  1. Question really is “who has the balls to be the hero of democracy” and indict this traitor and 1 man crime spree!!

    1. I GUESS YOU MISSED THE YOUTUBE MINIVIDEO OF ATTORNEY GENERAL MERRICK GARLAND SAYING THAT THEY’RE CLOSELY WATCHING THE JANUARY 6TH COMMITTEE HEARINGS SINCE HIS JOB WILL BE TO PROSECUTE HIM FOR ALL THE CRIMES THAT THEY’RE BROADCASTING TO THE 🌎WORLD!!✌😂😂😂

    2. @Rennrogue btw, all the channels you’re subscribed to (political) have one single ideology. Way to be diverse in thought, brother. I’m sure you’re not misinformed in any capacity. Nope, it’s the guy who listens to both sides. The one who was a staunch democrat up until 2020. Yeah, me. I don’t know what I’m talking about because suddenly I’m paying closer attention. 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣

    3. GA DA Fani Willis. Once she gets T-Rump charged, the others will also grow backbones and follow suit. Should hear something before the end of the month.

  2. Can’t trust any official with an R after their name from local all the way up to the top to protect our government, institutions, freedoms, and way of life. Must vote them all out for at least a generation. And that is not a hyperbole.

    1. TELL THAT TO THE AMERICAN VOTERS INSTEAD OF A BUNCH OF YOUTUBE TROLLS OKIE DOKIE😅😂😅🤣

    4. @Robert Godlewski Nobody likes those high prices, but do you think Putin wouldn’t have started a war in Ukraine under Trump. Putin most definitely would have and that’s one of the reasons gas prices are so high. Another reason is the pandemic, which Trump didn’t do anything about. People need to be held accountable period

  3. Guilfoyle only cost Trump 60K for 2 minutes. Stormy cost him more than double for the same 2 minute interlude.

    1. @Heldto Ahigherstandard So your savings were around 100 dollar. You have to be a very successful guy..

  5. You the Man Russ. We need more good people in this nation to pull together and remove the Big Lie from America.

  9. Moderates want American justice to prevail the way it was intended. Never let this happen again. God Bless America!

    Reply

    1. @Mark fair enough! I’m not one to apologize on here typically, most people just get shitty and resort to rude name calling that is deserving of blunt replies, but you’ve been really respectful and I wanted to reciprocate that! Thanks for a good discussion.

    3. I hope everyone is recognizing the fact a woman born in Mexico just became the first Republican in over a hundred years to win in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas

    5. @Mark a candidate that should garner bipartisan support! I just read about her. Really awesome to see!

  10. What needs to be on voters minds foremost is not the economy, it’s the preservation of our democracy. Economies naturally ebb and flow, but there are no assurances that should we lose our democracy, we will ever regain it.

    2. lol you could be a spokesman for the democrat party LOL for your honesty.
      JUST CHARGE HIM we hate him so he must be charged with something LOL you people are funny

  13. Trump should be barred from holding office. Absolutely. Per the constitution . Where are other US lawyers on this ? Why are American lawyers so quiet about this???? Speak up! Imho. MTW in L.A.

  14. I so miss Russ Fiengold as our senator. He is a good honorable man! To think my state voted ron johnson in to replace him boggles the mind!

    2. Same, Marvin! Still confused and heartbroken that this happened. Twice! We’ve really needed this man.

  15. Interesting that the lawyer Eric Herschmann, who’s so ballsy here, was on Trump’s defense team during the first impeachment.

  16. I’m hoping the DOJ is already doing their own investigation and have plans to file charges against Rump.

    1. They’ll have to because this one ain’t gonna work either, just like the other 9,000 tries! LMAO!!! Charges for what???

    5. you are going to be disappointed. Hatred of someone does not mean that they will be charged with a crime

  17. The only way his supporters will ever snap out of their mass hypnosis is if he is held accountable

  18. This good man’s face says it all. As a servant of the people, he’s continued battling for very survival of Wisconsin, and our Nation.

    1. Speaking of Wisconsin, the Attorney General for Wisconsin said today she wanted to put a drag queen in every school rather than an armed guard to protect them. I am sure fourth graders will feel really well protected when a guy wearing pink panties throws his high heels at somebody with an AK. LMFAO

  19. I so wish Russ was still my Senator from Wisconsin. Ron Johnson is a liar and a fool! Shame on him!

  20. You’ve been missed and needed all these years, Mr. Feingold. Johnson has been such a damaging substitute and we’ve all been the lesser for your absence. Thank you for your thoughtful comments at this important time.

