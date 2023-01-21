Recent Post
62 comments
Wow, Freedom is worth fight for.
Hell yes!
@Lotso Huggin Bear https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7haUShzBsrc&t=5s I bet these babes was born b4 roe was overturned by the corrupt republican slave court.
Nobody has “Freedom”; we all live under the confines of LAWS in one way or another. In a war for one’s own existence as Russia is fighting, “Dissent” is equal to Treason. Why do Americans feel that they must impose their sense of “morality” on other States? When in Rome, do as the Romans; if I ever visit Russia I’ll kick my marijuana habit first. SEND HER TO THE GULAGS! 🤣
@B S Before Roe v Wade it was decided by the states. 🤷♂️
@Lotso Huggin Bear See, the problem is that the scale of greatest freedom goes “Indivdual > State > Federal”. Y’all moved it down a rung by shifting it from individual choice to state choice 🤷🏻♂️
This is exactly why we need to continue the support for Ukraine. Would you want to live like this? Don’t get too comfortable. It can happen anywhere on earth.
You Couldn’t be more right, it almost happened in the US.
Yes it cld especially after we waste our reserves and oil our country being under commission rule by biden wanting us unarmed and ready for the taking
@martin dworakowski they’re still trying sad to say.😒
Just Think: the Russian government considers this little girl a threat to thier grip on power.
Free peterson
@Some Knucklehead No, I wasn’t an alter boy.
@Bill bob Pootin approves of your comment.
@freedom fighter What point ? What truth ? You just riff some gobbledegook then preen. And you don’t love being graded.
@freedom fighter no, spelling things wrong is distracting and confusing, and detracts from your augment.
“Those who can make you believe absurdities (Putin) can make you commit atrocities.”
Voltaire
lol – get more va.XXX.ine
Ya. Look at the people of J6. And the pro-Covid people..
Add Donald Trump to the list.
Were you looking in the mirror when you said that?
This is the same lunkheaded audience that believed some vague comments about a new medical technology called Healight somehow actually meant ‘inject disinfectant’
Following news about different places of the world, from different channels, about different people, makes you see a recurring theme. Abuse of authority is EVERYWHERE. The strong devours the weak. Think how long humanity survived so far, now think how we are still struggling with the basics. Technologically we might be advanced, but psychologically we are still primitive.
CNN wanted people fired and jailed for Tweets and social media posts.
Exactly. Unfortunately, it’s been that way since the dawn of civilization and will likely remain that way until we’re made extinct or genetically/artificially evolved.
@HáaZs Starship7 good bot-troll post,brutha
I mean russians evidently are, she and the west is not lol
There hasn’t been a conflict this clear cut since the Korean War. You either support Ukraine or you are wrong. Full stop. No nuance
Shame on the Putin supporting Republicans who want to end aid for Ukraine, harm America, and spread authoritarianism and fascism. Slava Ukraini! 🇺🇲🇺🇦🇺🇲🇺🇦🇺🇲🇺🇦🇺🇲🇺🇦🇺🇲🇺🇦🇺🇲🇺🇦🇺🇲🇺🇦🇺🇲🇺🇦
“She has a heightened sense of justice.” That was a dig at putin who has no sense of justice.
“A message of empathy with Ukraine after an attack on Crimea’s bridge” — and that’s not support for terrorism? What if somebody in America posted messages of empathy with the plane jackers after the 9.11 attacks? — that’s disgusting, ungodly double standard.
Yeah but she is going to pay a heavy price for it.
Well now she has an arrest record. Well done.
@W H Your analogy is extremely flawed. Reflect on yourself and try to be a better person… if you can.
@Bill bob MLK Jr. and Ghandi also had arrest records. Same for Johnny Cash and John Lewis. Technically Ann Frank was a “wanted felon” and then she was arrested and “punished” for her “crimes”.
Not stupid – rather than brave girl 💪❤️ Lot’s of positive energy to her and her husband 🙏
#StopRussia
#RestrictRussianVisas
#MoreSanctionsOnRussia
#MoreSanctionsOnIran
#ItSanctionsOnRussia
#SupportUkraine
#DonateUkraine
🙏🇺🇦💖🥇SLAVA UKRAINI!👏🇫🇮🇨🇭
🥇💖🇺🇦 Heroic Sava🥇💖🇺🇦
Brave and dumb. If she was brave and smart she wouldn’t have got caught.
0:16 The banner in the stage background says “Всё лучшее – детям”, which means “Only the best for children”
Brave girl 😢
Dumb girl. She got caught and now has an arrest record.
Horrible, that is evil… being jailed for having empathy
Nonsense. You don’t even know what is going on.😂😂
CNN said that and CNN lies most of the time.
I wonder how many toddlers might be arrested if they ever say anything negative to their friends about losing their mobilized father to this insane war ?
Toddlers can’t talk. But if you actually knew about kids, you would have know that was a rather dumb statement. 🤡🤡
A lot
The families will be scooped up and held somewhere very remote in Siberia.
She is a hero. It is difficult to be awake in a mob of sleepwalkers.
@M Ohhh….been on Youtube just over a year….how sweet. Do they pay you good?
@Bill bob Been on Youtube for under one month? Are they paying you well, or haven´t you received anything yet?
@M She’s right and she was braver than most Russian men when she said it
@Karsten Schmitt I’m 14. Payed for wat
She’s just an unlucky one to show others what will happen with them if they go against the govt. It is also very telling that she is so young – the majority of the opposition are very young. It’s horrific what Russia has turned into.
If this doesn’t show how weak Putin really is I don’t know what does.
What a brave girl ❤ May God protect her and keep her!
“Heightened sense of justice”…. I think she meant to say ANY sense of justice.
This young girl is brave beyond anything I can see coming out of the Kremlin. It just goes to show you how ignorant and suppressive these insecure and adolescent men are.
Thank you for highlighting this absolutely ugly and unfair situation with this teen girl. How?! How possibly a young girl can discredit entire second biggest world’s army?! My country is going to hell…