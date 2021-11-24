Ruel Reid to be Paid Millions | Clash Over Parliamentary Seating | TVJ Midday News – Nov 24 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
15 comments
Smh
The soe not doing nothing brother
As a JC old boy from several decades past now living in the UK, I find it disturbing that an individual of such reported character could ever have gained headmastership of this great school. In spite of serious reported allegations relating to his financial conduct, he continues to do very well for himself financially and no one seems to be able to touch him. If the previous allegations contain any truth, then far more serious investigation is warranted. We must not judge a person’s integrous character by their flamboyant demeanour.
Well come to jam down. So what about the investigation in the corruption case, I think that case should come to a conclusion before the millions dollars deal made.
More I watch the news the more I laugh at jamaica justice system, political leaders and anyone with power in Jamaica all jokers and time wasters no wonder the country is going no where but down
So true it is not the government or the politicians runs Jamaica now. It’s criminals and gunmen rules the island
at the moment and no one in government can stopped the killings. It’s seems crimes is a normal thing in Jamaica now. Which is very sad for law abiding citizen and innocent people to lose their lives.
What a shame, the only thing he should get is 34 years.
If it was a poor man he would be thrown in prison.
When the rasta man said give everyone a million dollars and make everyone rich they laugh at him, yet they give one man millions.
What they need is what I won’t say.
Wow, teachers, nurses and police cannot get a proper paid increase but can find money to pay out like this.
BEING A POLITICIAN OR A PASTOR IS THE MOST PROFITABLE THING IN JAMAICA….RUEL REID SHOULD BE IN PRISON..NOT GETTING MILLIONS.
No man. Dis serious
I am appalled by this article that Ruel Reid will be receiving millions for his terrible performance as principal, pastor,and Minister of education. Now he was caught with his hand in the cookie jar and the case is still in court. I am only hoping that the Jamaican Government is taking g notes of this development. If criminals are running the country how are the decent citizens supposed to be comforted.
What the heck happening in Jamaica? How can a country go on like there’s no opposition party to vote against all the stupidness the Prime Minister is going on with !!!