Sailor makes it home for birth of first child | Militarykind

TOPICS:
Sailor makes it home for birth of first child | Militarykind 1

January 10, 2021

 

"We didn't want to surprise her too much because we were like, okay, what if she ends up going into labor." This sailor made it home with weeks to spare before his baby was born. 🍼
RELATED »

Petty Officer 2nd Class Austin Maples learned his wife was pregnant right before deploying. Eight months later, he made it home just in time for the birth of their son.

Do you have a Militarykind moment you want to submit to us?! Please submit your video here:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

AND if you love Militarykind, subscribe to our other channels here:
» Feel-good stories? Check out Humankind!

» Animal lover?! Check out Animalkind!

» Want even more amazing kid stories?! Check out Kidskind!:

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

19 Comments on "Sailor makes it home for birth of first child | Militarykind"

  1. 2coryman | January 10, 2021 at 7:01 AM | Reply

    Nice nice

  2. Mz. Phatbaldkat | January 10, 2021 at 7:03 AM | Reply

    He’s such a beautiful little boy🤗

  3. Chiru Raju | January 10, 2021 at 7:06 AM | Reply

    ❤💋

  4. Martha G | January 10, 2021 at 7:07 AM | Reply

    Congratultions on the birth of your son. God Bless You Colton and God Bless your parents Petty and Emma God Bless your family and loved ones. I thank you for your service. God Bless all of the Army man and Army woman Amen Amen and Amen

  5. Aryeh Yehudah Ajzenberg | January 10, 2021 at 7:11 AM | Reply

    Beautiful…. I am crying (really !)

  6. Pastor Batista Silva | January 10, 2021 at 7:11 AM | Reply

    Salutations everyone!!! Have a great sunday, God bless.

  7. Diego Lorente | January 10, 2021 at 7:12 AM | Reply

    🙏👶🙏💕💪🎖️🥰

  8. Sergio Sanchez Roman | January 10, 2021 at 7:18 AM | Reply

    Nice.

  9. Ali Alibaba | January 10, 2021 at 7:25 AM | Reply

    This is one of the most amazing stories I have ever come across.
    It’s worth sharing

  10. Matteo Marley | January 10, 2021 at 7:35 AM | Reply

    I’m single 😥😥😥😥😥

  11. MAANDO MBA AND EXECUTIVE HILLARY CLINTON | January 10, 2021 at 7:38 AM | Reply

    ❤️🥰❤️

  12. MAANDO MBA AND EXECUTIVE HILLARY CLINTON | January 10, 2021 at 7:40 AM | Reply

    Thanks you 🤗

  13. Patricia Saluti | January 10, 2021 at 7:44 AM | Reply

    BEAUTIFUL.

  14. Patricia Saluti | January 10, 2021 at 7:44 AM | Reply

    I’m So HAPPY. Your FIRST Huge

  15. Patricia Saluti | January 10, 2021 at 7:45 AM | Reply

    What A Beautiful Baby. Congratulations

  16. B Crumbling | January 10, 2021 at 8:57 AM | Reply

    I love this and I loved that he stopped for Chikfila before surprising her lol

  17. Danyaahl's Vision | January 10, 2021 at 10:08 AM | Reply

    Means he wont ever be home for that woman or the kids. If the military say so.

  18. Saleem Latif | January 10, 2021 at 11:53 AM | Reply

    Democratic Lady % 100 Mental ! 2021

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.