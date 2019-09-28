After a whistleblower complaint re: Trump's call with the President of Ukraine set off an impeachment investigation, the New York Times reports the Trump WH “concealed some reconstructed transcripts of calls” in a classified computer system, including Trump’s calls with Vladimir Putin and the Saudi Crown Prince. NY Times reporter Julian Barnes joins Lawrence, along with Neera Tanden, Rick Wilson, Jonathan Alter, and Evelyn Farkas.
Rpt: Trump WH Limited Access To Transcripts Of Calls With Vladimir Putin | The Last Word | MSNBC
It could take years just to discover all of Trump’s many high crimes and misdemeanors, even after he’s been thrown out of office or drops dead from too many cheeseburgers and buckets of fried chicken!
@Khaver 25 ….heard that before…
If he goes to prison, no more hamberders for Trump. We want him to live a loooong loooong time in his cell.
@Si Sloan no! Say it isn’t so! Drumpf can’t live without hamberders! Or a cup of covfefe.
I imagine the security of the US, has been greatly weakened. Standing with the USA, as the healing and repairing begins.🇨🇦
Cookie Cutter. Thank you, my Canadian friend.
Trump is a cancerous tumor in the body of our country and should be excised immediately!
@Khaver 25 is a Russian bot.
BRAIN TUMOR is a more accurate metaphor.
Right now the Murdochs decide about a post-Trump FoxNews strategy. If FoxNews turns on him it’s finaly over.
Em quem defende aquele Demônio eu tá Louco.eu tenho o meu juízo no Lugar .por favor .eu não sou advogado.e nem Juiz não confunde as coisas .
This is a national emergency.
Yes but it will be okay. Relax and enjoy it.
After 3 years? Witness his arrogance when Americans journalists was not allowed to cover his meeting with those Russians inside the Oval Office (KGB wet dream).
Why has the listener ship to MSNBC totally plummeted.
@David Rodgers Tell Putin he failed.
Agreed
So every time Trump betrayed America, they hid this fact from us………..
@Carmen Castillo Forgot about that… good point.
Lot of hiding of info , from people that are claiming doing nothing wrong .
If it was not wrong then why not be transparent about it as T-Rump promised in election … bet he was lying when he said that .
Now Pompeo has a week to deliver documents to 3 house committees , lets see how much he fights that and claim there is nothing to see in those documents .
Yep
Someone should be asking about Kushner and Qatar too!
Kushner got $millions after getting Saudi Arabia to blockade Qatar, where thousands of US troops are stationed.
All involved should be tried for treason and those found guilty should face a public hanging.
A sad day for America to find out that our President is actually a corrupt traitor along with much of his cabinet!
did it really take you that long???
It’s been a sad day since he became President!!!
@Money Bags – #45 even warned them, at his ill-willed ‘rallies’…
“You *knew d@mn well* I was a snake when *you took me in* …!” 🐍
Nothing could make me happier than Evil Trump going to Prison.
You are funny Mr Miller! Love that pic lmao
The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing
Surely there Must still be many good “men” within the House And Senate?? Please COME FORTH and BE COUNTED. YOUR COUNTRY, YOUR NATIONAL SECURITY AND INTEGRITY NEEDS ALL OF YOU!
Other than vote what do we do? We need to start letter writing campaigns. Physical letters always count more .
Exactly
you are right, thats bc I am writing about Trumpeltrampel. I am not soooo gooood, but way better than Trump
I want to know how many calls from Netanyahu are in that “vault” and what they contain. Trump moved the embassy and got nothing. Trump gave them the Golan and got a small village on stolen land named after him. Israel goes unchecked by Trump so I bet there are calls we need to know about.
NETANYAHU IS A CROOK JUST LIKE CHUMP. THTS WHY THEY GET ALONG SO WELL.
Plenty!!!
Oh, tRump is such a traitor and thug.
You sad delusional weenie head, you need to watch Fox News.
@David Rodgers Another delusional cult troll
If Nixon had to leave office then certainly Trump has to go.
@Tjk 92 I hear you. Michael Cohen said “Trump won’t leave office.” He will say election fraud, deep state… whatever to try to delegitimize the vote if he loses. Truly frightening possibilities.
But, let’s put faith in the good, honest, moral people in our government that have seen this coming. For nearly 3 years they’ve seen an unhinged, mentally Ill man in the Whitehouse. I think they are prepared for a crazy action by this guy. I hope.
Nixon left before he could be impeached and Trump is much worse than Nixon. To my knowledge Nixon was not a traitor whereas Trumps most definitely is a traitor and has committed treason.
At least Nixon knew the time was at hand to move on….Trump is too weak and stupid to know the “jig is up” and it’s time to bail. Not to forget, once he leaves Office, it’s State(s) and Federal Indictment galore… 😏
Back then in 1970s republicans could read , at this point there is several republicans senators and congress men that claim they have not read the 5 page transcript .
Just as under Obama , the 3 page long AUMF to fight ISIS , was never voted on when republicans had not read it .
Question …why do republicans vote illiterate candidates to office ?
Are we really surprised at the corruption of this White House Administration? No, we are not… we’re disappointed, but not surprised.
And now, the end is near
And so I face the final curtain
I DID IT MY WAY!!!!
I am SO looking forward to transcripts of Trump’s private little chats with Putin coming out. They had better! Oh, I just can’t wait!
‘’ so vlad how am i doing…good donald very guud…’’
and with the Saudis !
Someone needs to secure that server immediately or those calls will disappear.
Putin will be throwing Trump under the bus now he has outlived his usefulness.
Exactly my thoughts! Yes.
Putin’s goal was never to do trump a favour.
It was to split your society and break your backbone.
I would keep my eyes on Russia openly pushing a democrat candidate and trying to meddle in the election for Democrats.
That’s what I would do to push the trumpists over the edge. They’re foaming at the mouth already, who knows what they’d be capable of doing then!
So in the same meeting that he told the Russians that the ‘Russia thing’ was dealt with and that Comey had been fired he told them he didn’t care about interference in the election.
I believed that’s called treason. The orange clown sold out America.
i love how fox friends will not say “server” its now conveniently a “classified repository” forget everything we ever said about hillarys server…move along …..do as we say not as we do
Ow wow what a poignant point! Couldn’t have said it better.
When Hillary did it, it wasn’t illegal YET, it is now. Laws have to catch up with technology, there is no way to anticipate. I’ll be 62 in October, THE computer at Clarkson College of Technology in Potsdam NY I went in was half the size of my kitchen.
“I will say this, I don’t see any reason why it would be.”
I recall how disgusted I was. When I heard those words coming out of his traitorous pie hole.
The most un-American American is the president.
Trump is like when three friends do something illegal and get caught one says they got use guys come on out.He just threw That nut from NYC and Barr under the bus with him.
I couldn’t even begin to imagine what Trump talked to the Saudi‘s or his boss Putin. 🤔
To Saudi,,did you chop him up? To Putin,,yes master.
Trump extortion; don’t forget Jared Kushner and Qatar too.
Yea, I almost forgot about that creep.