Parker he was not joking stop it man with the bs
Yup, what’s wrong with the gop? Tromp’s base and voters are as he said; uneducated. Dumb he calls you
so rosenstein was disturbed and thought Trump was nuts … and he was right …
Yes but took the devils shilling by standing by Trump in order to keep his job and lucrative salary
Rosenstein proved to be completely spineless .. and can be added to the list of republicans selling out our democratic republic.
Yet he did nothing behind the scenes to remove Trump. He’s just as gutless as any other person in power against Trump.
Hm, now that you mention Rosenstein. It has been awfull quiet regarding him as of recently. Remember when he was all over the news and then suddenly *boom* it’s like he vanished from the face of the earth.
Shame and humiliation can do that to a person! (Especially when they have a guilty conscience.)
Well, so far he has done everything he can do in the best interest of Russia and himself.
Rosenstein looked wooden and like he had a hand up his back.
Good description. You could almost see Barr making Rosenstein’s mouth move.
Rosenstein showed no backbone whatsoever. Cowardly self-serving rat.
I dont care who removes him FROM OFFICE. Just Do it Fast. HELP US ALL WAKE UP FROM THIS NIGHTMARE!!
Trump lives in your head rent free 24/7 and you chose to allow him by Catastrophising Everything ✌️
Omg Amen!!!
This is what Rosenstein did to keep his job he cried like a little b**** he got all emotional on us and put his manhood out to pasture
Exactly.
Rosenstein is just one of the cowardly jerkovs that History will bury for failing to do the right thing about the Orange Turdbag.
Seconded. Rosenstein’s a slickster, self-serving, two-timing weasel. He betrayed his duty.
Rosenstein lacked two crucial things…….. Balls
Hate to say it, but history is going to bury all of us on this. Including those of us who’ve spent the time in White Rose mode instead of Red Orchestra mode.
Republicans are trumps worst enemy. You all will eat your young next and say that Obama set the table.
Spineless cowards, all of them.
Remember Putin’s last interview
Where they asked him if they were going to continue hacking and meddling in the USA elections
And he said yes
But I am just joking
Well that was the order from Putin to these gop republicans in how to handle the media
These gop members are under Putin’s orders
With every play right out of Putin’s playbook the same playbook he used in Georgia Moldova and the Ukraine
Our republican congress has been corrupted by Putin
Impeach them all of them
For treason
They must be stopped
“Look for 3 things in a person, intelligence, energy and integrity. If they don’t have the last one, don’t even bother with the first two.” Warren Buffett.
Nice quote. From “I-boast-I-pay-less-taxes-than-you” Buffet.