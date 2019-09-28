After a whistleblower complaint re: Trump's call with the President of Ukraine set off an impeachment investigation, the New York Times reports the Trump WH “concealed some reconstructed transcripts of calls” in a classified computer system, including Trump’s calls with Vladimir Putin and the Saudi Crown Prince. NY Times reporter Julian Barnes joins Lawrence, along with Neera Tanden, Rick Wilson, Jonathan Alter, and Evelyn Farkas.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Rpt: Trump WH Limited Access To Transcripts Of Calls With Vladimir Putin | The Last Word | MSNBC