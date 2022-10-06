60 comments

  1. Whoever is reading this, i pray that whatever you’re going through gets better and whatever you’re struggling with or worrying about is going to be fine and that everyone has a fantastic day! Amen

    3. There was a frog in the lake
      and in the grass, a snake.
      In America there is a cake
      of love for Trump, no mistake.

  4. Condolences to all the Ukrainians mothers and fathers who lost their bravest warriors fighting the Russians invaders.

  5. If its true is the key. However Putin has authorized assinations outside Russian on numerous times against dissidents. Well what goes around and comes around.

  6. I have great respect for all the brave Ukrainian soldiers who are proudly fighting for their country’s freedom..
    Glory to Ukraine. 🇺🇦💪

    1. @Its a Rome Thing Everyday The question I posed was whether anyone on this thread now has a better perception as to how the Vietnamese felt, not, what they feel.

  7. Also we need to remember all the innocent Ukrainian citizens who are killed by the invading Russian military.
    Ukraine never asked for any of this.
    🇺🇦

  8. Better Safe Than Sorry! Thus, Ukraine should start training more Ukrainian volunteers in addition to the Ukrainian soldiers that are being trained in NATO member countries in order to counter Putin’s new mobilized forces and to keep the counteroffensive momentum going without slowing down because now is your chance to chase the barbaric Russian army out of your territory. Glory to Ukraine!

    2. Time for amuricans to volunteer, now! We must win. Now! Help them help themselves…..for peace!! And become famous heroes! Go online now!

    3. If the videos the mobilized are showing are real. Stuck in a train for 1 week all sick and noone in charge. Another train they’re outside in a field complaining because they were handed arms but their papers don’t show that and they can go to prison for that. Having to buy their own equipment and build their own first aid kit. Etc… these are people filming with their phones.

    @Sonata musico yes, dont forget the bees. I dislike it when someone tries to hijack my passion for growing this beautiful plant.

  14. I call BS on that Ukraine had the ability to place that bomb all the way deep into Russian territory, I would be *VERY SURPRISED* to find out that it wasn’t a frame job by Vladimir Stalin.

    1. As a Ukrainian I would like our special forces to be able to do such jobs. However, I also do not believe they were able to do it.
      The cars were parked on a special parking lot which was guarded FSB. It was not just some random place is Moscow.
      Nevertheless, someone has managed to install an explosive device and detonate it. As much as I hate FSB, I understand that they are not amateurs and it is very unlikely that someone from the outside could have rigged the car.
      Therefore, the chances of Daria being killed by anyone other than FSB are extremely slim. Also it is worth taking into account that someone has distracted Alexander so that he would not travel with his daughter but would instead travel in a car right behind Daria’s. So when Daria’s car exploded, Alexander saw it right in front of his eyes. You may call it a coincidence, but it does look like a deliberate execution to tell Alexander that everyone lives under God and God’s name begins with a letter “P”.

  16. Ukraine is powerful. We should not doubt their ability to project power well beyond the border. Well done Ukraine.

  19. Greetings from Kurdistan to all the brave Ukrainian soldiers, who defends their country against the invaders

  20. My heart goes out to all the citizens of Ukraine, and the people of Iraq, and the people of Libya, and the people of Afghanistan, and all the other countries that have been invaded by hostile nations ❤

