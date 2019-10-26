Rudy Giuliani’s Butt Dial Heard Around the World – The Day That Was | MSNBC

Rudy Giuliani seems to have inadvertently left a voicemail to an NBC News reporter last week. On the tape, he can be heard trashing the Bidens, talking about his overseas dealings, and lamenting the need for cash.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news and in-depth analysis of the headlines, as well as informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter: MSNBC.com/NewslettersYouTube
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Giuliani's Butt Dial Heard Around the World – Day That Was | MSNBC
I doubt it was a accidental call.
Salvador Patlan Maybe it was, or some sort of coincidence. That tells me, if you’re going to be a smart criminal don’t keep a smartphone in your booty…
It seems so appropriate a butt-dial would be his demise.
It does seem rather poetic.
Tweety Kid : true I mean the man can be a dumba&&
@I’m Just Saying Though And if he did this to be sneaky, that isn’t working either.
Wonder if he ever butt dialed when he was wearing that gorgeous pinkish dress?
I want the day that is. trump removed!
I agree. I have had an unopened bottle of Early Times in my basement over 13 years. The day that happens is the day I’ll open my Early Times and propose a long awaited toast!!
I really don’t think this was a butt dial. I think it’s his out…
Think you might be right!?
They have to be doing this in purpose. This is absurd
You would think, But I think they are all just in the first stages of dementia or Alzheimer’s.
Is he not arrested yet?
Dieter Bletten : here’s the thing with knowingly committing a crime in the public. It’s okay if no damage is done. At least that how it’s been so far
Giuliani is the subject of 2 separate investigations. Everyone around him has been indicted or is subpoenaed to testify under oath. Giuliani will likely be indicted, but he will be one of the last ones indicted, as he’s one of the ‘bigger fish’.
This man is Trump’s *_cyber security_* advisor. Can you believe it?
Actually, yeah. I can. I can believe it.
Demeter ! : yes we can believe
🤣🤣 this is a horror movie that can’t end
Like a rejected script for a West-Wing episode
Demeter !…and hence, this:
“A second internal memo on White House cybersecurity, obtained by Axios, reveals new details about how IT officials inside the Trump administration were dispatched to investigate leaks embarrassing to President Trump.”
I have a feeling this was done on purpose. This is BEYOND ridiculous 😭 all this feels like it’s from a TV series. I can’t believe this is real life and I just want things to go back to normal
It’s an unreal reality show!
020ctmarie it’s hard to but dial an iPhone!
Rudy Giuliani need to take his medication,
Trump already denied who Rudy Giuliani is.
This is what a butt does, butt dial.
Trump only hires the “best people”…
Best in Trump’s dictionary must mean just as incompetent and inept than he is.
I often said the ” penguin ” is up to no good!!!🤔
Great and unmatched wisdom transcends electronic devices.
At least one of those sounded like it may have been an “accidental” butt dial.
I do not believe them accidental, but rather highly calculated
The Butt Dial heard around the World, sounds like a rap song.
*They have to be doing this in purpose. This is absurd*
No-One Is going to believe those “calls”are real in these days of technology!🤨Sad…MSNBC…!!
Rose. So, if this isn’t real, what is it?
He is a butt of many jokes already.
He sold his soul to the devil assuming he wasn’t already a demon.