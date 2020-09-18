Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died at age 87 | USA TODAY

Women's rights champion and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has passed at the age of 87.
RELATED: Ruth Bader Ginsburg is tougher than she looks
Ginsburg, 87 and in failing health, had overcome four bouts with pancreatic, lung and colon cancer dating back to 1999 but apparently could not beat the most recent spread to her liver.
» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.
You tube comments are gonna EXPLODE. BOY OH BOY 2020 is something
Y.O.U. ALREADY KNOW
Fox & CBS comment section are shut DoWn
1st good news this year. doing my happy dance.
@Time to make Changes
Your sick in the head!
Your happy that someone died?
Rest In Peace, dear lady 😔
She’s before the real Judge now.
@packingten He has not helped anyone other than himself. Ruth Bader Ginsburg fought for my rights and yours.
@DrewWasMe Amen! Those who stand in judgement be prepared to be judged. RBG was a fierce fighter for all of the disenfranchised. She will be missed 😭! Thank you for standing up for her the way she stood up for us.
@NuclearGrizzly Trump will be judged on how he treated women, the disenfranchised, and for all of the”uneducated” people who followed him regardless of the fact that he calls you weak uneducated and how he preys on your hatred to keep him going.
@Jessica DeTrant Agreed. I find their opinions nauseating, and wish they would keep their religion to themselves.
About time….actually years late. When she said she would leave America if Trump was elected I knew she was not of the caliber needed for a law and order government. Had she been younger than dinasour she would have run antifa.
God Bless America
God Bless President Trump
God Bless the Rule of Law.
looks like another pick for Trump!
@vegastjg you’re just a bit off base there guy…but off is off just the same
Yep he said next few days
vegastjg lol sorry you’re so wrong lol
Henry C oh you should hear Schumer and Biden oh the next president should choose lol ummm sorry dumb asses it’s our President call !
@D O Trump is just funneling more sewage into the swamp.
What else is on tv
lol
I’m loving it!
OMG! Trump about to launch Operation Warp Speed 2!
She died of covid-19 like everyone else.
Right!
My thought was it was the pancreatic cancer she has been battling for 5 years!
@Kitty Kat I mean yeah but itll.go.down as Covid-19.
Pretty good Guy she died by cancer complications
Thank GOD it got the WITCH
Please fast and pray for this election all October. Man plans God laughs
Pray for what? There are no good candidates.
How long do we have to wait to celebrate a 3rd Trump nomination? Is 9 o’clock too soon?
Now the Liberals will really be in panic mode!
They been in panic mode for 4 yrs they are in shitn their pants mode now
You mean the Democrats, I think… Liberals are waiting for our queen AOC to be president next election.
Well now not necessarily. President Trump will nominate a woman a black woman and a conservative and the Democrats being strong women and no racist bone in their body will happily support her. Do you think ? 🤣
@Brent Forder As soon as Comrade Cortez overcomes her fear of the garbage disposal.
@ThreePhaseHigh This time around. But after his reelection I hope President Trump’s next nominee is the biggest, whitest, blond haired, blue eyed, male, Constitutionalist he can find. Just to hear the left go *REEEEEEEEEEEEEEE*
In a press statement just released to the press, RBG says she still plans to vote for Biden in November..
Lol – ballots sent to dead people & dogs too – typical of DEMONCRATS!!!! Bye bye old evil bat!!!!
Slam another hard core conservative down there throats.
@EL GRECO 777
Where are the Evangelicals that have magical powers?
They always bragging about their gift of healing.
They claim they brought John Kennedy Jr. Back to life.
They can bring back RBG from the grave to.
Was it of covid 19 coronavirus, you know that’s the only way to die in America now !
He has 3 months to get an SC nominee approved at least
GOD GRANTED US THE 2ND AMENDMENT AND GOD IS HERE TODAY TO SAVE IT!!!!
Smoov Cat I guess I have to research about her. I see a lot of bad comments about her. I’m not informed on what she has done. I’ll research her for sure.
Let the games begin!! Watch out, you can bet theres a storm a comin in Washington now!
Sad very sad, but good reason to vote TRUMP, because left has gone crazy!
Yea say goodbye to your 2nd amendment if Joe wins
Do you see any left-wing candidates for president, because I don’t. The Democrat party does not speak for the Liberal movement.
I can’t wait for PRESIDENT TRUMP TO REPLACE HER.
hopefully with a real conservative. He’s been hit and miss so far.
@J K Hit and miss?… There’s nothing at all conservative about stoking racial tensions, denying asylum seekers reasonable accommodation, undermining public health response to COVID-19, starting trade wars with allies for short-term political gain, and generally desecrating the office of the presidency.
Agreed. Amen to that!
@Brent Forder TDS much? Literally nothing you said is based in reality.
Who’s going to allege gang rape this time? Biden?
That’s only a tRump/Epstein gig
Interesting. The timing is strange, but I’m not surprised.
God works in mysterious ways!!!!
Biden dipping in polls…can’t have that
I Love God!!!
I was saving this for pelousy but, DING DONG THE WITCH IS DEAD WHICH OLD WITCH THE WICKED WITCH.
She wanted to lower the age of consent to 12 years of age, I’m just surprised Biden didn’t nominate her for VP