Rural US county hit hardest by virus | USA TODAY

As of Dec. 10, COVID-19 has killed one out of every 132 people in Gove County, Kansas.
COVID-19 has killed 20 people in Gove County, Kansas, which has only 2,600 residents. Sharon DuBois lost her mother to the virus.
I guess you skimmed over the part that despite being isolated, the county is in the middle of a busy intersection allowing for many visitors with Covid-19 to passby.
Trump could have done more now he’s leaving he’s just not interested that’s the truth.
People did not believe being rural was at risk too! NOBODY IS PLAYING!!!
You have to stop. Things would be much better if those of you who are skeptical would help the rest of us instead of making things worse.
So how many of those flu deaths last year were from unvaccinated persons? Last year according to the CDC between 24,000 and 62,000 people died from the flu. This year Covid-19 has already killed over 300,000. And the elderly isn’t supposed to be dying at this rate in nursing homes. What a shameful thing to suggest that that is acceptable under any circumstances, especially in America.
I’m so sorry she lost her mom. Please do everything in your power to keep yourself and others out of the clutches of this virus. Hangin there. Help is on the way, even if it may take many months to arrive. Much love to all who read this 💜
