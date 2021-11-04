Safety of Women in Jamaica | TVJ All Angles - Nov 3 2021 1

Safety of Women in Jamaica | TVJ All Angles – Nov 3 2021

11 comments

 

  5. So happy to hear of those ladies return back ,to God be the glory, I guess these people wanted money and a different phone !

  9. We need protection fi true. God help us…. My husband almost kill me 2months ago and the police did nothing about…. He knew the police by name when i was at the police station therefore me being the victim wasnt relevent anymore… I dont know how or when im going to get over this…. I lost faith in our justice system smh

    1. Mam get evidence. Go to a family home for a while and talk to someone at another police station!!! Record him threatening you if u can ! Get evidence. Go away for a while. Tell someone and get the necessary help

