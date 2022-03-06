Recent Post
- Rabbi: This is the scariest thing I saw while living in the Soviet Union
- Jake Tapper says 20 years of US appeasement paved the way for Putin’s invasion
- Russian news anchor says millions of Russians feel invasion is a catastrophe
- New Russian law may criminalize legitimate reporting
- ‘I’m worried’: Rubio on Putin’s possible next move
66 comments
Massive respect to the brave Russians opposing this terrible war.
This is western game!
Indeed. To clearly see what Putin, the monster, is capable of…..to see the complete lack of humanity in this ‘thing’ (I can’t even refer to him as a ‘person’)…. Russian protestors clearly have every reason to assume that any one of them may never be seen or heard from again. And yet, here they are, protesting. And while it’s easy for me to say (…me, living in relative safety and comfort in the US…) ….while it’s easy for me to say the following, I DO think that the greater numbers of Russians who take to the streets, the harder it becomes for Putin to hold on to his twisted narrative about this war. The more Russians who protest, the more the remaining Russians…those who drink Putin’s kool-aid will have to question their own beliefs..,.question what Putin is telling people within Russia.
Anyone who is protesting right now within Russia is the flip-side of the Ukrainians who are standing down the Russians in Ukraine. In both instances, they are supremely brave, and fighting for what is right and just, no matter the price they may have to pay. THESE people are the heroes of the world…the heroes of the war… NOT that small excuse of a ‘man’, and his minions.
👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏🙏💘🇧🇷🇺🇸
Gee, let me see… Russia and/or China forms an alliance with Mexico and installs military bases there… Gee, I wonder what would happen next? Hmmm… Gee…. Hmmm… Gee… You absolute imbeciles! *WE* started this war!
Will be effective as the brave americans who opposed the Irak war wich was build on lies.
Ekaterina is a brave journalist and she’s doing whatever it takes to spread the word for the Russian people to end the war in Ukraine.
If you’re reading this, keep safe, don’t lose heart, and stay strong. 2022 can be endured with resilience. During these turbulent times there is still hope in the middle of the fear. There are good news, “For God so loved the world that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish, but have everlasting life” John 3:16. I just want to let everyone know that Jesus loves you with a passion more than you can imagine. He gave his life so you can be free and greatly cares for you.
If you’ve got pain
He’s a pain taker
If you feel lost
He’s a waymaker
If you need freedom or saving
He’s a prison shaking savior
If you’re got chains
He’s a chain breaker.
Don’t let your heart be troubled.
I wish everyone the best day
@Константин Сергеев bs
She IS not russian she IS american spy
@Ivan G. ALLAHU AKBAR BISH
@maktar wade you have half your brain missing
I’m from Russia. This war is a big mistake, many russian people understand it . But pressure from government is terrible, we feel, that we are hostages in that situation .. my grandpa from Ukraine.. I can’ t imagine this war can be..😔
@G_G this so called journalist work only for the fith columm listen to her how she talk she IS in mission for America like Navalny
Please false journalist you Can leavou our country
@😂 Zalenskyy Is a Jew Comedian not Leader 😂 God bless Ukraine 🇺🇦
@😂 Zalenskyy Is a Jew Comedian not Leader 😂 isn’t killing women, children and babies what the Nazis did during World War 2? Now Russian troops are doing exactly the same.
@Me Ti It is a complete lie. The only one responsible for murder is dictator Putin
I think this shows quite clearly what an absolute disaster this is . Not only for the Ukrainians but also for the Russian people. It is absolutely incredible that basically one man can be the instigator of so much misery.
@PFCD Putin was hoping that Trump would withdrawal from NATO.
@Martin Sv murdering women and children is justified?
@Oscar Samuel well you’d better get on with it then instead of coming on here and talking nonsense
@Echo Bay don’t worry I would never hurt myself, just the way I feel. But I am still so sorry I voted for that piece of s*** Joe Biden
@Michael Thomas The only 3 countries that promised to protect Ukraine, in exchange for them not developing nuclear weapons, were the US, UK, and Russia. Looks like Ukraine needs nuclear weapons, if they’re ever free again.
I hope one day the Russian people can have a government which respects their human rights.
They have to stand up for themselves
@Tracesprite yes they do, but they have to act right now, for themselves n their neighbors
@Moni Penny u know Michael Jordan n Michael Jackson?
Gee, let me see… Russia and/or China forms an alliance with Mexico and installs military bases there… Gee, I wonder what would happen next? Hmmm… Gee…. Hmmm… Gee… You absolute imbeciles! *WE* started this war!
@XVI Can you show me the russian law wich says that, or have I wait months like for the list of vaccine side effects?
Great interview, tough questions and good introspective of Russia by this young woman. War and public opinion is always difficult to know for sure but it sounds like 80% of young educated Russians are against this invasion. I hope she and her family remain safe.
https://youtu.be/30OsMTKmrMY
UKRAINE FIRED NEW MISSILES AT RUSSIA……..
