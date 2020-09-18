Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died at age 87 | USA TODAY

September 18, 2020

 

Women's rights champion and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has passed at the age of 87.
Ginsburg, 87 and in failing health, had overcome four bouts with pancreatic, lung and colon cancer dating back to 1999 but apparently could not beat the most recent spread to her liver.

61 Comments on "Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died at age 87 | USA TODAY"

  1. Scotty Mathieson | September 18, 2020 at 8:27 PM | Reply

    You tube comments are gonna EXPLODE. BOY OH BOY 2020 is something

  2. Eric Wood | September 18, 2020 at 8:30 PM | Reply

    She’s before the real Judge now.

    • Jessica DeTrant | September 18, 2020 at 11:09 PM | Reply

      @packingten He has not helped anyone other than himself. Ruth Bader Ginsburg fought for my rights and yours.

    • Jessica DeTrant | September 18, 2020 at 11:11 PM | Reply

      @DrewWasMe Amen! Those who stand in judgement be prepared to be judged. RBG was a fierce fighter for all of the disenfranchised. She will be missed 😭! Thank you for standing up for her the way she stood up for us.

    • Jessica DeTrant | September 18, 2020 at 11:13 PM | Reply

      @NuclearGrizzly Trump will be judged on how he treated women, the disenfranchised, and for all of the”uneducated” people who followed him regardless of the fact that he calls you weak uneducated and how he preys on your hatred to keep him going.

    • imiss toronto | September 18, 2020 at 11:19 PM | Reply

      @Jessica DeTrant Agreed. I find their opinions nauseating, and wish they would keep their religion to themselves.

  3. F. Winkleberry | September 18, 2020 at 8:46 PM | Reply

    About time….actually years late. When she said she would leave America if Trump was elected I knew she was not of the caliber needed for a law and order government. Had she been younger than dinasour she would have run antifa.
    God Bless America
    God Bless President Trump
    God Bless the Rule of Law.

  4. ranger1000 | September 18, 2020 at 8:46 PM | Reply

    looks like another pick for Trump!

  5. GohModley | September 18, 2020 at 8:47 PM | Reply

    What else is on tv

  6. Barbara Kiewe | September 18, 2020 at 8:51 PM | Reply

    OMG! Trump about to launch Operation Warp Speed 2!

  7. z man | September 18, 2020 at 8:53 PM | Reply

    She died of covid-19 like everyone else.

  8. So Fly | September 18, 2020 at 8:55 PM | Reply

    Please fast and pray for this election all October. Man plans God laughs

  9. FKA Skull | September 18, 2020 at 9:01 PM | Reply

    How long do we have to wait to celebrate a 3rd Trump nomination? Is 9 o’clock too soon?

  10. FANG | September 18, 2020 at 9:03 PM | Reply

    Now the Liberals will really be in panic mode!

    • Robert Scott | September 18, 2020 at 10:36 PM | Reply

      They been in panic mode for 4 yrs they are in shitn their pants mode now

    • Brent Forder | September 18, 2020 at 10:39 PM | Reply

      You mean the Democrats, I think… Liberals are waiting for our queen AOC to be president next election.

    • ThreePhaseHigh | September 18, 2020 at 10:54 PM | Reply

      Well now not necessarily. President Trump will nominate a woman a black woman and a conservative and the Democrats being strong women and no racist bone in their body will happily support her. Do you think ? 🤣

    • NuclearGrizzly | September 18, 2020 at 10:54 PM | Reply

      @Brent Forder As soon as Comrade Cortez overcomes her fear of the garbage disposal.

    • NuclearGrizzly | September 18, 2020 at 11:12 PM | Reply

      @ThreePhaseHigh This time around. But after his reelection I hope President Trump’s next nominee is the biggest, whitest, blond haired, blue eyed, male, Constitutionalist he can find. Just to hear the left go *REEEEEEEEEEEEEEE*

  11. Scott | September 18, 2020 at 9:07 PM | Reply

    In a press statement just released to the press, RBG says she still plans to vote for Biden in November..

    • EL GRECO 777 | September 18, 2020 at 9:41 PM | Reply

      Lol – ballots sent to dead people & dogs too – typical of DEMONCRATS!!!! Bye bye old evil bat!!!!

    • John Maldonado | September 18, 2020 at 9:43 PM | Reply

      Slam another hard core conservative down there throats.

    • Stephanie Schoeppner | September 18, 2020 at 10:53 PM | Reply

      @EL GRECO 777

      Where are the Evangelicals that have magical powers?
      They always bragging about their gift of healing.
      They claim they brought John Kennedy Jr. Back to life.
      They can bring back RBG from the grave to.

  12. Football Genius | September 18, 2020 at 9:18 PM | Reply

    Was it of covid 19 coronavirus, you know that’s the only way to die in America now !

  13. Smoov Cat | September 18, 2020 at 9:20 PM | Reply

    GOD GRANTED US THE 2ND AMENDMENT AND GOD IS HERE TODAY TO SAVE IT!!!!

    • Deneesha Morgan | September 18, 2020 at 11:15 PM | Reply

      Smoov Cat I guess I have to research about her. I see a lot of bad comments about her. I’m not informed on what she has done. I’ll research her for sure.

  14. Kevbo 2U | September 18, 2020 at 9:24 PM | Reply

    Let the games begin!! Watch out, you can bet theres a storm a comin in Washington now!

  15. Charles Law | September 18, 2020 at 9:30 PM | Reply

    Sad very sad, but good reason to vote TRUMP, because left has gone crazy!

  16. Tom Andrejko | September 18, 2020 at 9:35 PM | Reply

    I can’t wait for PRESIDENT TRUMP TO REPLACE HER.

  17. Bryan B | September 18, 2020 at 9:39 PM | Reply

    Who’s going to allege gang rape this time? Biden?

  18. THEY | September 18, 2020 at 9:43 PM | Reply

    Interesting. The timing is strange, but I’m not surprised.

  19. debunker | September 18, 2020 at 10:19 PM | Reply

    I was saving this for pelousy but, DING DONG THE WITCH IS DEAD WHICH OLD WITCH THE WICKED WITCH.

  20. Scott | September 18, 2020 at 10:25 PM | Reply

    She wanted to lower the age of consent to 12 years of age, I’m just surprised Biden didn’t nominate her for VP

