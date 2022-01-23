Russia ‘would welcome’ Canada to talk Ukraine: Russian ambassador

Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov says Canada has and 'open invitation' to come to Russia and again denies his country will invade Ukraine.
22 comments
He can’t hold the laughter in. 🤣 He knows what he says is absurd
he’s laughing at the dumb interviwer
I dont remember Canada being so involved against the invasion of Iraq by the usa.
That’s because we knew it was wrong. Chretien said so live on air. We shouldn’t be involved in this either.
Well, what you do is, move a bunch of troops into position, and then wait patiently for NATO to get ready. This is called military genius.
What a creep
This ambassador to Canada is a joke!… Russia’s best and most influential diplomats are in Washington and London. Interviewing them would be much more useful and interesting.
“A matter of perception” which has lead many countries to ship military equipment to Ukraine. All of which is a waste of the world’s resources during a pandemic. Perception matters.
I’m pretty pro-Russian. I don’t like what is happening there domestically, but in terms of their foreign policy, I think it’s time the west showed a little respect. Having said that, claiming that there’s a military presence for no reason at all is not very convincing. It would be much more fruitful to say, “we don’t want to invade but we will if we have to defend against decades of continued western aggression” Be honest and you might actually get some converts
it is being done to show the west that they should’ve nothing to say while the troops are in russian border or in countries in which they are welcomed
Well actually no this Diplomat gave the right answer. Russian troop’s have the right to conduct excerises in Russia on there own boarders. Yes we have right to support Ukrainian anyway we can cause we believe in democracy & so does Ukrainian.
What I would say is…. there is no need for talking, just get out of Ukraine and stop making your own citizens suffer for your corruption.
What a waste of time
1990- Baker to Gorbachev….”Nato will not move one inch eastward.”……. the west lied……shocking?
They didn’t invade in 2015. They were already there and had been for the last 300 years!!!
if Russia says they have no intentions of invading Ukraine , true or not sending 100k nato soldiers at the borders of Romania/Ukraine and Poland/ukraine might be prudent and make it true if it wasn’t.