I’m very grateful we the world had a chance to give this courageous woman an opportunity to give us her best insight on what Russians know and don’t know. This is important to emphasize if for no other than to mitigate Russophobia, but understand that following the imposition of sanctions, today’s younger Russians who don’t have a living memory of the Soviet Union are about to experience worse impoverishment than their forbears. I wish her all the strength in the world, and hope we see her again soon.
“we the world” ??? I understand what you mean and that this is coming from a good place BUT do you realise how pretentious and obnoxious this sounds to the billions of ppl that don’t give a sh* bc they have closer and more urgent problems like ppl in african countries where ethnical conflicts are raging since ages or in afghanistan, myanmar etc. Also to the millions of russians who believe in putins’ vision or the millions of chinese that despise western culture because of ccp propaganda who would certainly not feel concerned by your “we”?
Let’s hope it doesn’t get her executed.
@CaliTXman u should take a macroeconomics class then maybe you will understand everything isn’t done by a president u don’t like and see how so many things are connected to one another
Indeed. Let us hope that those young enough in Russia who have less access to the internet and are hit by all this will not come to hate those outside the country as there forbears were made to all those decades ago.
Bla bla bla.
“There’s no sociology in a dictatorship.”
That’s quite a good (and very interesting) point.
@Kevin Reagan Free and fair election? LMAO You need to look up how many have went to jail for voter fraud.
@K Cook You need to look up how many voter fraud cases were thrown out by Trump appointed judges, and how his own election security czar said it was “the most secure election in US history.” Nice try, though.
@K Cook Also… how many that went to jail voted for the last guy? 😉
@K Cook jailed for stealing an election? Like Roger Stone you mean?
@K Cook uuuuuh… is that a bad thing? going to jail for fraud? isn’t that a good thing tho lol 😂😂😂
Thank you for your courage to come on. We all know that the Russian people who have a chance to know the truth do have sympathy for the people of Ukraine.
These are the heroes behind the scenes in Russia protesting speaking out against the war. Brave people to speak up prayers to them to keep them safe ❤ Arohanui
This brave lady, by speaking out, has just put her family, friends and her own life in danger. Prayers for her protection against all evil.
she should have left russia to safety
Thoughts & prays are great – even better ….DONATE TO WORLD CENTRAL KITCHEN – to put food in Ukrainian bellies 🙏🤞🇺🇦 I did!!
@Dave Chivell gardner If she feels compelled to flee, I’ll put her up in one of my spare bedrooms.
Having the courage to give her viewpoint on how many Russians, including herself, know this war against Ukraine isn’t the narrative Putin is trying to give. We’ve seen how the protestors are being treated, she’s taking a big risk and I can’t help but admire her bravery.
https://youtu.be/30OsMTKmrMY
UKRAINE FIRED NEW MISSILES AT RUSSIA……..
Great what she’s saying but is this worth her life. Really think about it. Would you do this knowing something bad is GOING to happen to her. They aren’t gonna let her get away with this. I shudder to think.
Екатерина вы потрясающая, мужественная, смелая как и все сотрудники ” “Дождя”. Спасибо, за правду. Смотрела почти все ваши эфиры, объективно и честно. Последний выпуск перед закрытием, плакала. Это циничная и чудовищная война. Мои родные в Киеве, друзья в Николаеве и Харькове. Я точно знаю, через какой ужас проходят украинский народ. Я очень верю в Украину, правда за нами. Низкий вам поклон и желаю вам удачи.
“Дождь”, как и “Эхо Москвы” функционируют на деньги Запада. Исключительно. Ну да, это “”независимые и объективные” СМИ. Верю. 🙁 Через какой ужас прошли одесситы в 2014 году и сколько жителей Донбасса и Луганска убила украинская артиллерия, конечно, не всёт… Это же “другое”… Спросите у этой “честной” Екатерины где был ее рот когда в Одессе заживо жгли абсолютно мирных манифестантов? А если бы Крым не перерезали вовремя? Даже боюсь представить. Гореть таким “репортерам” в аду…
@Alexandr Petrov 100 рублей за этот комментарий уже получил братик?
God bless you and save us all.
@Angie Tyndall a DONT thint Alaska is part of his plan, Alaska was sold to the US way back in years.
God bless the Russians who are bravely speaking out against this injustice knowing full well of the consequences they could face. In the same situation, I’m not sure I would have the same courage. Admirable is an understatement for sure 🙏
Sadly her words won’t deter him. All it’s doing is putting her and her family in danger
Mad respect to this woman doing great work for trying to keep the lines of communication open during a terrible time.
Ekaterina is such a beautiful person. May she, and her family and friends, be well and safe. The U.S.A. wishes freedom-loving Russians many blessings and peace.
“if you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs.”
-Volodymyr Zelensky.
We can’t truly appreciate the courage it took for her to speak out like that.
Нет войне! Спасибо за ваше мужество — такие русские все герои!
“The love of money is the root of all evil.” Power, especially absolute power, is also the root of all evil.
I cry for her and millions of other good Russians.