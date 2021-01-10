Sailor makes it home for birth of first child | Militarykind

"We didn't want to surprise her too much because we were like, okay, what if she ends up going into labor." This sailor made it home with weeks to spare before his baby was born. 🍼

Petty Officer 2nd Class Austin Maples learned his wife was pregnant right before deploying. Eight months later, he made it home just in time for the birth of their son.

