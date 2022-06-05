45 comments

    1. I think they sunk some with the grain . Some countries are going to blockade the port so the grain with be shipped somewhere else

      Reply

    1. Why don’t you get on a plane and go fight the Russians yourself? O wait, you don’t even have the will power to put your phone down for 5 minutes

      Reply

  5. do the russians know if they hit a nuclear power plant, not only will it cos serious harm to surope from the fallout, like chernoybl hit the uk and ireland, it will also damage a huge part of russia from that same fallout

    Reply

  6. The choice the Ukrainians had, and have, between ‘resilient’ fighting and surrender is a real one. They have chosen to fight. Admirably. It’s not casual, inevitable, minor, incidental. They always have a choice. Their resistance is earned and involves colossal sacrifice.

    Reply

    1. @Ellen Faulkner who the hell are you to state that?

      I’m guessing that you’re not in Ukraine

      Reply

  7. “Germany has not delivered a single piece of heavy equipment to Ukraine: Official” Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk 6/5/2022

    Reply

    2. @Robert Franz Robert He Kharkiv ‘ counter offensive ‘ is now gone . So is the Kherson ‘counter offensive’. Kiev was a shot to see if Ukraine would just fold . Russia has no objective to take Kiev in fact. Their stated objective is to destroy Ukraine forces . Strategic retreat is part of war. Not that Ukraine insists on. It retreating ! It’s all optics with them. America wants to draw this conflict out as far as they can . It’s disgusting. Shame on the west !

      Reply

  8. Putin only terrorizes and conducting war crime after war crime while not having any major success at the frontline. Ukraine must be able to defend itself from this terror. Besides the artillery, MLRS and tanks, they need effektive midrange and long range air defense, since sending rockets to ukrainian cities will continue even when Putin’s army should be pushed back to the borders.
    The german IRIS-T is helpful with its range of 40km but it’s only one system and still takes several months till arrival.

    Reply

    3. ​@Jay Jay lol russia has been trying to take the 2nd major city in Donbas for 8 years. And.they.still.havent.taken.it.

      Reply

  11. А на какой высоте должна лететь ракета? Там же где и самолёты?

    Reply

  12. So where were the cruise missiles coming from? No one knows or this reporter could not tell us?

    Reply

    2. @Randy Thomas Russia has already lost.

      In attempting to dissuade one of their neighbors from joining NATO at some point in the future, they have printed two of the neighbors to join NATO right away.

      Reply

  14. “Russian missile flies very close to nuclear power plant” so let’s otherwise #ConvinceItForward

    Reply

  15. Where the hell is Ukraine missle/air defense systems? Where’s their fighter jets at? How are these missiles always hitting their targets and not being shot down one way or another??

    Reply

  16. The war in Ukraine 🇺🇦 is meant to open your eyes to the reality in the financial system. Real estate firm and other businesses are also closed too,, only crypto holders and crypto investors are spending money with ease..

    Reply

    1. He really helped I and my family during the first hit of the pandemic here in Australia 🇦🇺

      Reply

    2. If you’re one of his students or investor you can take loan from him when ever you’re facing financial challenges .

      Reply

    3. He’s not like other brokers that will start telling you stories and excuses why the trade didn’t go well after collecting your money.. He’s signals are so good.

      Reply

    5. This is the kind of information that we don’t get from most Youtubers I will get in touch with him right now

      Reply

  19. I wonder if their cameras can detect Russian missiles why can’t their anti-missiles prevent them?

    Reply

  20. Can you imagine if that cruise missile was defective and it actually landed on that Nuclear Power Plant😲

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.