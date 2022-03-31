Recent Post
My thoughts are with all of these refugees
Proud to see these four professional women together ❤️ excellent job with hearth thank you
I love all of these gorgeous ladies. I am glued to cnn because of you all ❤️🙌🥇👍⭐️⭐️💪💋📺
The Budapest Memorandum on Security Assurances comprises three identical political agreements signed at the OSCE conference in Budapest, Hungary, on 5 December 1994, to provide security assurances by its signatories relating to the accession of Belarus, Kazakhstan and Ukraine to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT). The memorandum was originally signed by three nuclear powers: the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom and the United States. China and France gave somewhat weaker individual assurances in separate documents
And?
The intelligence of the comments these women are making, and the thoughtfulness that emanates from them should sow shame to the republicans and the fox news crowd!
Agreed. Can’t fix stupid or disinformed/misinformed in a cult bubble though.
Does Ukraine have a central C2? Do NOT let the russkies surround you all in Eastern Ukraine. Tactfully back off before they do so, resupply and regroup. Then re-engage. Glory to Ukraine!!
ukraine has 20% of world resources on titanium, titanium is a key component for space rockets and space stuff in generally
So?
Where are the interviews? This isn’t about these ” power” journalist, it’s about the kids you describe so lets hear about them not your human struggle with the suffering you are seeing, I’m sure she thinks, she keeps saying it
Americans are feeling the crunch, am I supposed to forget about my issues cause Ukraine
To all libs and everyone on the left… Go love yourself and let’s go Brandon, I agree!!
I would also like to understand what Scholz meant when he asked Putin to provide him with a WRITTEN scheme of exactly how Germany should pay for gas in rubles. And what else should Putin tell him point by point? How exactly to govern Germany? With which of the external neighbors how to behave? With whom to quarrel, with whom not? Against whom does it make sense to wage wars, including economic ones, by imposing sanctions, and who is better not to touch? So this is all, sort of like, even Bismarck bequeathed to the Germans. Unless, of course, the current chancellor of Germany knows who he was and generally heard something about him. Sometimes it seems not. And this applies not only to Bismarck. Churchill for contemporary English politicians, Napoleon and de Gaulle for the French, or Franklin Delano Roosevelt for the Americans seem to be equally unknown figures. But all of them in their era had dealings with Russia, and for each it ended differently… But no one, no one in this world wants to learn history.
All GREAT ladies watch you ever night!! ❤️❤️❤️
HEROES!!
Thank you so much for telling the truth of how hard this was for these people what they went through with the adjustments their children if I had to go through things they’ve had to leave behind. Thank you so much for telling people hopefully they will start to understand for the ones that don’t. God bless all of you and the great job you do every day!!
中国政府不能够大力支持俄罗斯是一个战略上的失败，因为这些人只是顾及到自己的生意，钱包，却忽略了战略生存。俄罗斯的失败对中国战略损失是巨大的，因为中国周边国家对中国的态度更加嚣张，台湾恐怕也收不回了。中美关系的好与坏主要是围绕着贸易问题。中国政府，富人可以为了钱，生意而放弃统一台湾的梦想，这一点很让我失望。
Of course any decent person doesn’t like the violence in Ukraine who with their un-armed populace put them at a immediate disadvantage when dealing with a thug.
New Yorkers are also being attacked by thugs!
We don’t have “leaders” in the USA, we have people’s representatives, that are entrusted to do the people’s work via government.
Those who work in government, literally work for the people!
Upon taking office they have sworn an oath to uphold and defend our US Constitution (including the ENTIRE Bill of Rights).
The legislators, prosecutors, and judges enabling the thug life revolving door must be recalled, and lose their pensions for dereliction of duty’s!
A wise man said “Everyone deserves a second chance, however never a third”.
When being attacked, or seeing someone being attacked, would you rather have a cell phone in your hand to call the police, or a firearm?
Thugs are emboldened by un-armed, defenseless victims.
Our human right to defend our lives in NY (and NJ) MUST be recognized! As it is in the rest of the USA
We MUST have Constitutional Carry recognized.
We MUST have Stand Your Ground as law.
The 2nd Amendment in The Bill of Rights to our US Constitution, GUARANTEES every person has a RIGHT TO KEEP (have) AND BEAR (carry) ARMS. Other wording in 2A “Militia” any able bodied male, service in a Militia is NOT a requirement, it is an Individual right (not collective), “Regulated” means equipped, in proper working order NOT gov rules “Shall not be infringed” means what it says. 14th Amendment guarantees equality!
The right to keep and bear arms was not given to us by the government, rather it is a pre-existing right of “the people” affirmed in The Bill of Rights.
See DC v Heller, McDonald v Chicago, Caetano v Mass and SCOTUS decision in June for NYSRPA v Corlett/Bruen
Citizens lawfully defending themselves with a firearm..
– after ukraine sign the text to confirm ukraine is a neutral country, without joining NATO. Russia should withdraw its troops
– A bout the donbas ( include donetsk and luhansk ), ukraine can resolve by two ways: where there are too many of people russia origin is belong russia, where there are too many ukrainian is belong to ukraine
so they are promoting the view that Ukrainian people should never return to their home land? In addition, they of course mention “racial undertone”… I understand this topic is relevant for the US but its really not such an issue in Europe as much. So for some reason they must have said something negative towards Poland. Why?
All forms of warfare must be stopped right now.
In 2.027:
Pootin: what do you have for lunch?
Someone elsewhere: I am having a barbecue. What about you ?
Pootin: nothing
Someone elsewhere: how come?
Pootin: I don’t even have a single potate for a bestroganov, nor meat. I have nothing for a meal but I have the most poweful nuclear weapon in the world.
SOMEONE ELSEWHERE: are you dumb?
God protect Ukraine.
Teacher Jiyeon Lee said. “You’re ignoring my English skills…” However, what is negligible is that if it is assumed that Descartes was reincarnated, the more doubts, doubts, doubts, the better. Comparing it with Da Ik-seon Paik’s philosophy of Nam June Paik, he suspects that Lee Ji-yeon may be a man, and will say that it is best to stop losing for the first time. It would be no surprise that she couldn’t hide her surprise at Hyo-Young Hyo-Jin’s incoherency. This is because it is a very special case for even the same siblings to show such different genetic mutations. Hyojin’s stuttering started not only because Hyojin’s short tongue, but it doesn’t mean that Hyoyoung’s, or Hyojin’s older brother, should become a doctor. If I were Hyoyoung’s older brother, I’d be looking through the medical school papers for my younger sister…