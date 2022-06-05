Recent Post
- How much power does a president REALLY have in a crisis?
- Ex-Trump White House adviser: Trump administration needs to be punished
- Russian missile flies very close to nuclear power plant
- Queen Elizabeth II makes surprise appearance during jubilee
- ‘Spare me the bulls***’: Democratic lawmaker fires back at GOP during hearing
45 comments
There were two ships Russian loading up grains from a grain storage area!!
I think they sunk some with the grain . Some countries are going to blockade the port so the grain with be shipped somewhere else
Bunch of thieves is what they are
Thieves gonna theive.
@Real Time Biblical Interpretation That’s all it’s ever been.
Have you been asleep?
The west need to increase the pressure that how you beat a bully
You think that wasn’t planned?
Provide Ukraine with equal firing power.
Why don’t you get on a plane and go fight the Russians yourself? O wait, you don’t even have the will power to put your phone down for 5 minutes
Provide Ukraine with nothing.
do the russians know if they hit a nuclear power plant, not only will it cos serious harm to surope from the fallout, like chernoybl hit the uk and ireland, it will also damage a huge part of russia from that same fallout
@Jay Jay lol exactly
Yes they know.
They were probably aiming right at it.
Russian targeting FTW!
The choice the Ukrainians had, and have, between ‘resilient’ fighting and surrender is a real one. They have chosen to fight. Admirably. It’s not casual, inevitable, minor, incidental. They always have a choice. Their resistance is earned and involves colossal sacrifice.
@Ellen Faulkner who the hell are you to state that?
I’m guessing that you’re not in Ukraine
@otrxc and yet, Ukraine’s tactics are far superior to those of the Russian looters.
@dk effect detector those regions are Ukrainian einstein
“Germany has not delivered a single piece of heavy equipment to Ukraine: Official” Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk 6/5/2022
Beggars can’t be choosers, the world is getting sick and tired of the whiners in kiev
@Robert Franz Robert He Kharkiv ‘ counter offensive ‘ is now gone . So is the Kherson ‘counter offensive’. Kiev was a shot to see if Ukraine would just fold . Russia has no objective to take Kiev in fact. Their stated objective is to destroy Ukraine forces . Strategic retreat is part of war. Not that Ukraine insists on. It retreating ! It’s all optics with them. America wants to draw this conflict out as far as they can . It’s disgusting. Shame on the west !
@Dan Wright cool story, Boris.
Putin only terrorizes and conducting war crime after war crime while not having any major success at the frontline. Ukraine must be able to defend itself from this terror. Besides the artillery, MLRS and tanks, they need effektive midrange and long range air defense, since sending rockets to ukrainian cities will continue even when Putin’s army should be pushed back to the borders.
The german IRIS-T is helpful with its range of 40km but it’s only one system and still takes several months till arrival.
Russia nearly has all of the Donbas, Jr., and is only grinding westward.
@Jay Jay 😂 Russia has less Ukraine territory than it had 6 weeks or so ago
@Jay Jay lol russia has been trying to take the 2nd major city in Donbas for 8 years. And.they.still.havent.taken.it.
Wait till they show up over DC.
Probably would have been easier to see if that darn red circle wasn’t there.
А на какой высоте должна лететь ракета? Там же где и самолёты?
So where were the cruise missiles coming from? No one knows or this reporter could not tell us?
When Putin squeals that’s a good thing.
It just means he’s listening
@Daniel Whyatt Russia will not lose.
@Randy Thomas Russia has already lost.
In attempting to dissuade one of their neighbors from joining NATO at some point in the future, they have printed two of the neighbors to join NATO right away.
“Russian missile flies very close to nuclear power plant” so let’s otherwise #ConvinceItForward
Where the hell is Ukraine missle/air defense systems? Where’s their fighter jets at? How are these missiles always hitting their targets and not being shot down one way or another??
The war in Ukraine 🇺🇦 is meant to open your eyes to the reality in the financial system. Real estate firm and other businesses are also closed too,, only crypto holders and crypto investors are spending money with ease..
He really helped I and my family during the first hit of the pandemic here in Australia 🇦🇺
If you’re one of his students or investor you can take loan from him when ever you’re facing financial challenges .
He’s not like other brokers that will start telling you stories and excuses why the trade didn’t go well after collecting your money.. He’s signals are so good.
I’m a long term investor. I withdrew my profits of over $108,000 during the pandemic.
This is the kind of information that we don’t get from most Youtubers I will get in touch with him right now
They must have been aiming at it.
Hasn’t Putin shuffled off his mortal coil yet? 🤦♀️
I wonder if their cameras can detect Russian missiles why can’t their anti-missiles prevent them?
Can you imagine if that cruise missile was defective and it actually landed on that Nuclear Power Plant😲