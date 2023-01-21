62 comments

    3. Nobody has “Freedom”; we all live under the confines of LAWS in one way or another. In a war for one’s own existence as Russia is fighting, “Dissent” is equal to Treason. Why do Americans feel that they must impose their sense of “morality” on other States? When in Rome, do as the Romans; if I ever visit Russia I’ll kick my marijuana habit first. SEND HER TO THE GULAGS! 🤣

    5. @Lotso Huggin Bear See, the problem is that the scale of greatest freedom goes “Indivdual > State > Federal”. Y’all moved it down a rung by shifting it from individual choice to state choice 🤷🏻‍♂️

  2. This is exactly why we need to continue the support for Ukraine. Would you want to live like this? Don’t get too comfortable. It can happen anywhere on earth.

    2. Yes it cld especially after we waste our reserves and oil our country being under commission rule by biden wanting us unarmed and ready for the taking

    4. @freedom fighter What point ? What truth ? You just riff some gobbledegook then preen. And you don’t love being graded.

    5. This is the same lunkheaded audience that believed some vague comments about a new medical technology called Healight somehow actually meant ‘inject disinfectant’

  5. Following news about different places of the world, from different channels, about different people, makes you see a recurring theme. Abuse of authority is EVERYWHERE. The strong devours the weak. Think how long humanity survived so far, now think how we are still struggling with the basics. Technologically we might be advanced, but psychologically we are still primitive.

    2. Exactly. Unfortunately, it’s been that way since the dawn of civilization and will likely remain that way until we’re made extinct or genetically/artificially evolved.

  6. There hasn’t been a conflict this clear cut since the Korean War. You either support Ukraine or you are wrong. Full stop. No nuance

    1. Shame on the Putin supporting Republicans who want to end aid for Ukraine, harm America, and spread authoritarianism and fascism. Slava Ukraini! 🇺🇲🇺🇦🇺🇲🇺🇦🇺🇲🇺🇦🇺🇲🇺🇦🇺🇲🇺🇦🇺🇲🇺🇦🇺🇲🇺🇦🇺🇲🇺🇦

    1. “A message of empathy with Ukraine after an attack on Crimea’s bridge” — and that’s not support for terrorism? What if somebody in America posted messages of empathy with the plane jackers after the 9.11 attacks? — that’s disgusting, ungodly double standard.

    5. @Bill bob MLK Jr. and Ghandi also had arrest records. Same for Johnny Cash and John Lewis. Technically Ann Frank was a “wanted felon” and then she was arrested and “punished” for her “crimes”.

  9. Not stupid – rather than brave girl 💪❤️ Lot’s of positive energy to her and her husband 🙏
    #StopRussia
    #RestrictRussianVisas
    #MoreSanctionsOnRussia
    #MoreSanctionsOnIran
    #ItSanctionsOnRussia
    #SupportUkraine
    #DonateUkraine
    🙏🇺🇦💖🥇SLAVA UKRAINI!👏🇫🇮🇨🇭
    🥇💖🇺🇦 Heroic Sava🥇💖🇺🇦

  10. 0:16 The banner in the stage background says “Всё лучшее – детям”, which means “Only the best for children”

  13. I wonder how many toddlers might be arrested if they ever say anything negative to their friends about losing their mobilized father to this insane war ?

    1. Toddlers can’t talk. But if you actually knew about kids, you would have know that was a rather dumb statement. 🤡🤡

    2. @Bill bob Been on Youtube for under one month? Are they paying you well, or haven´t you received anything yet?

  15. She’s just an unlucky one to show others what will happen with them if they go against the govt. It is also very telling that she is so young – the majority of the opposition are very young. It’s horrific what Russia has turned into.

  19. This young girl is brave beyond anything I can see coming out of the Kremlin. It just goes to show you how ignorant and suppressive these insecure and adolescent men are.

  20. Thank you for highlighting this absolutely ugly and unfair situation with this teen girl. How?! How possibly a young girl can discredit entire second biggest world’s army?! My country is going to hell…

