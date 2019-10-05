Rudy Revue: Rudy Giuliani’s Wild Week Defending Trump On FOX News | The 11th Hour | MSNBC

October 5, 2019

 

The president's attorney Rudy Giuliani has had quite the wild week defending his client from the Ukraine controversy on FOX News.
Aired on 10/04/19.
37 Comments on "Rudy Revue: Rudy Giuliani’s Wild Week Defending Trump On FOX News | The 11th Hour | MSNBC"

  1. charles stevens | October 5, 2019 at 2:11 AM | Reply

    What are we going to do tonight Pinky? The same thing that we do every night try to take over the world.

  2. Biggus Dickus | October 5, 2019 at 2:15 AM | Reply

    Nobody wants to silence Rudi the reindeer. I hope he never stops talking. The more he talks the quicker he breaks the ice sheet and drowns orange Santa.

    • pinch mesh | October 5, 2019 at 4:24 AM | Reply

      I love Christmas. It’s a celebration of the birth of Christ, and is a holiday of, for, and by christians. Nor is it a “designated” religious holiday. Christians celebrate it just because they love Christ.

    • Ash Roskell | October 5, 2019 at 6:13 AM | Reply

      Biggus Dickus : Note: Rudy made that claim on FOX! The MOST watched PROPAGANDA outlet in the WORLD! 🤣 ✌️ 👍

    • Ash Roskell | October 5, 2019 at 6:13 AM | Reply

      pinch mesh : Whu? . . . 🤔

  3. reg fleming | October 5, 2019 at 2:23 AM | Reply

    No Rudy, you are a liar and you are making no sense.

  4. reg fleming | October 5, 2019 at 2:25 AM | Reply

    Rudy is a senile, lying buffoon

  5. mary jones | October 5, 2019 at 2:26 AM | Reply

    loony rudy, lol. he gets worse by the day now. if this not just him going bonkers then listen up trumputin and rudy, 1 phrase: strickland v washington. you lose

  6. Daniel Su | October 5, 2019 at 2:31 AM | Reply

    Rudy, Keep talking, Impeachment train is coming faster and faster and will run over Trump, Rudy G, Barr, Pence, Pompeo, and all of his cronies.

  7. akeleven | October 5, 2019 at 2:37 AM | Reply

    Who’s paying giuliani’s plane tickets, Hotel bills?

  8. Paul Johns | October 5, 2019 at 2:45 AM | Reply

    Who needs Comedy Central when Rudy is the biggest joke ?

    • Michel Fockerman | October 5, 2019 at 11:22 AM | Reply

      In fact the illegitimate Trump administration has replaced Netflix, HBO and Comedy Central all in one for me. This is going to be a though act to follow in regards to writing political thrillers about corrupt governments and Presidents. Sorry “Homeland”…

    • Edwin Mintey | October 5, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      Rudy and Donald, the best comedy duo since Abbott and Costello!

  9. Marius Thefaker | October 5, 2019 at 3:16 AM | Reply

    He’s been in contact with Paul Manafort lately, probably asking to save him a bunk…

  10. Beaye | October 5, 2019 at 3:20 AM | Reply

    The Mayor of Crazytown wont stop taking.

  11. jools2323 | October 5, 2019 at 4:05 AM | Reply

    Giuliani isn’t the problem – there will always be amoral lunatics.
    Fox ‘News’ is the problem.

  12. mrhicks73 | October 5, 2019 at 8:46 AM | Reply

    Rudy got my speeding ticket down to man slaughter

  13. Retep Oaht | October 5, 2019 at 8:51 AM | Reply

    Hmm hard to believe anyone who bang his second cousin

  14. Joel Sattler | October 5, 2019 at 9:01 AM | Reply

    “TRUTH ISN’T TRUTH!!!” – Rudy Giuliani

    .

  15. Jeremy Backup | October 5, 2019 at 10:03 AM | Reply

    Rudy will be in Prison and still claiming others are as corrupt as him. SMH

  16. Henry Seldon | October 5, 2019 at 10:31 AM | Reply

    Has Rudy figured out yet that he’s expendable to trump? This little gnome of a man should be charged after trump is gone so he can’t be pardoned.

  17. SAINT 65 | October 5, 2019 at 10:44 AM | Reply

    “The President of the United States Personal Lawyer”.
    ‘Nuff said!

  18. Godspeed | October 5, 2019 at 11:04 AM | Reply

    Where is the money coming from that pays for Rudy’s trips And accommodations?

  19. Barney Potter | October 5, 2019 at 11:50 AM | Reply

    He can smell it huh .lmao suppose he likes his own stinky auroma.💩

  20. N S | October 5, 2019 at 11:51 AM | Reply

    “I cannot tell a lie” – George Washington. “I cannot tell the truth” – Donald Trump. “I cannot tell the difference” – Mike Pence.

