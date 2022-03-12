Russia intensifies bombardment of Ukrainian cities March 12, 2022 115 comments Tagged with cnn, Happening Now, Kyiv, latest News, Matthew Chance, Russia invades Ukraine, top news, Vladimir Putin, world news Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
If Putin refuses to cease fire…well, I hope that every effort will be made to stop by any means available. I hate war. I used to have war nightmares as a child. They were dark places with huge lines of people slugging along holding on to hope. The nightmarish quality to it was getting separated from my family. I would wake up screaming for my family!
I just share that because I am right there in the lines of refugees in my heart. I get so choked up. If I could stop any of this nightmare for everyone including the Russians, I would.
Stop Putin by any means??? You can’t idiot unless you create a World War III and destroy not only Ukraine but the whole world. Where were you when the US was invading Iraq?
@McStrokeAvision You will see.
Nope. He was pushed into a corner and he did what he did .
That’s it . What you say is an abstract conclusion which defines failure on a premise that is purely a product of wishful thinking .
It’s just like what Middle eastern experts used to say in the Iraq war . That American misadventure has once again united all Arab tribes, brought about a cohesion in the muslim world .
The strife within NATO was accentuated by the way Afghanistan was vacated.
and the humiliation it wrought . NATO is a military alliance and in this crisis it has failed to militarily deter Russia . As days pass you’d see an increasing desire within Europe for self reliance in matters of defense .
And the US decision to not enter the war after having led Ukranie down a primrose path would surely have raised concerns on the minds of other eastern states
I just hope somebody in Russia has the courage to do “whatever it takes”to end this war. This is like a bully getting mad because his victim dares to fight back😔
@Planetary Citizen who are these guys then https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=5SBo0akeDMY&t=284s.
@MetalheadAndNerd now they have more land. They will grow crops on their new backyard 😉
@Sergey Erlih So we can revive all the old potatoe jokes?
@MetalheadAndNerd we have to make the comedian laugh.
THE WORLD ARE WATCHING RUSSIAN ISOLATION ON UKRAINA IT WRONG WHAT RUSSIAN IS DOING .ALL WE CAN DO IS TO 🙏 FOR PEACE., I YOU LOVE UKRAINA , THANK YOU FOR REPORTING GOD BLESS YOU ALL
@Solar Fox “Ukrainian Mariupol city, armed neo-Nazi gangs ”
If Russians are trying to feed us this propaganda here in the West then imagine what the poor people in Moscow must be hearing. Way to go comrade you make good KGB man.
@J BEST Don’t say what you don’t know. But if you want to know the truth, then don’t watch CNN but go to Mariupol yourself and you will see that CNN deceives you from A to Z. You can also watch this video from an independent French journalist who has been reporting from Ukraine for a long time. It’s in French, but you can try to translate it if you need. In short: “Ukraine has been killing Russian civilians in the Donbas for 8 years. 13,000 civilians have already been killed, and among them 130 children from 1 to 12 years old. Ukrainians are shelling houses and hospitals. This is not the Russian army doing, this is Ukraine doing” ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cdETdJfYDhw )
@Solar Fox SEE, I AM WILLING TO PAY MORE, MUCH MORE, FOR OIL, FOOD, RENT AND GOODS IN ORDER TO HELP THE BRAVE PEOPLE OF COLOR IN UKRAINE , I JUST WISH PRIVILEGED & SELFISH WHITE PEOPLE HERE IN AMERICA WOULD STOP COMPLAINING ABOUT INFLATION AND HIGH OIL PRICES – DEFENDING OUR VALUES ABROAD DOES NOT COME CHEAP !!
*_Stay Strong Ukraine!_*
@minecraft URGENT! THE HUGE RUSSIAN CONVOY, WHICH IS A FEW KILOMETERS AWAY FROM KYIV, HAS TO BE DESTROYED. BESIDES SOLDIERS, THERE ARE A LOT OF SCIENTISTS AND, ESPECIALLY, SURGEONS IN THAT CONVOY. THESE SURGEONS ARE GOING TO EXCTRACT UKRANIAN PRISONERS’ ORGANS FOR ORGAN TRADE OR TRAFFIKING OF HUMAN ORGANS (A VERY LUCRATIVE BUSINESS). ORGAN TRADE OR TRAFFIKING OF HUMAN ORGANS IS A COMMON PRACTICE IN EVIL REGIMES (E.G. CHINA, NORTH KOREA, ETC.). THIS HUGE RUSSIAN CONVOY IS, IN FACT, AN OCCUPATION CONVOY, AND IT MUST BE DESTROYED. UKRANIAN ARMY CAN USE BAYRAKTAR DRONES, JAVELINS, TOWS, ETC. BUT THAT HUGE RUSSIAN CONVOY HAS TO BE DESTROYED. ONCE KYIV SURRENDERS, THIS HUGE CONVOY WILL OCCUPY THE CITY. THEN, THE AUTHORITIES AND INTELECTUALS OF THE CITY WILL BE MURDERED (SIMILAR TO WHAT HAPPENED TO 22,000 POLES IN KATYN IN 1940). THAT HUGE RUSSIAN CONVOY HAS TO BE COMPLETELY DESTROYED.
