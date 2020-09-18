Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died at age 87 | USA TODAY

Women's rights champion and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has passed at the age of 87.

Ginsburg, 87 and in failing health, had overcome four bouts with pancreatic, lung and colon cancer dating back to 1999 but apparently could not beat the most recent spread to her liver.

