The Washington Post reports that the White House restricted access to Trump's 2017 comments to Russians in the Oval Office after he made troubling statements about election interference—similar to what happened after his recent call with Ukraine. Lawrence O’Donnell discusses with Evelyn Farkas, Tess Bridgeman, and Jonathan Alter. Aired on 09/27/19.

Rpt: Trump Comments To Russians Prompted W.H. Officials To Limit Access | The Last Word | MSNBC