Long.live.Russia🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺🤍💙❤
@tyler dawson Putin is a grasping, rapacious, greedy authoritarian who has dreamed of this incursion since he assumed high office in 1999. The annexation of Crimea was a first step. It’s no secret that Ukraine is the first target of his quest to resurrect the USSR. The nations surrounding Russia should take heed; if he succeeds in Ukraine, they’ll find themselves in Putin’s crosshairs, too.
Trump is a grasping, rapacious, greedy wanna-be authoritarian who is still dreaming of overturning a legitimate election. His first target was the Capitol Building on January 6th.
“Back in the day”, his support of a “Soviet” Putin would have garnered him the label of “pinko” and he would have been surveilled and likely arrested. Oh, if only that were true today!
All the while Trump was in office, Putin was “softening” up the Donbas and other regions by sending separatists and saboteurs into those areas, sowing chaos and staged Ukrainian “atrocities” and Russian “deaths”. So, Putin was actively involved in Ukraine during Trump’s tenure. Also, throughout Trump’s term in office, he coddled Putin and agreed with all of his utterances, despite intelligence reports that provided evidence contradicting Putin’s assertions. Furthermore, Trump extorted the Ukrainian leadership by insisting that it assist him on digging up non-existent dirt on a political rival and withholding military and other funding if it didn’t comply. What sort of ethical and moral “president” would punish an entire nation on the basis of a personal vendetta? Ukrainian security also benefits Europe as a whole, and the USA, too. Trump endangered all of us. If it hadn’t been for concerned officials and stellar reporting, Trump might have succeeded; thankfully, Trump was forced to send funding to Ukraine.
Hitler, too, used the same tactic in the Sudetenland, Czechoslovakia, Danzig and Poland. Hitler didn’t invade those nations all at once; he softened them up and conned appeasers like Neville Chamberlain using his style of “diplomacy”, all the while gearing up for full-scale warfare which he sprang upon Poland in September 1939, thus inciting the conflagration that was WWII.
Trump supported Putin’s “genius” threats and invasion of a sovereign Ukraine. No one who possesses a shred of common sense would wish the dictator-worshiping Putin pawn to be reelected.
What ur saying won’t change the fact that U*raine is weak
Stay dying slow sure deaths while their entire country is destroyed. Nice job dinglenuts.
This is absolutely crazy!! Why?! And how are we still debating whether this is a war crime?! I’m so sorry for everyone in this situation 😔
@Chewpa Miverga Jr. watch yo mouth
Putin Declares Nuclear War
@Enrico Pallazzo I’m sorry, misinformation. You’re of course not willingly lying.
Go watch the Nuland Rubio clip bro.
@Angelo Pugliese lmao, Our government lied to get us into Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Libya, Yemen. But they’re totally telling the truth this time guys I promise.
Are you really this dumb? Lmao
Like that’s all you people can do is call somebody a Russian Putin puppet when they give you literal facts thrown in your face. Why don’t you try proving something I said wrong as opposed to just immediately jumping to insults. It proves you don’t know what you’re talking about my man.
This invasion is a crime. The Ukranians are in my thoughts and prayers. Please stay safe..
If only we thought of Iraq Palestine Yemen and others .. people won’t be so divided about ukraines invasion now
Was the war on Iraq a crime as well??
@ArMK18 yes.
Having your citizen militia defend your homeland when the war is over is a war crime. Civilians shoot from hospitals (like the Palearinians) and cry when it gets bombed.
Civilian deaths are going to increase over egos
@Aisha bint Abu Bakr the war isn’t over, the invasion has just begun, putin’s personal bootlicker. This isn’t the 1600’s you can’t just invade people and expect the world to not call you out on it. The egos of Russian oligarchy wanting land that isn’t theirs is what’s going to lead to more blood.
Horrifying, horrific and barbaric. A crime against humanity. It`s BEYOND anything and everything.
