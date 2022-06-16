Recent Post
75 comments
Question really is “who has the balls to be the hero of democracy” and indict this traitor and 1 man crime spree!!
I GUESS YOU MISSED THE YOUTUBE MINIVIDEO OF ATTORNEY GENERAL MERRICK GARLAND SAYING THAT THEY’RE CLOSELY WATCHING THE JANUARY 6TH COMMITTEE HEARINGS SINCE HIS JOB WILL BE TO PROSECUTE HIM FOR ALL THE CRIMES THAT THEY’RE BROADCASTING TO THE 🌎WORLD!!✌😂😂😂
@Rennrogue btw, all the channels you’re subscribed to (political) have one single ideology. Way to be diverse in thought, brother. I’m sure you’re not misinformed in any capacity. Nope, it’s the guy who listens to both sides. The one who was a staunch democrat up until 2020. Yeah, me. I don’t know what I’m talking about because suddenly I’m paying closer attention. 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣
GA DA Fani Willis. Once she gets T-Rump charged, the others will also grow backbones and follow suit. Should hear something before the end of the month.
@Jaen Boston meanwhile, Trump still lives rent free in your head. Talk about irony.
Can’t trust any official with an R after their name from local all the way up to the top to protect our government, institutions, freedoms, and way of life. Must vote them all out for at least a generation. And that is not a hyperbole.
TELL THAT TO THE AMERICAN VOTERS INSTEAD OF A BUNCH OF YOUTUBE TROLLS OKIE DOKIE😅😂😅🤣
@SNOOPY SNOOP #1 Are you an American voter? If so, mission accomplished.
@boatnikdog DON’T WORRY ABOUT IT TROLL😅😂😅🤣
@Robert Godlewski Nobody likes those high prices, but do you think Putin wouldn’t have started a war in Ukraine under Trump. Putin most definitely would have and that’s one of the reasons gas prices are so high. Another reason is the pandemic, which Trump didn’t do anything about. People need to be held accountable period
Guilfoyle only cost Trump 60K for 2 minutes. Stormy cost him more than double for the same 2 minute interlude.
Compared with what Michael Cohen paid,he got off waaay too easy…
10 seconds max
🤣😅😂
@TK – easy come , easy go!
Trump already has a note from his doctor to get out of criminal trials:
Phone Spurs.
@Heldto Ahigherstandard So your savings were around 100 dollar. You have to be a very successful guy..
@2021 Phone lol
You the Man Russ. We need more good people in this nation to pull together and remove the Big Lie from America.
@Jim Figgerty
VERY Big Lie……….😀
The right words ” A LOOSE CANON THAT MUST BE PREVENTED FROM SHOOTING AGAIN”
Incoherent liberal drivel.
But people vote for him……….whatever he does !
The part is his supporters feeding his eagle and making him to become worse, charlatan.
@MR simpleesarcastik are you seriously thinking that??
He has an eagle?! What’s his pet’s name?
These hearings are about saving our Democracy.
Trump! 2024!
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Moderates want American justice to prevail the way it was intended. Never let this happen again. God Bless America!
@Mark fair enough! I’m not one to apologize on here typically, most people just get shitty and resort to rude name calling that is deserving of blunt replies, but you’ve been really respectful and I wanted to reciprocate that! Thanks for a good discussion.
@Michael Dwyer cheers
I hope everyone is recognizing the fact a woman born in Mexico just became the first Republican in over a hundred years to win in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas
MAYBE THEY’LL STOP WHEN THEY READ YOUR YOUTUBE COMMENT😅😂😅🤣
@Mark a candidate that should garner bipartisan support! I just read about her. Really awesome to see!
What needs to be on voters minds foremost is not the economy, it’s the preservation of our democracy. Economies naturally ebb and flow, but there are no assurances that should we lose our democracy, we will ever regain it.
LOL
They need to charge him with SOMETHING in case he were to become a repeat offender.
A repeat offender of what? Something? LMAO!!
lol you could be a spokesman for the democrat party LOL for your honesty.
JUST CHARGE HIM we hate him so he must be charged with something LOL you people are funny
People need to stop making excuses for why not to hold Trump accountable for his crimes.
@Mark You can keep loving pal nothing productive coming out of this President.
M aybe people that simply hate trump should not take part in such decisions?
Trump should be barred from holding office. Absolutely. Per the constitution . Where are other US lawyers on this ? Why are American lawyers so quiet about this???? Speak up! Imho. MTW in L.A.
@MDM 👈. I can’t argue with mis informed deep seeded hate. Later.
I so miss Russ Fiengold as our senator. He is a good honorable man! To think my state voted ron johnson in to replace him boggles the mind!
@Kevin McConnell it really changed my view of reality, which was already dim.
Same, Marvin! Still confused and heartbroken that this happened. Twice! We’ve really needed this man.
@C Cannon what really changed your view of reality?
ohh, yesh.
Interesting that the lawyer Eric Herschmann, who’s so ballsy here, was on Trump’s defense team during the first impeachment.
@Robin Irwin I also think so
@✌talk That is why he is in Trump’s defend team
@Mark doesn’t mean anything yet. She actually won by a small margin.
@Linda Lewis Lol! You really truly believe that?
@boatnikdog Sorry, That’s not how it works!
I’m hoping the DOJ is already doing their own investigation and have plans to file charges against Rump.
They’ll have to because this one ain’t gonna work either, just like the other 9,000 tries! LMAO!!! Charges for what???
Charges for what?
you are going to be disappointed. Hatred of someone does not mean that they will be charged with a crime
The only way his supporters will ever snap out of their mass hypnosis is if he is held accountable
@MOI yep, he’ll need it to bribe the guards to bring him his cheeseburgers.
Totslly
Sadly, even that wouldn’t work
This good man’s face says it all. As a servant of the people, he’s continued battling for very survival of Wisconsin, and our Nation.
Speaking of Wisconsin, the Attorney General for Wisconsin said today she wanted to put a drag queen in every school rather than an armed guard to protect them. I am sure fourth graders will feel really well protected when a guy wearing pink panties throws his high heels at somebody with an AK. LMFAO
I so wish Russ was still my Senator from Wisconsin. Ron Johnson is a liar and a fool! Shame on him!
You’ve been missed and needed all these years, Mr. Feingold. Johnson has been such a damaging substitute and we’ve all been the lesser for your absence. Thank you for your thoughtful comments at this important time.
