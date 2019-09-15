Rachel Maddow looks at a murder in Berlin, Germany that U.S. officials believe was a Russia-sanctioned assassination and notes that Russia's past reticence to commit killings in Western countries appears to have faded, raising concerns about the recently outed Russian spy living in the United States.

Russia Growing More Bold With Deadly Retribution; Spy Hides In US | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC