Vanity Fair reports that Mitt Romney sees himself as a pivotal figure in Trump's Senate impeachment trial, having the ability to bring other moderate senators along to support impeachment if it gets that far. Lawrence O'Donnell breaks down this development with Ruth Marcus, Ezra Klein, and Rick Wilson. Aired on 10/07/19.

Rpt: Mitt Romney Sees Himself As Key Player In Impeachment Trial | The Last Word | MSNBC