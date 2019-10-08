Vanity Fair reports that Mitt Romney sees himself as a pivotal figure in Trump's Senate impeachment trial, having the ability to bring other moderate senators along to support impeachment if it gets that far. Lawrence O'Donnell breaks down this development with Ruth Marcus, Ezra Klein, and Rick Wilson. Aired on 10/07/19.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Rpt: Mitt Romney Sees Himself As Key Player In Impeachment Trial | The Last Word | MSNBC
it is correct that the deploreables are a bunch of clods … they are not bright or well informed or open to information …
The real problem is that Trump is just a crisis actor and a victim of the propaganda that the Mercers, Bannon, Bolton and the Freedom Caucus are still pushing around the world through their various channels and sub brands like Qanon.
The propaganda they have been putting out to have leverage over their opponents has been pretty bold all the way and if Americans only watched the Bush funeral again, they might understand that the whole house of cards is about to crumble down.
They still have the Cambridge Analytica resources, the data of 87 million Facebook users – the ultimate ways and means to deliver the dirt, propaganda and even national secrets of the past administrations to their target groups. Yes, many members of the past administrations are also corrupted war criminals. The world already knows that – despite the shaky public narrative. Lifting the transparent veil violently will only cause a civil war.
Just watch Bannon skyping Vatican 2014, here on YouTube – maybe the war is the goal of their church militant. What was the documentary called – the one he made after leaving the White House? Boom.
The way Bolton gaslighted his way out of the White House just before the Saudi Arabia hit job is exactly the same thing Bannon did before they lauched Qanon aka the Republicans’ midterms campaign aka the public leverage.
They have been shaping the narrative all the way, while regular Americans and every kind of mainstream and whateverstream media have been paying almost zero attention to this domestic and global propaganda operation.
Thoughts and prayers, from Finland.
Like the fact that the scumocrats won’t bring their mud slinging so called impeachment inquiry to a vote on the House floor? The despicable, desperate Dems have NOTHING, AS USUAL…
@Walt Schmidt , you trumpturds really are a special kind of stupid. You should stop parroting the lame White House talking points from Faux News.
Apparently being a Republican is more important than being an American. No real values, no integrity, and nothing is too sacred for personal gain. History will remember you for all the wrong reasons!
Well, we have a choice now in 2020, lets do it right this time
@Mijemu mijemu anyone but tRump and tRumpublican scum
@Jukka Ollikainen We pay attention. But there is not much we can do since the Supreme Court hijacked the country. (you left that part out by the way).
Oh, they have values. Hating the left no matter what, for example. Winning at all costs, because winning is more important than how you won or what you intend to do with the power after you won is another one. Bringing back discrimination also. They have lots of values. They’re just repugnant.
USA and UK, right wing reactionary leaders or should that be liars, in charge…
@disgusted1 We have guns.
@Southern Fried Cynic Dumbfuck you think we don’t?
@Florida Crypto R You have a choice. You can leave anytime you want if you don’t like what you see. you sound like a person that dreams a lot. Owns two expensive properties and comments on YouTube. yes your Believable. Not.
The limbo presidency; limbo being chaos & limbo the dance “how low can you go?”
Limbo presidency….A very good metaphor.
The little stubby mushroom makes the bar go really low.
blues mamarara he’s already lower than a snakes belly – so not sure on that score!
Please join me at the 2020 President Trump Landslide Party
Let me know if you have a MAGA hat.
If not I will bring one for you.
@Dander Spat yes. Bring the hat to jail…bring cheetos with you.
Getting subpeona’ed will now be known as ‘Catching a dose of the Donalds”…
Rick Wilson is a Genius . He knows that monster better than anyone . !!
Marius M I do love me some Rick Wilson ripping Trumpanzees a new one but let’s not forget he was partly responsible for the Sarah Palin VP fiasco….
@Mike Harper Let’s also not forget that SNL is the only reason you thought she was crazy, and her mental breakdown didn’t happen until after years of harrassment and family upheavals for which she was endlessly pursued and mocked.
The left destroyed Palin because you were afraid that the GOP might ‘score’ the first female VP.
Sort of like you guys lied about McCain and Romney, called them racist and sexist respectively. Now that there’s a real racist and sexist in office, you act like you treated Romney and McCain with respect. But you made Trump, you threw around accusations of racism, sexism, and insanity that you made it necessary to ignore accusations like that and a nutjob took advantage of the gap.
Trump is as much the left’s fault as the right’s
@Cpl Soletrain sry but you are about as wrong as a thinking person could be
@Cpl Soletrain Ms. Harper puts it very well, but I’ll elaborate. Palin was a twit from the word go. She could have tried to behave vice-presidentially (she really couldn’t have; she didn’t have the aptitude) but she chose not to. She, and she alone, is responsible for her behavior and what befell her.
