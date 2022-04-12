Recent Post
- Retired General explains Russia’s advantage with the new general leading the war
- Russia has defaulted on its foreign debt, says S&P
- John King explains Jan. 6 committee hesitation on Trump criminal referral
- Coroner arrives to crime scene to discover his family was killed
- ‘We are starving’: Shanghai residents protest largest Covid lockdown in the world
87 comments
Maybe Putin can start a “Go Fund Me” page…would love to see how that works out.
I hope you are well , My regards
Would they close it or build it back better?
He will probably use fake Russian names and addresses.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
They did not default. It was a “special delinquent operation.”
Bye bye UKRAINE, bye bye EUROPE, bye bye USA, bye bye NATO, bye bye DOLLAR, bye bye EURO. Now RUSSIA will SPEAK and YOU will LISTEN. RUSSIA POWER. PUTIN BEST OF THE BEST🇷🇺
That was hilarious!
Haha
Thank you for the clarification.
The global credit term “selective default” is the same as saying Vladimir Putin is dumb. Just say it how it is. Don’t dance around the word.
No, more like desperate, but putin isn’t as smart or “good” as he thinks he is. As I’ve noted elsewhere putin has hoisted himself on his own petard. Fun to watch!
@jacqueline walker lol 😂
Bye bye UKRAINE, bye bye EUROPE, bye bye USA, bye bye NATO, bye bye DOLLAR, bye bye EURO. Now RUSSIA will SPEAK and YOU will LISTEN. RUSSIA POWER. PUTIN BEST OF THE BEST🇷🇺..
At this point Vlad doesn’t really care about finances. He just wants to take 🇺🇦 and rebuild the USSR. Dream on, Vlad.
@WuWuWuTangTangTang First accurate thing you’ve said. A beautiful world does await after this war. A world without russia.
Bye bye UKRAINE, bye bye EUROPE, bye bye USA, bye bye NATO, bye bye DOLLAR, bye bye EURO. Now RUSSIA will SPEAK and YOU will LISTEN. RUSSIA POWER. PUTIN BEST OF THE BEST🇷🇺…..
@MakerSpaceStudio He says, while refusing to say what exactly is inaccurate. Peak of human evolution, this guy. Time will tell, smooth-brain.
Aw it seems our “special economic operation” is bearing fruit. Zero sympathy for Russia.
I hope you are well , My regards
@Eric just because I don’t agree with your narrative, thats the best reply.. You have no idea what’s been happening in Ukraine over the last 8 years.
@Traci Schmidt The poorer countries are already being impacted by the food shortages. They haven’t hit here yet, but they will.
@John Freedman No food shortage but huge inflation. American grows enough food for it country. Our farms are not being interrupted by war. We will be fine
Russia should repay Ukraines debt, pay to rebuild all they have destroyed, and reperations on all they have killed.
I hope you are well , My regards
Russia start to rebuild already donetsk and lugansk republic, the rest let’s NATO build in Nazi Kiev rigime region. By the way what NATO troops are doing in Marioupol right now? They don’t want surrender… Going to be big scandal)
The difference is the free world will forgive any Ukrainian foreign debt. Russia won’t be so lucky.
My Best wishes for your work Love and Peace to your family !
No ,the people loaning money ,is going to want it back, and the weapons aren’t free either,
Hahah Zelesky already seel Ukraine to oligarchy
@AK&DK what about it?
By the time S&P (and Moody’s) downgrades you, the cow hasn’t just left the barn, but so have the farmhands, feral cats, owls, mice, and any zombies you kept there. Thanks for the videos.
Read it , thanks😀
My Best wishes for your work Love and Peace to your family !
I hope you are well , My regards
@Rem Mer Today I heard on NPR that Russia has portable crematoriums to dispose of the civilian bodies littering the streets. After a gas attack it will be kept really busy.
@Stephen Sweeden well, it does help that we see examples of protoMercedes all over, as if the mercedes didn’t just suddenly appear, but got worked up to.
its like I’m going to repay my mortgage in bottle caps
Ruble is re-linked to gold. Hard rate of 5’000 rubles per 1 gram of gold. The USD (and bottle caps) – are not. If you think the value of USD is more solid than that of gold, or if you think sanctions will be able to block Russia from trading goods<->gold with China, India, Brazil, South Africa and the rest of the non-western world – you might want to think again. Better yet – read a book on finances.
