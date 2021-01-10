Sailor makes it home for birth of first child | Militarykind

"We didn't want to surprise her too much because we were like, okay, what if she ends up going into labor." This sailor made it home with weeks to spare before his baby was born. 🍼
Petty Officer 2nd Class Austin Maples learned his wife was pregnant right before deploying. Eight months later, he made it home just in time for the birth of their son.
There’s only one problem was she pregnant before you left LOL
He’s such a beautiful little boy🤗
Congratultions on the birth of your son. God Bless You Colton and God Bless your parents Petty and Emma God Bless your family and loved ones. I thank you for your service. God Bless all of the Army man and Army woman Amen Amen and Amen
Beautiful…. I am crying (really !)
Salutations everyone!!! Have a great sunday, God bless.
This is one of the most amazing stories I have ever come across.
What A Beautiful Baby. Congratulations
I love this and I loved that he stopped for Chikfila before surprising her lol
Means he wont ever be home for that woman or the kids. If the military say so.