As for your claims about McCain and Romney, you’re fantasizing, by which I mean you are concocting scenarios that never occurred. Those were never the accusations against McCain and Romney. I’m sure that, to some extent, both racist and sexist proclivities can be discerned in their policy-making (especially with McCain and especially if you go back some years), but that technical distinction was unlikely to resonate with voters. Democrats merely had to put McCain’s picture next to Bush Jr. to get the effect they needed.
In most developed countries, being able to buy an ambassadorship is corruption in a nutshell.
Biden can buy a lot in the Ukraine for $1 Billion U.S. Taxpayer dollars.
He could fire almost everyone or at least threaten them.
@Dander Spat only he provenly didn’t. Tgis nonsense is thoroughly debunked .
@Southern Fried Cynic it’s not that easy to prove something you cannot di. But okay, you go and try to buy an ambassadorship in a Western Europen ciuntry. I wish you good luck.
And that’s the problem America has a nut in a oval shell!
You begging to be indicted hanging around trump
Dear Republicans,
You’ve gotten as much out of t’rump as you could. Time to cut bait or go down with the ship.
Sincerely,
America
IRON MAN SANDERS 2020 !!!! DEATH TO CITIZENS UNITED !!!! RISE UP !!!!!
Southern Fried Cynic stay over on Fox News and take your medication my friend.
@Peggy Micsky 😆 Putin’s criminal President is going to be executed for conspiring to harm the USA. And magabillies will be regulated to the status of bottom feeders
I like Rick’s accurate description of trump’s “best people” – a bunch of crooked but hapless idiots who either get to be summoned by congress and/or go to jail. Thats your prospect when working for trump! He uses you and throws you in the bin like a diaper.
Rick Wilson never fails to tell you exactly what he thinks. Interesting how Trump has now broken his implicit deal with Lindsay Graham, that is that Graham holds his nose while pretending to back him up in any outrageous lie but gets what he wants in foreign policy. Trump is not going to backtrack on his betrayal of the Kurds this time, Donald is such a sociopath that he will never stick to any deal, or fail to betray his sycophants, the only thing that is surprising is that they were stupid enough to trust him.
Ganiscol Rick Perry made him do it 😑
There is no way that Republican senators will vote against trump. They are too corrupt to do the right thing. They don’t even know anymore what is the right thing.
And they’re also too cowardly scared to say anything against him.
Bunch of grown men afraid of getting a mean tweet… despicable bunch of p**sies. Meow
I think Steven Miller is going to save this clip of Rick Wilson calling him an “evil genius” as the highlight of his life.
Jeff Karas …….yes Jeff, it’s his Oscar
Yes, when I call some magahats angry and nasty because of their insults towards non-believers they take that as a compliment. They’re proud of it Andrew Garcia is one of them.
Trump has the GOP by the Pu$$y. The Republicans are probably hoping he resigns so they won’t take the hit but come on, Its Trump and he is going to throw all of them under the bus.
They deserve to be there, frankly
This is like one of those modern crime shows where we first see the murder being committed and we know who did it, but we still have to sit through the whole episode.
Perfect simile.
Yea, the worst part is knowing that this episode is going to end like all the others. Trump wins again… So boring.
”In my great and unmatched wisdom” “I will totally destroy the economy of Turkey”
What leader speaks like this?
An arrogant Turkey butcher.
A god
ITS SOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO DESPICABLE AND IGNORANT
A dictator.
Trump will betray anyone in his party or his sycophants because he cares about one person, himself.
obviously, he doesn’t know how to take care even about himself. ‘Care’ is not his universe .
You are correct. We will see an example of this shortly. Trump would burn his kids at the stake if it made him look good. He is a nut,crazy, insane
Romney will.bettay any one in his party so that he will.look important. For the benefit of America and the GOP he should crawl.back under the rock he crawled out of.
@Montana fishing Fun Stop drinking the Kool Aid. Your addiction to it is showing in your dumb reply
The smoking gun: Trump admitted that he pulled the trigger. But Reps already accepted that Trump can shoot someone on 5th Avenue and walk away unpunished.
Three years of Trump and his tyro “Friends” just illustrate how talented real politicians are
And they havent done a dam thing but lie n deny like master spurs. The only ones working are the Democrats as always! Thank u Democrats, out of 2 evil Democrats has always been least evil.
This is the part where everyone in the GOP pretends they didn’t profit from the corruption and tries, desperately, to rehabilitate their image
Yes, but I think it’s too late for them. They have already stained their images and legacies forever.
Romney could emerge a real hero in this thing. It’s crucial to get rid of trump.