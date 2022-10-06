Recent Post
- Russian journalist explains frustration from pro-Kremlin reporters
- Ukrainian describes how Russian forces ‘ran’ from town
- Russian political scientist: Russia undertaking ‘huge experiment’ with mobilization
- ‘The tide of war has turned’: Ex-CIA director on Ukraine’s counteroffensive
- Watch SpaceX launch marking historical moment
60 comments
Whoever is reading this, i pray that whatever you’re going through gets better and whatever you’re struggling with or worrying about is going to be fine and that everyone has a fantastic day! Amen
Get right with God. End is near.
Thank you. 🙏🏻
You get your vodka & cigarette money now. Yay!
(Poem Trump)
i see a lake
and above a drake.
No, it’s not a mistake,
Trump is not snake.
Get a spine.
RIP to all the bravest warriors who lost their lives defending Ukraine
My friend the comments are from IDL bots keep the fight
@D O T Marceo That is a total load of lies.
There was a frog in the lake
and in the grass, a snake.
In America there is a cake
of love for Trump, no mistake.
So glad the west stepped up for Ukraine.
@urikayan Vodka will do that to you
@james costa sniff less
There was a frog in the lake
and in the grass, a snake.
In America there is a cake
of love for Trump, no mistake.
@EDUARDO
Wtf? 😂
So glad the west stepped up for Ukraine
Condolences to all the Ukrainians mothers and fathers who lost their bravest warriors fighting the Russians invaders.
U
BREAKING NEWS — SCOTUS grants Trump’s wish to override DOJ about cIassified documents
Feels the same for the Russian mothers and fathers the are the victims of this horrible man
There was a frog in the lake
and in the grass, a snake.
In America there is a cake
of love for Trump, no mistake.
If its true is the key. However Putin has authorized assinations outside Russian on numerous times against dissidents. Well what goes around and comes around.
Yes! Now you are Talking. Be the change!!. Fame is a great incintive. Equity is ALL we want now!
We can certainly hope. I’d much rather it be done from inside Russia though.
Exactly!
Dissident? Was she or her father a dissident?
I have great respect for all the brave Ukrainian soldiers who are proudly fighting for their country’s freedom..
Glory to Ukraine. 🇺🇦💪
@Its a Rome Thing Everyday The question I posed was whether anyone on this thread now has a better perception as to how the Vietnamese felt, not, what they feel.
Also we need to remember all the innocent Ukrainian citizens who are killed by the invading Russian military.
Ukraine never asked for any of this.
🇺🇦
True. War sucks, but we must sacrafice others in the name of peace
Better Safe Than Sorry! Thus, Ukraine should start training more Ukrainian volunteers in addition to the Ukrainian soldiers that are being trained in NATO member countries in order to counter Putin’s new mobilized forces and to keep the counteroffensive momentum going without slowing down because now is your chance to chase the barbaric Russian army out of your territory. Glory to Ukraine!
I think they’re on it.
Time for amuricans to volunteer, now! We must win. Now! Help them help themselves…..for peace!! And become famous heroes! Go online now!
If the videos the mobilized are showing are real. Stuck in a train for 1 week all sick and noone in charge. Another train they’re outside in a field complaining because they were handed arms but their papers don’t show that and they can go to prison for that. Having to buy their own equipment and build their own first aid kit. Etc… these are people filming with their phones.
the World is with you Ukraine, keep up the good fight,
@EDUARDO what
@EDUARDO MAGA sheep 🐑
Let’s be real. Ukraine was the brains of the soviet world. They are the OG.
The best soldiers in the Soviet army were Ukrainians, hands down.
A very brave woman. Please stay safe. Putin may well purge his airwaves of opposing views.
Fields of sunflowers will grow next spring in Ukraine! 🇺🇦 💪
David’s “jumbo” sunflower seeds are the best.😃
Sunflowers are for the birds. Been growing them for years.
@Drought Tolerant
No, not only for the birds but for buterfly and human.
@Sonata musico yes, dont forget the bees. I dislike it when someone tries to hijack my passion for growing this beautiful plant.
😢🙏 thank you for your support
💙💛
The father who was Putin’s collaborator was the target. The daughter switched to his car, got killed.
I call BS on that Ukraine had the ability to place that bomb all the way deep into Russian territory, I would be *VERY SURPRISED* to find out that it wasn’t a frame job by Vladimir Stalin.
As a Ukrainian I would like our special forces to be able to do such jobs. However, I also do not believe they were able to do it.
The cars were parked on a special parking lot which was guarded FSB. It was not just some random place is Moscow.
Nevertheless, someone has managed to install an explosive device and detonate it. As much as I hate FSB, I understand that they are not amateurs and it is very unlikely that someone from the outside could have rigged the car.
Therefore, the chances of Daria being killed by anyone other than FSB are extremely slim. Also it is worth taking into account that someone has distracted Alexander so that he would not travel with his daughter but would instead travel in a car right behind Daria’s. So when Daria’s car exploded, Alexander saw it right in front of his eyes. You may call it a coincidence, but it does look like a deliberate execution to tell Alexander that everyone lives under God and God’s name begins with a letter “P”.
@rtvdenys He was the target, not her
Bless you Ukraine.
Ukraine is powerful. We should not doubt their ability to project power well beyond the border. Well done Ukraine.
Right is Might!
We stand with you Ukraine!!!!!! Love from Australia!!!!
Thank you so much, Jai! Sending love back to you from Ukraine
🇺🇦💙🇦🇺
Slava Ukraini 🇺🇦💪🏻🇦🇺
Their own hubris is to blame for the nightmare situation they put themselves in.
Give me a break. That sounds like the ‘she made me do it’ excuse.
Greetings from Kurdistan to all the brave Ukrainian soldiers, who defends their country against the invaders
My heart goes out to all the citizens of Ukraine, and the people of Iraq, and the people of Libya, and the people of Afghanistan, and all the other countries that have been invaded by hostile nations ❤