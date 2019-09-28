Rpt: Trump WH Limited Access To Transcripts Of Calls With Vladimir Putin | The Last Word | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Rpt: Trump WH Limited Access To Transcripts Of Calls With Vladimir Putin | The Last Word | MSNBC 1

September 28, 2019

 

After a whistleblower complaint re: Trump's call with the President of Ukraine set off an impeachment investigation, the New York Times reports the Trump WH “concealed some reconstructed transcripts of calls” in a classified computer system, including Trump’s calls with Vladimir Putin and the Saudi Crown Prince. NY Times reporter Julian Barnes joins Lawrence, along with Neera Tanden, Rick Wilson, Jonathan Alter, and Evelyn Farkas.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Rpt: Trump WH Limited Access To Transcripts Of Calls With Vladimir Putin | The Last Word | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

67 Comments on "Rpt: Trump WH Limited Access To Transcripts Of Calls With Vladimir Putin | The Last Word | MSNBC"

  1. Richard Owens | September 28, 2019 at 12:23 AM | Reply

    It could take years just to discover all of Trump’s many high crimes and misdemeanors, even after he’s been thrown out of office or drops dead from too many cheeseburgers and buckets of fried chicken!

  2. Richard Owens | September 28, 2019 at 12:26 AM | Reply

    Trump is a cancerous tumor in the body of our country and should be excised immediately!

  3. Hecubusx | September 28, 2019 at 12:31 AM | Reply

    This is a national emergency.

  4. Jeremy Backup | September 28, 2019 at 12:35 AM | Reply

    So every time Trump betrayed America, they hid this fact from us………..

    • Idylchatter | September 28, 2019 at 8:24 AM | Reply

      @Carmen Castillo Forgot about that… good point.

    • Pete Lind | September 28, 2019 at 8:32 AM | Reply

      Lot of hiding of info , from people that are claiming doing nothing wrong .
      If it was not wrong then why not be transparent about it as T-Rump promised in election … bet he was lying when he said that .
      Now Pompeo has a week to deliver documents to 3 house committees , lets see how much he fights that and claim there is nothing to see in those documents .

    • Virginia Evans | September 28, 2019 at 10:26 AM | Reply

      Yep

    • Antony Stringfellow | September 28, 2019 at 12:05 PM | Reply

      Someone should be asking about Kushner and Qatar too!
      Kushner got $millions after getting Saudi Arabia to blockade Qatar, where thousands of US troops are stationed.
      All involved should be tried for treason and those found guilty should face a public hanging.

  5. Lisa Kennedy | September 28, 2019 at 12:41 AM | Reply

    A sad day for America to find out that our President is actually a corrupt traitor along with much of his cabinet!

  6. Make Racists Afraid Again | September 28, 2019 at 12:43 AM | Reply

    Nothing could make me happier than Evil Trump going to Prison.

  7. Daa3.1416 Saa | September 28, 2019 at 12:49 AM | Reply

    The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing

  8. Raging Monk | September 28, 2019 at 12:55 AM | Reply

    I want to know how many calls from Netanyahu are in that “vault” and what they contain. Trump moved the embassy and got nothing. Trump gave them the Golan and got a small village on stolen land named after him. Israel goes unchecked by Trump so I bet there are calls we need to know about.

  9. Tom Voke | September 28, 2019 at 1:09 AM | Reply

    Oh, tRump is such a traitor and thug.

  10. John DeF | September 28, 2019 at 1:09 AM | Reply

    If Nixon had to leave office then certainly Trump has to go.

    • Pete 952 | September 28, 2019 at 3:05 AM | Reply

      @Tjk 92 I hear you. Michael Cohen said “Trump won’t leave office.” He will say election fraud, deep state… whatever to try to delegitimize the vote if he loses. Truly frightening possibilities.
      But, let’s put faith in the good, honest, moral people in our government that have seen this coming. For nearly 3 years they’ve seen an unhinged, mentally Ill man in the Whitehouse. I think they are prepared for a crazy action by this guy. I hope.

