Rural US county hit hardest by virus | USA TODAY

As of Dec. 10, COVID-19 has killed one out of every 132 people in Gove County, Kansas.

COVID-19 has killed 20 people in Gove County, Kansas, which has only 2,600 residents. Sharon DuBois lost her mother to the virus.

