Russian drone barrage damages Kyiv critical infrastructure facility

46 comments
“Was safe and effective a lie?”
Lol no, it was two lies.
The cut from serious talking about the war to Merry Christmas caught me off guard 😂
Welcome to the toxic bi-polar western culture
What a pack of punks , no wonder USA has lost every war they have been in with generals like that , That Nato won’t be here long , with Russia and partner s will close u down , what a waste of time was thisNato usless 😎
Lmao
Polish need a good slap 👋from Russia’ turning Nato traitors 🤕
They dont care. Its the military industrial complex talking.
Looks like a mostly peaceful protest
9 drones was shot 👇 but still target was destroyed 😡i wonder why 😈
I thought Ukraine shot all drones down ? ….
😂😂😂
Five small drones did all that damage across the country….lol.
They shot down all 47 of the 32 missiles fired.
It’s only your fault
cruse missiles are also consider drones
Well, it’s called war, not a pillow fight. 🤷♂️
@John C. do you even know history? Please go back and educate yourself! Time is of the essence. Everything happens for a reason….
We bombed all the German and Japanese cities to the ground in ww2.
Dresden was firebombed 2 months before the war ended, after being untouched for 5 years.
It’s better if there is no war. Trust me. War is not a good thing.
Oh, my bad…. The western media and governments telling us all our prices are going up because of the “war” in Ukraine. 🤷♂️
I just got the funniest image tho 🤣
So 5 drones knocked out power across the area?
According
to CNN 🟥 & UKRAINIAN 🇺🇦
…………FAKE NEWS……….😂🤔😂😂
@DefiantHardcore you are the real bot
Hmmm u only hear this from delusional neo liberal networks like cnn instead of communicating on ways to end the suffering of the Ukrainians
Half of Ukraine been out of power for a minute
@Maxamed Qadar I love when they call me a bot. Don’t know any bots with 600 subs & content lol
And at the end, you three had to put out the lies of what the “intention” of Russian army was. It never stops with the lying to American public.
Wasn,t it CNN that told us that Russia was out of missiles over six months ago?
😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 they always seem to get nearly every missile. What a joke. The Russian Federation is finally treating this like a war
We didn’t think we were going to in Afghanistan for twenty years.
Amazing how these drones and missiles always take out their targets despite 90% of them getting shot down every time…
Fact: Ukraine are lying about the number of drones & missile shot downed by them.
It’s almost over though Russia is about to run out of ammo 2-3 months ago. 🙄
@Common Sense They said that 7 months ago in May.
Arming Ukraine (as well as mocking the minsk accord, and blowing up the EU pipelines) has worked so well so far, that’s why they keep arming them “to the last one of them”.
For those ukrainians this year it’s going to be a hard Christmas🤔
I did a quick calculation the other day. I based my calculation on the cost of a Patriot Missile vs that of a cheap lawn mower drone.
Patriot Missile — $4.1Millions each
Lawn mower drone —Between $20,000 and $40,000. So it averages at $30.000 each.
4,000,000 / 30,000 = 133 rounded down. So for each time a Patriot Missile is fired, Russia could afford to lose 133 drone. Now let’s reverse the scenario. If Russia is to send 133 drones, 133 Patriot Missiles are needed to counter them.
133 X 4,000,000 = 532,000,000 or $532 Millions for each round of drone swamp.
So essentially you will need half a $Billion worth of Patriot Missiles for each location. There is no doubting the effectiveness of the Patriot Missile system, but multiply that 1/2 $Billions by say 10 locations of critical importance, you have $5 Billions worth of hardware sitting around waiting for the incoming swamp of drones. I suppose America always has answers to every question…printing money at a furious pace.
It will be very cost effective, but the system will probably not be use on the front only be use closes to Ukrainian most important infrastructures to save money, but once the Russians realized that they cant get pass the system it will only collect dust, they will eventually have move it close to the front I wonder if it will be Donbas or Crimea.
Ya the USA is already in at about 100 billion for 10 months. I think the Patriot Missile system might actually suck as they did not perform well in Iraq at all. Probably the only thing they have to defend against missiles though. Those drones could be shot down by almost anything. Their max speed is only 115mph.
@jason4275 Please explain why is it cost effective. I thought it is the other way round, being cost ineffective because as my calculation suggested, you will need at least quite a few of them to shoot down the cheap drones. In fact, I think quite a lot of Patriot Missiles are needed because a single Patriot Missile can only deal with one drone.
The way the anchor formes his yes question to his fellow yes answeror
Jim, explain how you’re going to defend yourself against the Russian submarines that are currently off the east coast of the United States.
HOW ON EARTH ?!
CAN … SOMEBODY TO WISH ” marry Christmas ” and relating the tragedies of a political WAR?!
WTF?!
WHAT A HYPOCRITE…
So glad to hear about this. Thank you, CNN.