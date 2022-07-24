Recent Post
48 comments
Trump already was “Unworthy” to lead the US the first time…..
Love that he commented on civics no longer bring taught. If it still was there would be fewer Trump cultists
@Easternsun
How many school districts exist in the USA?
Can you please specify which districts you have a beef with and specify what your complaint is with each of them.
Do you believe that school districts should be standardized?
If so, then who do you believe should have the authority to set the standards.
Do you believe that one size fits all?
Do you believe that there should be a Federal standard?
If you believe that there should b a Federal standard, then do you believe that a Federal Tax.system should be incorporated in order to subsidize the poorer school districts in order to grant them parity with wealthy communities?
The problems that we are experiencing with our educational system are complex. Would it be reasonable to expect the solutions to the problems to be simple?
@Easternsun I don’t even have kids. I was just making a comparison. Have a nice day!
@Ttom Gast what is the stats on illiteracy?
It took him that long? He is just trying to save his own back, he is lying!
To Murdoch: It is to little and to late. You will go down in history as a villain.
@Jay BECAUSE I’M 👀 WATCHIN’ CNN-MSNBC & LOOKIN’ DOWN AT MY PHONES📱📱📱DURING THE COMMERCIAL BREAKS😂🤣😅🤣
@T And who might that be for example ?
Even Murdoch is being forced to separate himself from trump because of the facts coming out in the January 6th committee’s report
@My Name 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣so not on jan 6🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂😂🤣😂😂🤣😂😂🤣😂😂🤣😂😂🤣
You just killed me 🤣😂🤣🤣😂🤣 im sending lawyers over
How do you reverse all the damage FOX has already done… and it is still happening.
How about the damage caused by CNN?
Pull the plug on them and hope the dopes that were watching it find someplace to hear truth.
Liz Chesney and Adam kinzinger might not be politically to my taste but they have been honest and brave from the beginning and history will show that
@Lewis Lovelord Projection.
@Lewis Lovelord you will be waiting forever for the perfect political party and the perfect political candidates to vote for. While you are paralyzed with indecision judging everyone else as American plunges into fascism, the rest of us poor voters will exercise our rights and vote against the MAGA madness. Just because I can prioritize does not make me blind to flaws.
It is you who condescend. You know nothing about me except that I like the occasional cat video.
Same here. I hope Liz Cheney runs for President either as a GOP or an independent candidate.
@Ilovecatvideos Oh you’ve revealed plenty. Naw. I didn’t choose to sit and complain. I’m involved in change and am working on being part of an actual solution Cat, so once again your psychic powers have failed you. I have compassion for the misery in your life my friend…and you are my friend on principle alone, it’s just obvious you’re so furious with the conditions in this Country you’re having problems understanding that those with a message that counters what the think tanks tell you aren’t necessarily trolls. I’m not special. I’m not alone. And neither are you. And I don’t care that you like cat videos…I do too. So again, take care. But if you chose to revisit our discussion objectively, I think it’s obvious who began this cycle of condescension. It’s an attitude I’m well versed in dealing with neo-liberals/centrists. You get what you put out, right? Take care and enjoy the final word. I understand you need it.
That needs to be plastered all over the front of the WSJ and NY Post. The problem is whether they’ll stick to that stance or flip back to supporting him again if he runs in 2024. After all, how many times have we heard “Trump is unfit for office, but I’ll vote for him instead of any Democrat”. We’ve heard that all too often. If he’s unfit, he’s unfit. Period. There’s no room for “Yeah, but…” here.
Don’t forget that Pence supported Humpty Dumpty for four years. The hell with both of them and all their enablers.
Absolutely right
What a shame only in passing conversation does he inject the sad sad fact that we don’t teach civics in school this is the biggest threat to our democratic form of government civics must be taught to our young ones or just what is happening will happen and if we survive it it will happen again.
What’s this?!! What’s this??! A Murdoch publication printing the TRUTH ABOUT TRUMP?!! Did hell freeze over recently?
and did Trump pass an intelligence test?
🤣🤣🤣
LOL …. maybe hell did freeze over …. temporarily……
Murdoch is playing the game well, he gets everyone to talk about his media outlets, all of ‘em.
Thank you for pointing that out.
I hadn’t considered that aspect of his financial strategy.
We in the UK have been the victims of Murdoch’s dangerous activities for decades. Whatever he might be saying today, beware of what he will be saying tomorrow. He could revert at the drop of a hat if he thought there was a profit in it.
@Lesedi C Touche’ ! You understood the reasoning for Jackson’s response for she knew it was a trick question and a trap. Unfortunately, not everyone is as astute and often Trump supporters will fall for the trick and childishly use it ad hominem in YouTube comments. lol 🤣
@Diana Robertson Birds of a feather indeed… not to mentioned birdbrained as well.
Allowing Trump to run for election in 2024, would’ve been like allowing Nixon to run for election again in 1976.
@Elizabeth Dillon I voted Obama twice and I’m DONE with Democrats!!!!
We need to restore Civics as part of the curriculum. One of Ronald Reagan’s disasters, the other bringing religion into politics, which was unconstitutional if one can read the 1st Amendment. Disastrous. Union busting destroyed myths middle class.
How a single person ever thought that DJT was ever fit for office is way beyond my grasp. What did they think would happen? That he’d suddenly become dignified? That he would behave maturely? 😒
@babaghorghori You must have the lifespan of a dust mite and possibly the cognition of one as well!
@babaghorghori Then you are whats wrong with this country.
There being such a wealthy elitist as Murdoch controlling media filled with propaganda has been a concern to me. No one single person should ever wield such enormous influence on our society.
Arrest murdock!
Murdoch needs to stand in front of a camera on Faux News reading these editorials, and replayed 24/7 for a week.
We already know where Trump needs to stand in front of….
You never should have let Murdoch own US media.
He’s a US citizen.
Blame Ronald Reagan for ending the FCC Fairness Doctrine.
Mr Dunn – respect to you.
Go Away
