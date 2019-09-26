Rudy Giuliani's efforts to dig up dirt on the Bidens is a central focus of President Trump's July phone call with the Ukrainian President. In one key quote from the White House notes, President Trump told the Ukrainian leader: "I will ask him to call you along with the Attorney General. Rudy very much knows what's happening and he is a very capable guy. If you could speak to him that would be great." Aired on 09/25/19.

Rudy Giuliani’s Actions Under Scrutiny In Trump’s Call With Ukrainian President | Hardball | MSNBC