TOPICS:
September 28, 2019

 

The Washington Post reports that the White House restricted access to Trump's 2017 comments to Russians in the Oval Office after he made troubling statements about election interference—similar to what happened after his recent call with Ukraine. Lawrence O’Donnell discusses with Evelyn Farkas, Tess Bridgeman, and Jonathan Alter. Aired on 09/27/19.
89 Comments on "Rpt: Trump Comments To Russians Prompted W.H. Officials To Limit Access | The Last Word | MSNBC"

  1. Machkeznho | September 28, 2019 at 12:17 AM | Reply

    What now Moscow Mitch? Time for Senate Republicans to decide what side of history they are going to be on.

    • eurekajim #VoteBlue2020 | September 28, 2019 at 6:22 AM | Reply

      @Mind Freshener Your Cultist tears are delicious, we already know Trumpsters are OK with Corruption, don’t believe in the Constitution or the Rule of Law or you wouldn’t support your Grifter in Chief.
      You don’t need to advertise, Yuri

    • eurekajim #VoteBlue2020 | September 28, 2019 at 6:22 AM | Reply

      @MICHAEL KISSMYASSKI Your Cultist tears are delicious, we already know Trumpsters are OK with Corruption, don’t believe in the Constitution or the Rule of Law or you wouldn’t support your Grifter in Chief.
      You don’t need to advertise, Yuri

    • buddyrichable1 | September 28, 2019 at 10:13 AM | Reply

      They established their place in history a long time ago.

    • Aleta Mize | September 28, 2019 at 10:43 AM | Reply

      Yeh the TREASONOUS side of trump the TRAITOR the Republicans will always be for PUTIN in my history books.

    • Aleta Mize | September 28, 2019 at 10:44 AM | Reply

      @Necroglobule TREASON.

  2. Donamtrx | September 28, 2019 at 12:19 AM | Reply

    👏🏻Friday night w Lawrence! Yaaaay! Chew’ m up & spit’m out like no one else can!👏🏻

    • Chris Martian | September 28, 2019 at 1:13 AM | Reply

      Had a perfectly innocent phone call the other day, so I purposely misclassified the transcripts of it and moved them to a secured server off my home network.

    • ConTroller | September 28, 2019 at 1:23 AM | Reply

      @Chris Martian you will never hear that. He wouldn’t even be able to make it sound coherent if he had a teleprompter 2 feet away. Do presidents automatically get a teleprompter, you know what I mean, guilty or not? Can he be himself? I’m only smiling. That’s ok?

    • Nora Nora | September 28, 2019 at 2:13 AM | Reply

      @Chris Martian I spite of all this, you’ll still be hearing Trumpees holler “…but her e-mails!”

  3. Biggus Dickus | September 28, 2019 at 12:28 AM | Reply

    When push comes to shove Trump and his cabinet, including Guiliani, will throw each other under the bus. Mark my words.

  4. Gene Mical | September 28, 2019 at 12:31 AM | Reply

    get trump out !!!!!! he is a traitor !!!!!!!

  5. CBDMiracles | September 28, 2019 at 12:35 AM | Reply

    *Impeachment is only the beginning.. He will be in JAIL before the end of 2020! Time for him to pay for ALL his crimes against the people of the USA and the World!*

  6. Aaron Burling | September 28, 2019 at 12:35 AM | Reply

    What I love most about this is the myriad footage that exists of all the Republicans who have continuously defended this guy over the past three years.

  7. Wallace | September 28, 2019 at 12:40 AM | Reply

    ‘Nothing is going to make those words any better’

    Tell that to Mr Sharpie…..

  8. Make Racists Afraid Again | September 28, 2019 at 12:40 AM | Reply

    It was always inevitable that this Criminal “President” was going to be impeached.

    • Wize Wolf | September 28, 2019 at 9:52 AM | Reply

      @Colin Faust Your head is too far up trumps rump to see What’s happening. Yhe dam is literrally breaking. Someone told me some months back the republicans wouldn’t mind being ruled by a dictator. Posts like yours show why. You won’t hold a dishonest and totally incompetent man accountable because you want to be ruled. Trump thinks you work for him. And u probably believe that too. Owning the libs isn’t worth losing our way. And this past week has shown Trump is beyond defending now.

