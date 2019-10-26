Rudy Giuliani’s Butt Dial Heard Around the World – The Day That Was | MSNBC

October 26, 2019

 

Rudy Giuliani seems to have inadvertently left a voicemail to an NBC News reporter last week. On the tape, he can be heard trashing the Bidens, talking about his overseas dealings, and lamenting the need for cash.
37 Comments on "Rudy Giuliani’s Butt Dial Heard Around the World – The Day That Was | MSNBC"

  1. Salvador Patlan | October 26, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

    I doubt it was a accidental call.

    • Yannick John | October 26, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

      Salvador Patlan Maybe it was, or some sort of coincidence. That tells me, if you’re going to be a smart criminal don’t keep a smartphone in your booty…

  2. Tweety Kid | October 26, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

    It seems so appropriate a butt-dial would be his demise.

  3. Danny Bolman | October 26, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

    I want the day that is. trump removed!

    • Walter Weddle | October 26, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

      I agree. I have had an unopened bottle of Early Times in my basement over 13 years. The day that happens is the day I’ll open my Early Times and propose a long awaited toast!!

  4. Katriska Francis | October 26, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

    I really don’t think this was a butt dial. I think it’s his out…

  5. themarinaraman | October 26, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

    They have to be doing this in purpose. This is absurd

  6. Dieter Bletten | October 26, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

    Is he not arrested yet?

    • I'm Just Saying Though | October 26, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      Dieter Bletten : here’s the thing with knowingly committing a crime in the public. It’s okay if no damage is done. At least that how it’s been so far

    • Jeremy Backup | October 26, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

      Giuliani is the subject of 2 separate investigations. Everyone around him has been indicted or is subpoenaed to testify under oath. Giuliani will likely be indicted, but he will be one of the last ones indicted, as he’s one of the ‘bigger fish’.

  7. Demeter ! | October 26, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

    This man is Trump’s *_cyber security_* advisor. Can you believe it?

    Actually, yeah. I can. I can believe it.

  8. 020ctmarie | October 26, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

    I have a feeling this was done on purpose. This is BEYOND ridiculous 😭 all this feels like it’s from a TV series. I can’t believe this is real life and I just want things to go back to normal

  9. Oba*** Man | October 26, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

    Rudy Giuliani need to take his medication,
    Trump already denied who Rudy Giuliani is.

  10. C.J. Tymczak | October 26, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

    This is what a butt does, butt dial.

  11. Logic B4Religion | October 26, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

    Trump only hires the “best people”…

    Best in Trump’s dictionary must mean just as incompetent and inept than he is.

  12. vincent vargas | October 26, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

    I often said the ” penguin ” is up to no good!!!🤔

  13. Biggus Dickus | October 26, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

    Great and unmatched wisdom transcends electronic devices.

  14. Keith Austin | October 26, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

    At least one of those sounded like it may have been an “accidental” butt dial.

  15. H o t r e t a r d e d c h i X | October 26, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

    I do not believe them accidental, but rather highly calculated

  16. Kenneth F. Thornton II | October 26, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

    The Butt Dial heard around the World, sounds like a rap song.

  17. US News TV | October 26, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

    *They have to be doing this in purpose. This is absurd*

  18. Rosemarie Taylor | October 26, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    No-One Is going to believe those “calls”are real in these days of technology!🤨Sad…MSNBC…!!

  19. Randall Arthur | October 26, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    He is a butt of many jokes already.

  20. mr solo | October 26, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    He sold his soul to the devil assuming he wasn’t already a demon.

