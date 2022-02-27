Russia moves in heavy flamethrower weapon February 27, 2022 77 comments Tagged with cnn, Happening Now, latest News Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
Ukrainian people are without a doubt some of the most brave and resilient people on earth. They all deserve massive respect.
@Durango McMurphy don’t forget what has been done to the Ukrainian people. Remember Soviet Russia starved 3 million people not so many years ago. Every country has its problems. But I stand by what I said the Ukrainian people are brave and resilient. I would rather stand for something that fall for anything.
read about the battle of stalingrad, just NE of ukraine. millions died. 27 million soviets died in WWll. they were hitlers ally in ww2, til hitler double crossed em
@ANGIE BAKER I stand for Truth . My grandmother left Ukraine in 1917 due to the War . Nothing has changed . Peace
Dont forget the Afghanis as well. They kicked ur @$$
They shout today and squeal tomorrow. That’s resilient.
I am just blown away by how many Ukrainians are refusing to surrender or flee. They are inspirational. I hope this conflict ends soon and Russia withdraws
@Smith And what the bear in this scenerio? Ukraine🤣
Please
@Cik Man Ikr he’s going to end killing the citizens
@kamara santigie they want to make a succulent business of weapons under the veil of helping… Hahaha 😂😂😂
@Harpy Harpy
@D Hill really, it’s a good question. You smarter, D Hill
This is a horrible sight. Hope everyone is safe and my heart goes out to the civilians. ❤❤
@David Eby as always, you have a crazy version of history in your head. Go lay your head down come back again when medicines kicked in
@Zero9656 Now your just using this as an excuse not to have to provide evidence for your claims.
@Андрей Никифоров No… I don’t and no I won’t. Tell me, in your Russian newscaster did they actually say that they have evidence that it was Ukraine or did they just say it was Ukraine?
@D Hill again, do you mean the only border racist like you care about? Which is the southern border and only 22% of all illegal immigration, but coincidentally the only border where most of the brown people are coming in?
@Cropper Copper Your complete inability to point to a claim you want evidence for is MY problem? Stop wasting my time, you utter clown.
What a sad situation, what a tragedy all of this, it hurts to see all this.
@Saul Alvarez please do your research on US citizens opposing the Vietnam war. Several marches and citizens jailed in opposition.
@Jay 88 LOOK, GUYS FYI: ANY WHITE TRUCK DRIVER, WHITE RUSSIAN ASSET, WHITE SUPREMACIST, WHITE NATIONALIST, WHITE ANTIVAXXER, WHITE ANTI-CRT, WHITE DR. FAUCI HATERS, WHITE INSURRECTIONISTS, ETC.. CAUGHT SPEWING THE RACIST ANTI-BIDEN DOG WHISTLE “LET’S GO BRANDON” WILL BE ADDED TO FBI, NSA, CIA AND DIA BLACKLISTS AND INVESTIGATED, GET THEIR BANK ACCOUNTS SEIZED & FREEZED AND CHARGED WITH SEDITION & PROSECUTED !!!
@Saul Alvarez They fought terrorism responsible for the 9/11 attacks, and communist rebels threatening Democracy or in simple words freedom.
@Saul Alvarez where4 were you when your mother was selling it for borsht?
Of course, as they are humans but it did not hurt to see when America was Carpet Bombing innocent Afghanistani and Iraq also innocent Palestinians including children killed on the streets every day by Israel Supported by America how Aggressive is America the BIGGEST TERRORIST On EARTH
Human Race STINKS
Very hard to understand how the Russian military command can justify using such a weapon. This would normally be considered a war crime when used in a residential area.
Yeah, nice to get comments back! Basically the game plan is: Let CNN film this equipment. Let people make comments like yours, and point out how criminal it is to put civilians in this equipment’s way. Good Cyberwarfare.
@sam8404 Latest news from CNN: Putin kills Biden! https://youtu.be/-QO6hjC-Itk
@sam8404 Guess Im American than. Low IQ listen to everything my Media tells me
They need the heat, it is winter there.
@Nobody make sure you acknowledge that it is only a warcrime according to NATO (which apparently you can join and leave anytime you want). I guess that means you aren’t subject to their rules after you leave the club.. just like EVERY other country (or the 87% of the world population not following NATO policy). Your statement is only true from a very narrow lens and most of the world doesn’t share the NATO views you might think are universal.
There are about 950 million people in NATO. But there are still 6.95 billion people that don’t see it that way. Is it a war crime if the other 87% of the world doesn’t believe you too?
Not trying to be combative, just trying to put it into perspective at few people in the world actually believe this view.
I’m of 1/2 Ukrainian ancestry and am so proud of my Uke brothers and sisters. They are showing what BAD boys and girls they are. Seen a Uke brother jump in front of a Russian tank pushing on it to stop and also seen a Uke grandmother training with an AK-47 in the prone position. I’m so impressed to say the least with these people. God bless all of you wonderful and brave people.
