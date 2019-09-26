Rudy Giuliani's efforts to dig up dirt on the Bidens is a central focus of President Trump's July phone call with the Ukrainian President. In one key quote from the White House notes, President Trump told the Ukrainian leader: "I will ask him to call you along with the Attorney General. Rudy very much knows what's happening and he is a very capable guy. If you could speak to him that would be great." Aired on 09/25/19.
Rudy Giuliani’s Actions Under Scrutiny In Trump’s Call With Ukrainian President | Hardball | MSNBC
Omg, dumps great ppl are shitstorms in a dumpster fire. Insane idiots.
Destination Paradise 😂
Destination Paradise ..♡
That him saying he’s not going down alone lol
@motown 313 that was funny.
Rudy and Bill Barr !!
@Ismael Sierra only funnier if rudy goes the other way….and represents himself at his trial…..if there is a god….make this happen.
@motown 313 yes oh god I hope that happens 🤣
@Ismael Sierra snl could never produce anything as rudy questioning himself…that would be comedy gold
LYING/TREASONOUS TRUMP only hires the BEST! LMAO
The herd of his best has been really thinned. Let’s rephrase that. “I hire only the most WILLING people, that dont have a problem going to jail for the rest of their lives “
🐧…Oops, The Penguin Giuliani Escape Gotham, Arkham Asylum Again!
Wasn’t he dressed as a drag queen for Trump years ago??
Yep; Rootie Julie Annie.
these are Epstein level freaks it is the fraternity culture from all the great universities we pay for but are Bill BARR-er from attending.
@Jrouche
Looks like one of the women of GOON ISLAND,(Popeye), Still Looks Like One!
Trumpanzees 2016-2020 – Thoughts and Prayers #bluewave2020
Hey Manafort..👋
Rudi is Cohen mk2 LOL 😂 another sucker bites the dust .
Michael Cohen told them if they follow Trump they’ll wind up where he is, in jail. Can’t say he didn’t warn them😂 bunch of crooks!😂🤣😄
Lying is a prerequisite skill required to work for the Trump Administration.
Lying stealing and NOT working for the country you are suppose to protect.
Donovan first they break the law
You mean second nature
j walsh If you think most of the political elite work for and protect the country you are ignorant of US history.The elite work for and protect themselves against ordinary people
When trump said he hires the best people, he obviously meant people that lie, cheat, steal and keep everything covered-up. 👀
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Stables geniuses 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Alessia C***** Yup. Including ourAG
“the best people” Trump knows.
So few people will actually give him the time of day when it comes to business and operations.
From the director who brought us “Dumb & Dumber” comes:
“Crazy Rudy and Dementia Don”
Critics are raving: “This side splitting romp will have you in stitches witnessing the zany, dimwitted shenanigans of this corrupt pair”
Coming 2020 to a prison near you.
CONFLICT OF INTEREST? IMPEACH BARR NOW!!
Barr is more dangerous than Trump. He definitely needs to go. Impeach Barr with Trump. They are all criminals.
Worried about the whistleblower. Epstein was handled by Barr’s DOJ. He visited Epstein two hours before he “suicided”
Take Pence down too. He’ll only pardon both of them after the impeachment processes.
@Dark Matter 4470 they will need to be overthrown,if their conduct is any indication. I fully expect the GOP to try to take the government from us and institute martial law.
Rootie committed a crime by trying to influence an election.
Ask cohen how that works out
If that’s your take on this, then almost EVERY sitting DEM sould be removed from office and tried for treason & obstruction.
Rudy is only a coffee boy. President Trump only met him once or twice.
That’s covfefe boy…get it right
😂😂😂😂Yes he never worked for him in fact he met him once. (Excuses from die OrangenLard).
Seriously, lock them all up. I’m sick of all these traitors.
*Rudy Giuliani:* When Marrying a Cousin, Alcoholism, Lies & Dementia Collide into a Train Wreck of a Stinky Dumpster Fire.
Then u end up with a chocolate cheese, soup sandwich yard sale
Rudy is as crazy as Trump. Such a sad fall from 2001.
send Guilliani & Trump to Afghanistan before they think to bash Biden
SO Giuliani has it all on his mobile phone wow very secure Giuliani you muppet.
Also this very good lawyer told investigators exactly what to subpoena. If there’s nothing on the phone that’s going to look like destroying evidence.
Even if he deletes it they can retrieve it, the dumb fook! He would have to destroy it if he doesn’t want them to see it.
He just implicated himself and became a witness. Attorney client privilege goes out the window
LMAO Everytime dummy opens his mouth,someone will get indidet.Its like a bad episode of as the world turns
The “best people” are actually the dumbest people, but nobody is dumber than their king dummy; Trump. Pathetic…
The rise of the dummies.
nothing best about him though