    • James Dunn | September 28, 2019 at 5:32 AM | Reply

      Nixon left before he could be impeached and Trump is much worse than Nixon. To my knowledge Nixon was not a traitor whereas Trumps most definitely is a traitor and has committed treason.

    • Eric Echols Sr. | September 28, 2019 at 7:37 AM | Reply

      At least Nixon knew the time was at hand to move on….Trump is too weak and stupid to know the “jig is up” and it’s time to bail. Not to forget, once he leaves Office, it’s State(s) and Federal Indictment galore… 😏

    • Pete Lind | September 28, 2019 at 8:47 AM | Reply

      Back then in 1970s republicans could read , at this point there is several republicans senators and congress men that claim they have not read the 5 page transcript .
      Just as under Obama , the 3 page long AUMF to fight ISIS , was never voted on when republicans had not read it .
      Question …why do republicans vote illiterate candidates to office ?

  11. Ya mon Da Troll | September 28, 2019 at 1:12 AM | Reply

    Are we really surprised at the corruption of this White House Administration? No, we are not… we’re disappointed, but not surprised.

  12. Joe Frazier's Left Hook | September 28, 2019 at 1:18 AM | Reply

    And now, the end is near
    And so I face the final curtain

  13. Eric Wood | September 28, 2019 at 1:29 AM | Reply

    I am SO looking forward to transcripts of Trump’s private little chats with Putin coming out. They had better! Oh, I just can’t wait!

  14. Tracy Forbes | September 28, 2019 at 1:31 AM | Reply

    Putin will be throwing Trump under the bus now he has outlived his usefulness.

    • Peter Henrichsen | September 28, 2019 at 5:34 AM | Reply

      Exactly my thoughts! Yes.

    • Sleeping Insomiac | September 28, 2019 at 7:48 AM | Reply

      Putin’s goal was never to do trump a favour.
      It was to split your society and break your backbone.
      I would keep my eyes on Russia openly pushing a democrat candidate and trying to meddle in the election for Democrats.
      That’s what I would do to push the trumpists over the edge. They’re foaming at the mouth already, who knows what they’d be capable of doing then!

  15. Si Sloan | September 28, 2019 at 1:35 AM | Reply

    So in the same meeting that he told the Russians that the ‘Russia thing’ was dealt with and that Comey had been fired he told them he didn’t care about interference in the election.

  16. Youthin Asia | September 28, 2019 at 1:38 AM | Reply

    i love how fox friends will not say “server” its now conveniently a “classified repository” forget everything we ever said about hillarys server…move along …..do as we say not as we do

    • queen of animation and king of news | September 28, 2019 at 4:32 AM | Reply

      Ow wow what a poignant point! Couldn’t have said it better.

    • Richie Tattersall | September 28, 2019 at 10:15 AM | Reply

      When Hillary did it, it wasn’t illegal YET, it is now. Laws have to catch up with technology, there is no way to anticipate. I’ll be 62 in October, THE computer at Clarkson College of Technology in Potsdam NY I went in was half the size of my kitchen.

  17. saltoncityhobo | September 28, 2019 at 1:46 AM | Reply

    “I will say this, I don’t see any reason why it would be.”

  18. Steve G | September 28, 2019 at 1:47 AM | Reply

    The most un-American American is the president.

    • Curtis Epps | September 28, 2019 at 5:29 AM | Reply

      Trump is like when three friends do something illegal and get caught one says they got use guys come on out.He just threw That nut from NYC and Barr under the bus with him.

  19. Alessia C***** | September 28, 2019 at 1:56 AM | Reply

    I couldn’t even begin to imagine what Trump talked to the Saudi‘s or his boss Putin. 🤔

  20. talastra | September 28, 2019 at 2:23 AM | Reply

    Trump extortion; don’t forget Jared Kushner and Qatar too.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.