@Suzuki Rider yes that them sell their gold reserves in order to survive but just remember their gold supplies ARE not infinite
My Best wishes for your work Love and Peace to your family !
@Stephen Newton Ask your parents what their inflation is.
Well if u get enough of them. 🤔
Welp this is the other front of war . Economic warfare. People start learning about these things on your own , just start researching anywhere and learn and be aware . Trust me its a better lifestyle to research and be aware of things around you.
True, sometimes I amaze myself how many new things I have learned these past 2 months. But it is not the way how I wanted to learn.
@Darius Puzanov totally agree. Too bad this can’t be covered in High school very easily.
My Kind Regards My Dear I hope w see each other soon !!😀
When a country decides that a small speck of land is more important than everything you have built for the past 50 or so years.
@PotapOW Whatever their concerns about NATO expansion, NATO has never invaded Russia, has never threatened to invade Russia, and is an alliance that qualifying countries have every right to seek to become a member of. That is their sovereign right. Preventing sovereign nations from freely joining an alliance is not a valid reason for invading them. Russia does not have any right to prevent Ukraine, or any other country in Europe, from joining NATO. Its is not that Western media “miss out Russian concerns with NATO,” it is that those concerns are immaterial. This is why we must continue to materially support Ukraine militarily until Putin backs off, or an entire generation of young Russian men have been slaughtered, and the remaining Russian military decides it is time for one final Russian to be killed.
@Atlantis2069 there will be no world without Russia
Yes, “investors will be cautious of lending more money to Russia”. Understatement of the year.
My Best wishes for your work Love and Peace to your family !
I hope you are well , My regards
No they wont .there are not at fault for the US not allowing them to pay.In the buisness world nobody cares.But the countries will think twice to buy dollars and euros
A website should be developed where a list of Russian Soldiers, Tank Operators, Mortar and Cannon Operators, Captains, Commanders, Officers Ministers, Politicians etc including Putin should all be named into categories for War Crimes and Crimes against Humanity. All Russian individuals must be singled out and named on this site as suspects. It should be made public and available to the while world and Russian citizens.
I hope you are well , My regards
Ukraine is doing this already. Go Ukraine!
Agree
It should be easier. Compile the names of every Russian troop that went in those areas and you can get an accurate list.
I don’t think Putin thought this through when he attacked, I think he thought this would be another Crimea situation and he thought Ukraine was going to surrender very quickly.
Bye bye UKRAINE, bye bye EUROPE, bye bye USA, bye bye NATO, bye bye DOLLAR, bye bye EURO. Now RUSSIA will SPEAK and YOU will LISTEN. RUSSIA POWER. PUTIN BEST OF THE BEST🇷🇺…
@Vladimir Zelenskiy 🤣
Maybe but russia is doing pretty good now .We are actually in the west loosing our remaining Industries and economies
@David Broadbent Bye bye UKRAINE, bye bye EUROPE, bye bye USA, bye bye NATO, bye bye DOLLAR, bye bye EURO. Now RUSSIA will SPEAK and YOU will LISTEN. RUSSIA POWER. PUTIN BEST OF THE BEST🇷🇺…
“I don’t think…”
Neither does Hunter.
In my opinion, the frozen financial assets of Russia should never be given back to Russia. All the frozen financial assets should be given to Ukraine to rebuild the civilian infrastructure destroyed by Russia. Furthermore, the sanctions should never be lifted (partially or fully) after the war until Putin and his generals have been made available for prosecution by the International Criminal Court. This will send a message of deterrence to the international community of consequences of such actions by any country in the future.
I can get behind this. Brutal, but direct.
Bye bye UKRAINE, bye bye EUROPE, bye bye USA, bye bye NATO, bye bye DOLLAR, bye bye EURO. Now RUSSIA will SPEAK and YOU will LISTEN. RUSSIA POWER. PUTIN BEST OF THE BEST🇷🇺….
