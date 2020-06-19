Sailor surprises dad after two years away | Militarykind

This sailor's dad told him "Don't do that again" after shocking his mom during a surprise homecoming. He is doing it again but this time, dad's the target.

After EM3 Henry Vargas Jr.'s first homecoming surprise with his mom, his dad pulled him aside and said, "Don't do that again." That's when Henry Jr. set out to do it again.