@Monkey Kiss and they have deepstate tyranny of its own.. Look what they do to Afro-Americans, Hispanos… In a decade they’ll fight vs Mexico for sure
@Brian Ambrose McMahon you’re joking right!? What about Bush, Obama, Netanyahu, Bennett,Tony Blair, B. Johnson,Sarkozy, MACRON!?!?!!!!!!??? You are obviously stupid or delusional, Putin is a smart guy, he’ll probably win this war and all of russian aspirations will be confirmed. That’s how you get your goals.. Isn’t US, GB, France, Israel doing even worse!?
@Patriotz Finder The real Nazis can’t wash themselves through putins Russia
Heidi, are you referring to the Republican Party? Or Faux News?
The amount of lies, lies and more lies the Russian citizen’s are forced to gobble up is so disgusting. So sad and pathetic they are fooled by this little man.
Very few of us are ever put in a position to literally fight for our lives.
@Bill Lang What is your proof ? it is Alex Jones? I assume you mean gun violence or something that adds up to 52,000 a year. sure . .. … – It sounds like you are afraid of your own shadow. This sure sounds like News Max or Alex Jones.
Well I am not a Democrat but I left the Republican party after the arrival of the con man Trump. But that’s another story and another discussion.
But none of this justifies Putin’s invasion of the Ukraine no matter how much you love him.
It is an unjustified attack that has turned into war crimes. You can’t justify it with crying about U S Cities as if you were not from moscow
That’s ok, unless the West grows a spine you might get a chance to experience it one day
@Maschinengott Well we should be glad we are not quick to go to war. I do think we should be moving troops into the area however. A few divisions
We need to get back to having an army in Europe to oppose the Soviet Union as that is what we are beginning to race again.
fight for what? being Mike Tyson? Well, you have punched my face – sorry – but I am tired and go home sleeping – is it a problem?
Ukrainian Civilians turned soldiers, you are the Heroes of the Free World. Keep fighting for your freedom. So long has it been that the world has forgotten what it’s like to truly fight for your freedom. May God Bless the free the brave and the fallen.
Blah blah blah🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺
Canada has told us they can start sending the US an additional 600K barrels of oil & gas every single day, yet Biden is refusing, and choosing to keep looking to countries like Iran. Explain the logic behind that
Republicans are getting turned on by all the weaponry.
@Muslimb Tim Canada has told us they can start sending the US an additional 600K barrels of oil & gas every single day, yet Biden is refusing, and choosing to keep looking to countries like Iran. Explain the logic behind that
You’d be there right now, freezing in a bush with your pecker out, wondering if it’s the last time you’ll ever pee in peace. They’re not “free” until the war is over, if you care to notice the relative world you live in.
People who decide to wage war on a sovereign nation that did nothing wrong deserve a special place in hell.
@Sue Ballek Says the troll
@FaxxBlxst Is your definition of a troll anyone that has a different view then you ? It seems so.
@Sue Ballek Real tough behind your keyboard, huh? Right now you’re SAFE … But if this war spreads beyond Ukraine into the rest of Europe or your safe haven somewhere in America. We’ll see if you’re still going to be talking s*** in the comments. And who knows you might even be a Russian bot… Your people isn’t fighting over bread yet!
@Tirek Robinson And hopefully we’ve learned from our mistakes so history doesn’t repeat itself, correct?
@FaxxBlxst LOL are you doing drugs ? 🤔 what the heck was in my response that you replied with that lol
This is horrible,My heart goes out to the civilians!.😭💔🇺🇦🙏
Canada has told us they can start sending the US an additional 600K barrels of oil & gas every single day, yet Biden is refusing, and choosing to keep looking to countries like Iran. Explain the logic behind that
stop over reacting it aint so bad
Yes, this is horrible. The UKRANIANS are getting little to no help during this crisis..😪
Considering the military doctrine of the russian forces, the reports of atrocities committed against civilians are probably true, perhaps even worse than we imagine.
@Jeff Do you really compare this to Afghanistan?? OK. Comrade Jeff
@K Bro Look at the tactics used by Russia from the 1998 until today.
@J BEST Canada has told us they can start sending the US an additional 600K barrels of oil & gas every single day, yet Biden is refusing, and choosing to keep looking to countries like Iran. Explain the logic behind that
@Mark Source of your information? Not saying it is right or wrong I just don’t believe Alex Jones or Q a Non..