That’s brilliant… I agree.
@Jaylah Israel that’s right. Isn’t it wonderful.
Will a default on debt will make China rethink their “limitless” relationship with Russia? China likes to own debt so long as it’s safe debt.
Possibly, but i wouldn’t expect it to happen this week, they might actually wait and see how it devolves, probably the militaristic side too.
china is about the best lender you can find if you are a america. they give us any amount we want for 0% interest for 100 years. We can easily pay off said debt but why when its just borrowed interest free money. China likes to lend to countries in hopes they cant pay back and china takes whatever it paid for. But in our case we can easily pay china back we just have another 60 or so odd years to slowly do it for the same amount.
imagine you go to the dealer and he sells you the car for 0% apr. you have no incentive to pay it upfront than in payments its the same amount either way.
Well it is a default on American specific companies. With how things already were it really doesn’t make a difference. They backed the ruble with gold, so most nations don’t care. Considering the fact that the Ruble’s value is back where it was last year this is just a story to justify the food shortages incoming.
I only hope that the EU and the US can get our collective heads out of our “oil barrels”, I mean asses, and realize who has funded the Russian war machine to date. Let’s hope changes can be made on all sides to be more self sufficient and subject to economic/energy blackmail by hostile governments holding all, if not most, of the high cards (oil, gas, etc).
If every American got an electric bike or an electric trike or an electric motorcycle or an electric moped to make their short errands on and to take back and forth to work if possible we would not ever need to import foreign oil ever again oh, there I just solved the energy crisis oh, I mean it’s a travesty that all the oil that we’ve drilled out of Alaska for the last 45 years has been put on the global market and sold the highest bidder as is most oil drilled everywhere and it is based on the US dollar in the US doesn’t want to lose that position but we need to by leaving the global oil Marketplace and using our own oil instead of exporting that light sweet crude that we have that is easy to refine and then turn around and buy heavy crude oil from overseas that is harder to refine and the fact is if America invested in Innovation and advancement we will not have to worry about China taking over at the world economic leaders which they will probably do because America does not want to invest in its own self and it’s own future
My Best wishes for your work Love and Peace to your family !
I hope you are well , My regards
@Donald Robinson theres this little pointy thing that people use to show where a sentence ends and a new one begins.
Russia: “I have 30 days before you can send me to creditors… I just need a little time!” 🤡
Glory to Ukraine 🇺🇦
Glory to the Heros 💙 🌻💛
Love from California ❤️ 🐻 🤍
My Best wishes for your work Love and Peace to your family !
I hope you are well , My regards
@Group Anonymous California National Guard has been with Ukraine for training and the US spent $2.7 billion since 2014 on PERSONNEL training. Weapons are very much needed now though!
@R W written by: Zach Dorfman
January 13, 2022 The CIA is overseeing a secret intensive training program in the U.S. for elite Ukrainian special operations forces and other intelligence personnel, according to five former intelligence and national security officials familiar with the initiative. The program, which started in 2015, is based at an undisclosed facility in the Southern U.S., according to some of those officials.
While the covert program, run by paramilitaries working for the CIA’s Ground Branch — now officially known as Ground Department — was established by the Obama administration after Russia’s invasion and annexation of Crimea in 2014, and expanded under the Trump administration, the Biden administration has further augmented it, said a former senior intelligence official in touch with colleagues in government.
The program has involved “very specific training on skills that would enhance” the Ukrainians’ “ability to push back against the Russians,” said the former senior intelligence official.
The training, which has included “tactical stuff,” is “going to start looking pretty offensive if Russians invade Ukraine,” said the former official.
One person familiar with the program put it more bluntly. “The United States is training an insurgency,” said a former CIA official, adding that the program has taught the Ukrainians how “to kill Russians.”
The war in Ukraine 🇺🇦 is meant to open your eyes to the reality in the financial system. Real estate firm and other businesses are also closed too only crypto holders are spending money with ease..
Access to a good information is what the investors needs to progress financially and generally in life . Here’ is a good one and I’m grateful.
He deserves more accolades, just the same way I was going through comment and I saw this. I gave a try and bet something I never regretted