Stay strong Ukraine. Much love and respect from Scandinavia
Before the invasion of Ukraine.. I didn’t know who President Zelenski was.. but make no mistake, I will remember his name for the rest of my life… 🇺🇸🤝🇺🇦
@Mike G who THE FVCK asked you that???Go talk to the woman u think is your mother😒
@Mike G Trump was impeached for withholding congressionally authorized military aid for Ukraine.
Remember Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Rest of the world do
@Nyquillus Dillwad Im glad you brought that up I forgot about that. What happened there lead to this result.
“Older men declare war. But it is youth that must fight and die.” Herbert Hoover.
@Kenneth Young but plenty fight again if not injured.
Older rich men
All the young people say screw that.
God bless Ukraine! Evil will never prevail!
Prayers for Ukraine’s survival.
God will not bless those who snatch the Land that belongs to others meaning Russia, Putin is doing the right thing hats off to Putin’s Courage
The USA had no remorse when they attacked killed millions of innocent civilians including children in Iraq, Afghanistan. Syria and destroyed their homes made millions homeless simply on the roads and the USA still supports Israelis who kill many innocent Palestinians every day on the Streets. Time to pay God will Revenge
Highest admiration to Ukrainians for their courage and bravery, rarely seen a president stays n fight along. May all the children and elderly be safe. 🚸😭
Why so much for Someone who has all the support from everyone that’s no bravery that’s a shame because they snatched the Land which belonged to Russia anyway but was shrewdly snatched with the support of the USA in the First Place. Brave are those who fought with no support and less military machinary Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Palestine when Super Power attacked them and killed millions of innocent civilization including children
Thank you…makes sense. I am proud of the Russian citizens standing up for Ukraine too but the Ukrainians are so brave. If they close in and do more damage we should step up to the challenge.
Will you be brave and fight for Mother Earth?
Poverty, discrimination, dictators like Putin, animal abuse, climate change, covid19, health issues and so many more are out there, to be fought
Cowards, the weak, the shameless hope to run away & hide in heaven – Sugar Daddy Gods with nothing better to do than to keep billions in cozy comfort living like Prostitutes/gigolos/leeches/parasites, shamelessly sponging off him
Reincarnation is for the Warrior, the Strong, the Moral
Here we will stand and fight for a better world, make God Proud!
We choose to be with God for God is with the Living, not the Dead
We choose Life – REAL LIFE!
It is so heartbreaking! Sooo wrong! It is frustrating that NOTHING is being done on the ground by ANY other Country!! Not even by us, the US of A!! Vlad the Murderer is Hellbent on Greed! He Hungers for Power, Land and Black Gold!! If the World thinks Vlad will stop with Ukraine, they better think Hard about that and “hope” so!
War crime after war crime. Russia’s cruelty and brutality are breathtaking, literally. Stay strong Ukraine, the entire world is behind you! Slava Ukraini! 🇺🇦❤️
It’s not a war crime to use that weapon
@Jeremy john Hall No such thing as a war crime.
War is the process of killing until the enemy is dead.
How you go about it is up to your country.
They should just drop 2 Nukes. Like Hiroshima and Nagasaki
“Russia’s cruelty and brutality are breathtaking” — People are amazing at what they choose to bring attention to and what they are willing to ignore. USA funds the research for and China creates the corona virus pandemic by doing gain of function research on biological agents killing approx 6 million worldwide so far. Where is your war crime outrage? Indict Fauci!
It’s so sad that one human with their selfish aspirations for his own glory and historical notoriety, would hurt so many people, including his own that are being stopped by Ukraine ( rightly so, sadly).
The people of Ukraine have my deepest respect and my thoughts are with all the people fighting to defend the country as well as those displaced from their homes.
@bleb ber Nah, I don’t think so. I don’t know that much about Russia, but all of China’s major banks are nationalized and state owned. No foreign country could influence China’s monetary policy or economy including Israel. Russia have probably nationalized their banks like China as well. Saying that Israel is controlling China or Russia is a baseless conspiracy theory.
Our prayers our heart and love for brave ukrainians. Much love from philippines.
Ukraine People are strong and much respect for them !!
Russia literally threw in their more younger inexperienced soldiers to tire out Ukrainian forces and now they are sending in more powerful weapons… disgusting.
That’s war and damn you literally described it.
No worse than what the USA did in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, the USA Army Committed the Worst War Crimes they not only killed innocent civilians including children while they slept they also raped kids and cut of mens private parts
I am so proud of the Ukrainian people. They are willing to fight for their country and their democracy! God bless them all! 🙏🏾
Go fight for dem Homie. Dont trip on dem saggin pantaloons
What a terrifying and horrific weapon. I can’t even imagine the amount of suffering something like that would cause. Praying for the safety of all Ukrainians defenders and civilians in the name of Jesus!
Wait till you see them test their new biological weapon, now that would be a treat to see if other countries try to interfere.
@ＡＣＥ ＰＯＲＴＧＡＳ what would that be?
@ＡＣＥ ＰＯＲＴＧＡＳ What is it…..bedbug and roach spray?
Since you seem to be close, can you please ask him to intervene now? Thanks.
@ＡＣＥ ＰＯＲＴＧＡＳ they gonna send their women in, vag first?