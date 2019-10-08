Rosenstein Thought Two Cabinet Officials Would Help Remove Trump From Office | The Last Word | MSNBC

October 8, 2019

 

A new book from author James B. Stewart reveals which two members of the Trump cabinet Rod Rosenstein thought would help remove Trump from office using the 25th amendment. Lawrence O'Donnell talks with author James B. Stewart about his new book "Deep State." Aired on 10/07/19.
63 Comments on "Rosenstein Thought Two Cabinet Officials Would Help Remove Trump From Office | The Last Word | MSNBC"

  1. Separate Realities | October 8, 2019 at 2:15 AM | Reply

    WOW! Now we know why Mueller wouldn’t talk about anything that wasn’t in the report! Mueller’s hands were tied by secrecy, put forth from Rosenstein!!!!!!

    Great reporting! Thank you!

    • RhondaH | October 8, 2019 at 8:19 AM | Reply

      @Pete 952 Well we know they discuss their disapproval of him behind closed doors but are so afraid of losing their lucrative senate seats in their trumpanzee infested districts that they will betray their oath of office to uphold the Constitution and bend over for that lunatic in the WH.

    • Patchwork Girl | October 8, 2019 at 9:20 AM | Reply

      Mueller should have SPOKEN UP and not let this be covered up. Shame on Mueller…”friend of Bill Barr!” As for Rosenstein? Self-serving, two-timing weasel.

    • Patchwork Girl | October 8, 2019 at 9:20 AM | Reply

      @RhondaH Amen.

    • Sherrie Nale | October 8, 2019 at 9:34 AM | Reply

      @Pete 952 I imagine some spy equipment was installed !

    • hagnuj | October 8, 2019 at 11:46 AM | Reply

      Rosenstein backpedaled to secure his retirement without a fuss. Mueller looked burned out too.

  2. Angel Light | October 8, 2019 at 2:16 AM | Reply

    They all have to play their part and do whatever it takes to bring down the corrupt and evil president including gaining his trust.

    • Robert Pratt | October 8, 2019 at 11:56 AM | Reply

      Yes he sold his soul to the devil didn’t he ! Like most of the Rumps Peep’s ! what people do for money !

  3. The Real Patriot | October 8, 2019 at 2:21 AM | Reply

    Trump is the devil!

    • William Stall | October 8, 2019 at 10:38 AM | Reply

      Make this sham into a formal investigation and give the Republicans subpoena power…  After three years it’s time to put up or shut up, Dems!

    • The Real Patriot | October 8, 2019 at 10:43 AM | Reply

      It is a formal investigation…for 2 years the Republicans had the house and Senate and had those subpoena powers that they didn’t use! Now that Democrats are fighting for the country you some bs,,,I wish the Republicans did use their powers and didn’t just sit and stand by with his crime after crime

    • markj6700 | October 8, 2019 at 11:29 AM | Reply

      Don’t blaspheme Satan.

    • markj6700 | October 8, 2019 at 11:29 AM | Reply

      Florida Crypto R
      The only thing the devil was guilty of was revolting against a tyrant.

    • William Stall | October 8, 2019 at 11:57 AM | Reply

      Wrong. Until Pelosi declares this sham a FORMAL investigation Republicans do not have subpoena power like the Democrats who head the six House committees that are ‘investigating’ but instead want to just sling the mud.  After three years it’s time to PUT UP OR SHUT UP, DEMS!!  America’s tired of your Do Nothing BS!

  4. Kaneron Johnson | October 8, 2019 at 2:25 AM | Reply

    Wow we’ve spent 4 years babysitting this clown instead of being America. No wonder…

    • Randall Carson | October 8, 2019 at 10:03 AM | Reply

      Democrats did ZERO for the American people since they lost the 2016 election. Only thing they’re interested in foing is cheating to get a democrat president again. The ISIS Liberal owned and controlled Democrat party has to start all over to destroy America. Trump 2020! Keep ISIS Liberal Democrats out of American Government!

    • Uriel Salas | October 8, 2019 at 10:11 AM | Reply

      @Randall Carson If any one is with ISIS, it’s you.

    • sldspikes | October 8, 2019 at 10:54 AM | Reply

      Uriel Salas don’t feed the trolls

  5. Biggus Dickus | October 8, 2019 at 2:30 AM | Reply

    Isn’t Rosenstein the same guy who said he would land the plane before he crashed the plane after he left his job?

  6. Parslow Pongbert | October 8, 2019 at 2:31 AM | Reply

    At last, someone recognising that Republican Rosenstein and Republican Mueller minimised their investigation of Trump… wow, I just wrote “investigation of” and my phone auto-suggested “Trump”.