@Mark Maybe look up the history and Medieval history of plagues, pandemics, medicine. Look up the origins of Syphilis. Then ask yourself why someone wants to cripple nations by enabling the return of plagues and unnecessary death. Maybe someone that wants to cripple and divide a nation and effectively take their freedoms by destroying unity and the economy and turning people against each other. It is only the ultra wealthy, the Kochs, Murdochs (owns News and Fox ) that end up benefiting .
The Kremlin has been waging propaganda and information wars seeking to destroy democracy, funding sources of false information and spreaders of fear uncertainty and doubt
Ukraine is reminding the western world of something we had forgotten, fight for your values. Truly inspiring. Good will always win in the end.
@Mark so are you admitting your previous point was a lie and moving to this new argument or would you still like to find this article that I must be “incompetent” since Im not able to find it?
@nice memes Canada has told us they can start sending the US an additional 600K barrels of oil & gas every single day, yet Biden is refusing, and choosing to keep looking to countries like Iran. Explain the logic behind that
@nice memes With those being shared, again, I do appreciate you helping me spread the word
@Mark using your source, the chances of a side effect of the vaccine is .0005% (25k medically documented side effects, 5 billion vaccines worldwide [and thats all side effects not just death which is a hysterically tiny 4.0E-5% chance]) I don’t understand why you think this is groundbreaking in any sense other than “wow people really shouldn’t be scared of this”
It’s really painful to watch this unfold in slow motion as the world throws their collective hands in their air
@Derek H Ukraine and The World are‼️💙💛🌎🌍🌏✌🏽
@Jose Tejeda you’re saying Russia is Mike Tyson and the US and allies are wimps? I rest my case.
@Jeremiah Jenkins so you are going to let a terrorist rule you by making threats? such cowards… i rather die and stand up for what is right than live and be coward
@rolback more like the world is playing chess putin is playing chest and for some reason America is playing monopoly and we are throwing all if our money into one property and making Americans pay for it in prices and cost of living, America is ran by a bunch of people that never grew past the mental age if 16 if even we are a nation run by children who think with emotion rather than logic
My great great grandfather’s siblings are from Lviv and some moved here and some stayed there. I know I also have family from Poland but I wish the best for them.
@Christine Well at least they are trying to kill Russians . They will figure it out.
Wtf are u saying m8? 😂😂
Stay strong Ukraine 🇺🇦
I’m so worried about all the innocent children and animals caught in this mess.
@Mark Johnson Putin is a war criminal and a criminal against humanity . He’s threatened atomic weapons against innocent civilians.
@Mark LOL yeah it is amazing how many believe that Russian propaganda about labs lol. I guess Putin is as good as q a non at bring out the weird.
@Mark Johnson showing your true colors from the Putin eco chamber troll factory .
Have you ever been worried about the children of Africa that have to drink water from mud puddles. All the innocent children that were slaughtered by the hands of people that look like you!
animals? really? im sure pets wont be targeted by the russians.
*un-freaking believable, the courage and bravery of the Ukrainian people fighting for their freedoms. Shame on anyone saying anything to the contrary!*
@acordia91 you must be catching on, and learning.
@Mark I actually do tune in to Fox News and watch it until the lies become so overpowering I have to quit.
@Borvo Nobody cares. CNN, Fox, and MSNBC are all propaganda machines. You make a fool of yourself on this thread by acting like there is any difference.
@acordia91 Have you had enough time to figure out this news: Canada has told us they can start sending the US an additional 600K barrels of oil & gas every single day, yet Biden is refusing, and choosing to keep looking to countries like Iran. Explain the logic behind that
@Mark You definitely watch too much Fox News and the crap Tucker Carlson spews if you can say “Nobody cares” about what this thread is talking about, which is, in case your mind has drifted off into Fox News’ alternate universe,
> ” the courage and bravery of the Ukrainian people fighting for their freedoms.”
I live 5 km from the border with Ukraine in the noord of Romania we actually have 700km border including sea with Ukraine but for now all we can do here is helping woman and children that are crossing over. I pray for my Ukrainian neighbours that will succeed this evil man Putin 🤬. From Romania With Love! ✌
Thank you for helping the refugees! You are a good person!
WE are praying for people who are suffering right now.STAY STRONG UKRAINIANS😢😢😭😭😭😢🇺🇦🇺🇦
RUSSIA LAUNCHES NEW MISSILES AT UKRAINE….
Yeah don’t forget to pray for my nuts 🙏 🙂
It’s cold in Virginia Beach ⛱ 😩
What a nonsensical contradictory pair of statements. They don’t need your bad advice, or your prayers.