    • Edward Martinez | September 28, 2019 at 10:08 AM | Reply

      We hope he owns the DOJ two supreme Court Justices more in lower courts.

    • Edward Martinez | September 28, 2019 at 10:12 AM | Reply

      @Colin Faust That was stupid anyway just for jumping a bimbo. Trump did so much worse and is still president trump is stupid but he knows how to be crooked🇺🇸🇵🇷

    • Edward Martinez | September 28, 2019 at 10:16 AM | Reply

      @Colin Faust Maybe not because he owns it but he won’t have any power to play with.

    • Bruce Boring | September 28, 2019 at 12:05 PM | Reply

      @Barbara Witchey using all caps makes you look even more delusional and your problem is he is guilty you like all of his cult ignore his crimes because he hates the same people you do

  9. westend | September 28, 2019 at 12:42 AM | Reply

    Raises a question; who are these officials that saw these transcripts? Is Trump surrounded by other criminals that accept these crimes? If so, let’s clean them all out of the WH and Govt.

  10. Tom Wostoncroft | September 28, 2019 at 12:49 AM | Reply

    One party is against passing legislation to safeguard our elections. I’ll leave it to you to figure out which one.

  11. John DeF | September 28, 2019 at 12:51 AM | Reply

    MAGGOT Make America Great. Get Out Trumpski.

  12. bluestonegirl standswithflower | September 28, 2019 at 12:53 AM | Reply

    This is REALLY A SAD DAY KNOWING THIS MAD ROGUE PRESIDENT HAS SOLD OUT ALL AMERICANS !! (even those who still STOMACH this TREASONOUS HARMFUL POS !!! THANK YOU “BRAVE WHISTLEBLOWER !! FROM ALL THOSE WHO STILL LOVE AMERICA !!!….

    • Happy Peace | September 28, 2019 at 11:04 AM | Reply

      elc but wait… In case you don’t know, Make America Great Again = MAGA, has been trumps theme to draw in all those troubled people who never evolved with the times and still want to live in a country where minorities have no rights… so turning that into magats is appropriately funny.

    • elc | September 28, 2019 at 11:07 AM | Reply

      Happy Peace
      Well aware lol but it is equally, if not more, unhelpful at this time ;o)

    • elc | September 28, 2019 at 11:13 AM | Reply

      Jay Zenitram Stay classy just like that… because of course that’s exactly the bs needed right now smh 🙄

    • Happy Peace | September 28, 2019 at 11:20 AM | Reply

      elc wrong, it IS helpful! We have needed a collectively relieved laugh for the past few years, in this country. Your strange need to make it seem wrong, in the light of all this actual wrong doing, is just unnecessary.

  13. democracy 21 | September 28, 2019 at 12:55 AM | Reply

    Endless lies with the Orange Clown !

  14. Charles T. | September 28, 2019 at 12:57 AM | Reply

    Trump’s gonna have a sever twitter rage over the weekend 😂😂😂

  15. Tungsten23 | September 28, 2019 at 1:02 AM | Reply

    Moscow Mitch/Bich McConnel should be indicted as well.

  16. madbug1965 | September 28, 2019 at 1:25 AM | Reply

    Impeaching Trump is the only way the Republican party can save at least part of itself.

  17. ed miran | September 28, 2019 at 1:41 AM | Reply

    Happiness is seeing the whole Trump crime family in prison.

  18. SteveKY | September 28, 2019 at 1:44 AM | Reply

    A Mafia “Wanna-Be” is Running the Executive Branch…

  19. burtosis | September 28, 2019 at 1:52 AM | Reply

    With everyone throwing everyone under the bus, one thing becomes obvious…

    We’re gonna need a bigger bus.

  20. Manuel Avila | September 28, 2019 at 4:45 AM | Reply

    I am proud to be a LIBERAL DEMOCRAT U.S.ARMY VET.

