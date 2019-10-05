The president's attorney Rudy Giuliani has had quite the wild week defending his client from the Ukraine controversy on FOX News.
Aired on 10/04/19.
Rudy Revue: Rudy Giuliani's Wild Week Defending Trump On FOX News | The 11th Hour | MSNBC
What are we going to do tonight Pinky? The same thing that we do every night try to take over the world.
haahaahaaaaaaaaaaaa my favorite cartoon. perfect use of the greatest line.
Well yes Brain, but where on earth are we going to find rubber pants in our size at *this* time of night?
YEEESSSSSS!!!
Nobody wants to silence Rudi the reindeer. I hope he never stops talking. The more he talks the quicker he breaks the ice sheet and drowns orange Santa.
I love Christmas. It’s a celebration of the birth of Christ, and is a holiday of, for, and by christians. Nor is it a “designated” religious holiday. Christians celebrate it just because they love Christ.
Biggus Dickus : Note: Rudy made that claim on FOX! The MOST watched PROPAGANDA outlet in the WORLD! 🤣 ✌️ 👍
pinch mesh : Whu? . . . 🤔
No Rudy, you are a liar and you are making no sense.
Rudy is a senile, lying buffoon
Those are two crazy old coots, Rudy and Donald.
loony rudy, lol. he gets worse by the day now. if this not just him going bonkers then listen up trumputin and rudy, 1 phrase: strickland v washington. you lose
Rudy, Keep talking, Impeachment train is coming faster and faster and will run over Trump, Rudy G, Barr, Pence, Pompeo, and all of his cronies.
The train has been coming for three years. Most democrats are about to be homeless. They like homelessness and are about to be unemployed in our great economy. Their privacy fences will be to fence them in instead of fencing others out. GOOD ! I’m lovin it.
@pinch mesh So why are most “democrats about to be homeless”?
Yep, pinch…#45’s been… *’great’* for America. 🙄
U.S. farmers *now on welfare* …
“GM” *laying off* workers, causing *a nationwide strike* …
“U.S. Steel Co.” *laying off* workers…
*Seven coal companies closed* just *this* year…and *more* to follow.
Unemployment rate ‘flatlining’ and *520,000 fewer jobs* than expected…plus, the markets are *VERY unhappy* with #45’s feckless financial games:
https://www.npr.org/2019/06/30/737476633/what-just-happened-also-occurred-before-the-last-7-u-s-recessions-reason-to-worr
#45 – *So* embarrassing for America… 😒
Who’s paying giuliani’s plane tickets, Hotel bills?
(Waves arms in air) ME, ME… I wish I could.
You the taxpayers are Americunts
YOU ! ……………..
Who needs Comedy Central when Rudy is the biggest joke ?
In fact the illegitimate Trump administration has replaced Netflix, HBO and Comedy Central all in one for me. This is going to be a though act to follow in regards to writing political thrillers about corrupt governments and Presidents. Sorry “Homeland”…
Rudy and Donald, the best comedy duo since Abbott and Costello!
He’s been in contact with Paul Manafort lately, probably asking to save him a bunk…
The Mayor of Crazytown wont stop taking.
Giuliani isn’t the problem – there will always be amoral lunatics.
Fox ‘News’ is the problem.
Rudy got my speeding ticket down to man slaughter
I’m laughing out loud LOL
Hmm hard to believe anyone who bang his second cousin
“TRUTH ISN’T TRUTH!!!” – Rudy Giuliani
.
Rudy will be in Prison and still claiming others are as corrupt as him. SMH
Has Rudy figured out yet that he’s expendable to trump? This little gnome of a man should be charged after trump is gone so he can’t be pardoned.
“The President of the United States Personal Lawyer”.
‘Nuff said!
Well… could add:
“I know the best people”.
Donald J. Trump
Where is the money coming from that pays for Rudy’s trips And accommodations?
He can smell it huh .lmao suppose he likes his own stinky auroma.💩
“I cannot tell a lie” – George Washington. “I cannot tell the truth” – Donald Trump. “I cannot tell the difference” – Mike Pence.