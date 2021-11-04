Safety of Women in Jamaica | TVJ All Angles – Nov 3 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
I walk with a bodycam. I dont trust a soul anymore. I have cctv too. To be a woman anywhere is hard
Self defence at school
So happy to hear of those ladies return back ,to God be the glory, I guess these people wanted money and a different phone
If I could put the island of jamaica in a matches box and bury it i would!!
MAMA EARTH JAMAICA
Wonder woman warrior battle instincts! More power to you!
We need protection fi true. God help us…. My husband almost kill me 2months ago and the police did nothing about…. He knew the police by name when i was at the police station therefore me being the victim wasnt relevent anymore… I dont know how or when im going to get over this…. I lost faith in our justice system smh
Mam get evidence. Go to a family home for a while and talk to someone at another police station!!! Record him threatening you if u can ! Get evidence. Go away for a while. Tell someone and get the necessary help
U could say i cheap but i take public bus no taxi even if i no u are not trust no one