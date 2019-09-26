Rudy Giuliani’s Actions Under Scrutiny In Trump’s Call With Ukrainian President | Hardball | MSNBC

TOPICS:
September 26, 2019

 

Rudy Giuliani's efforts to dig up dirt on the Bidens is a central focus of President Trump's July phone call with the Ukrainian President. In one key quote from the White House notes, President Trump told the Ukrainian leader: "I will ask him to call you along with the Attorney General. Rudy very much knows what's happening and he is a very capable guy. If you could speak to him that would be great." Aired on 09/25/19.
54 Comments on "Rudy Giuliani’s Actions Under Scrutiny In Trump’s Call With Ukrainian President | Hardball | MSNBC"

  1. Destination Paradise | September 25, 2019 at 10:13 PM | Reply

    Omg, dumps great ppl are shitstorms in a dumpster fire. Insane idiots.

  2. Deja Vu | September 25, 2019 at 10:16 PM | Reply

    That him saying he’s not going down alone lol

  3. PIE C | September 25, 2019 at 10:16 PM | Reply

    LYING/TREASONOUS TRUMP only hires the BEST! LMAO

    • Russ Martin | September 26, 2019 at 1:22 AM | Reply

      The herd of his best has been really thinned. Let’s rephrase that. “I hire only the most WILLING people, that dont have a problem going to jail for the rest of their lives “

  4. Dittzx | September 25, 2019 at 10:17 PM | Reply

    🐧…Oops, The Penguin Giuliani Escape Gotham, Arkham Asylum Again!

  5. martin love | September 25, 2019 at 10:18 PM | Reply

    Wasn’t he dressed as a drag queen for Trump years ago??

  6. Eyehayt Apricots | September 25, 2019 at 10:18 PM | Reply

    Trumpanzees 2016-2020 – Thoughts and Prayers #bluewave2020

  7. Errol 0007 | September 25, 2019 at 10:19 PM | Reply

    Rudi is Cohen mk2 LOL 😂 another sucker bites the dust .

    • Peaches Williams | September 25, 2019 at 10:46 PM | Reply

      Michael Cohen told them if they follow Trump they’ll wind up where he is, in jail. Can’t say he didn’t warn them😂 bunch of crooks!😂🤣😄

  8. Donovan | September 25, 2019 at 10:20 PM | Reply

    Lying is a prerequisite skill required to work for the Trump Administration.

  9. Alessia C***** | September 25, 2019 at 10:20 PM | Reply

    When trump said he hires the best people, he obviously meant people that lie, cheat, steal and keep everything covered-up. 👀

  10. 3LD | September 25, 2019 at 10:25 PM | Reply

    From the director who brought us “Dumb & Dumber” comes:
    “Crazy Rudy and Dementia Don”
    Critics are raving: “This side splitting romp will have you in stitches witnessing the zany, dimwitted shenanigans of this corrupt pair”
    Coming 2020 to a prison near you.

  11. L Benson | September 25, 2019 at 10:28 PM | Reply

    CONFLICT OF INTEREST? IMPEACH BARR NOW!!

    • Gee Nahh | September 25, 2019 at 10:33 PM | Reply

      Barr is more dangerous than Trump. He definitely needs to go. Impeach Barr with Trump. They are all criminals.
      Worried about the whistleblower. Epstein was handled by Barr’s DOJ. He visited Epstein two hours before he “suicided”

    • Dark Matter 4470 | September 26, 2019 at 1:15 AM | Reply

      Take Pence down too. He’ll only pardon both of them after the impeachment processes.

    • MIchael Rigby | September 26, 2019 at 10:24 AM | Reply

      @Dark Matter 4470 they will need to be overthrown,if their conduct is any indication. I fully expect the GOP to try to take the government from us and institute martial law.

  12. T Allen | September 25, 2019 at 10:29 PM | Reply

    Rootie committed a crime by trying to influence an election.

  13. A M | September 25, 2019 at 10:30 PM | Reply

    Rudy is only a coffee boy. President Trump only met him once or twice.

  14. Shaun Dejwan | September 25, 2019 at 10:31 PM | Reply

    Seriously, lock them all up. I’m sick of all these traitors.

  15. Donovan | September 25, 2019 at 10:35 PM | Reply

    *Rudy Giuliani:* When Marrying a Cousin, Alcoholism, Lies & Dementia Collide into a Train Wreck of a Stinky Dumpster Fire.

  16. James Christie | September 25, 2019 at 10:38 PM | Reply

    Rudy is as crazy as Trump. Such a sad fall from 2001.

  17. cocomo | September 25, 2019 at 10:43 PM | Reply

    send Guilliani & Trump to Afghanistan before they think to bash Biden

  18. Stephen Long | September 25, 2019 at 10:43 PM | Reply

    SO Giuliani has it all on his mobile phone wow very secure Giuliani you muppet.

    • Ken Shaw | September 26, 2019 at 12:55 AM | Reply

      Also this very good lawyer told investigators exactly what to subpoena. If there’s nothing on the phone that’s going to look like destroying evidence.

    • Jillian Copeland | September 26, 2019 at 3:10 AM | Reply

      Even if he deletes it they can retrieve it, the dumb fook! He would have to destroy it if he doesn’t want them to see it.

    • whatudoin1 | September 26, 2019 at 4:37 AM | Reply

      He just implicated himself and became a witness. Attorney client privilege goes out the window

  19. Shyre Styles | September 25, 2019 at 10:52 PM | Reply

    LMAO Everytime dummy opens his mouth,someone will get indidet.Its like a bad episode of as the world turns

  20. Pale Zombie | September 25, 2019 at 10:56 PM | Reply

    The “best people” are actually the dumbest people, but nobody is dumber than their king dummy; Trump. Pathetic…