  7. Maureenn Brown | October 8, 2019 at 2:32 AM | Reply

    Lie down with dogs stand up with fleas.

  8. Richard Darlington | October 8, 2019 at 2:33 AM | Reply

    Rosenstein was caught between the devil and the deep blue sea, as I suspected.

  9. Zombobo Smith | October 8, 2019 at 2:35 AM | Reply

    Seems the one true thing Trump said on his presidential campaign was that he’d run the government like he runs his businesses. Promise kept

  10. Marius M | October 8, 2019 at 2:38 AM | Reply

    The breaking of the Ministry of Propaganda: Rupert Murdoch & conspirators, must be broken at its core, and placed in the dust bin of history. This era is a aberration of epic proportions.

    • Ash Roskell | October 8, 2019 at 6:07 AM | Reply

      Shiva Pazoki : Fox is NOT allowed to broadcast in Britain, actually. They won’t ALLOW Fox to call itself, “news,” in the UK, so they just went away

    • Ash Roskell | October 8, 2019 at 6:07 AM | Reply

      Julia E. : NOTHING could be worse than Trump

    • Richard Morgan | October 8, 2019 at 6:57 AM | Reply

      @Ash Roskell
      Actually it could….think, a smart Trump who doesn’t readily admit to his crimes or hand over the evidence to get him impeached.

      We may come out of this VERY LUCKY this time because of his stupidity.

    • ghetso girl | October 8, 2019 at 8:58 AM | Reply

      It is the 24/7 capitalistic news cycle. Whether it is factual or not is irrelevant there is big money driving the information age of ir-reason. Welcome to the American World of Fascism. By the time the truth is told it is too late for democracy to prevail over the cause narrative of opinion propaganda.

  11. Lanwarder | October 8, 2019 at 2:39 AM | Reply

    Trump goes on TV and says he fired Comey because of Russia….Trump goes on Tv and says he pressured Ukraine to investigate the Biden……Trump goes on TV and says he would accept foreign help for the election…..what kind of joke has this country become? What more do you need?

  12. David Wolf | October 8, 2019 at 2:43 AM | Reply

    so rosenstein was disturbed and thought Trump was nuts … and he was right …

    • barry rudge | October 8, 2019 at 11:31 AM | Reply

      Yes but took the devils shilling by standing by Trump in order to keep his job and lucrative salary

    • sharon olsen | October 8, 2019 at 12:02 PM | Reply

      Rosenstein proved to be completely spineless .. and can be added to the list of republicans selling out our democratic republic.

    • Hero323 | October 8, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

      Yet he did nothing behind the scenes to remove Trump. He’s just as gutless as any other person in power against Trump.

  13. Arthur Dent | October 8, 2019 at 2:43 AM | Reply

    Hm, now that you mention Rosenstein. It has been awfull quiet regarding him as of recently. Remember when he was all over the news and then suddenly *boom* it’s like he vanished from the face of the earth.

  14. Anita Henson | October 8, 2019 at 2:53 AM | Reply

    Well, so far he has done everything he can do in the best interest of Russia and himself.
    Rosenstein looked wooden and like he had a hand up his back.

  15. jay H | October 8, 2019 at 2:53 AM | Reply

    I dont care who removes him FROM OFFICE. Just Do it Fast. HELP US ALL WAKE UP FROM THIS NIGHTMARE!!

  16. Aaron Hemmingway | October 8, 2019 at 3:10 AM | Reply

    This is what Rosenstein did to keep his job he cried like a little b**** he got all emotional on us and put his manhood out to pasture

  17. Marky E | October 8, 2019 at 3:11 AM | Reply

    Rosenstein is just one of the cowardly jerkovs that History will bury for failing to do the right thing about the Orange Turdbag.

  18. rubin831 | October 8, 2019 at 3:25 AM | Reply

    Spineless cowards, all of them.

  19. American Dog | October 8, 2019 at 3:25 AM | Reply

    Remember Putin’s last interview

    Where they asked him if they were going to continue hacking and meddling in the USA elections

    And he said yes

    But I am just joking

    Well that was the order from Putin to these gop republicans in how to handle the media

    These gop members are under Putin’s orders

    With every play right out of Putin’s playbook the same playbook he used in Georgia Moldova and the Ukraine

    Our republican congress has been corrupted by Putin

    Impeach them all of them

    For treason

    They must be stopped

  20. Jen Lambie | October 8, 2019 at 5:30 AM | Reply

    “Look for 3 things in a person, intelligence, energy and integrity. If they don’t have the last one, don’t even bother with the first two.” Warren Buffett.

