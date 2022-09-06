Recent Post
37 comments
This just highlights our weak justice system. This guy should’ve been in jail not on parole
Him and Tamara Lich should have swapped roles, but Tamara stood up against trudeau, whereas the Sanderson’s only prayed on peasants.
judges who let these criminals roam around should be held responsible
Bet he’s not too far from where he killed his brother
How do u know he killed his brother?
You can thank Canada’s lame Justice system for this.What the F was this guy doing back on the streets. The parole board must be held accountable for releasing this individual …Start releasing the names of those responsible.
You don’t need names. Go to your local court office and start voicing your concerns to the Crown Attorneys…. I agree it’s ridiculous but Police arrest those clowns set em free!
i agree
It sounds familiar to me! It’s like…
Is it know why they are doing this ? Or is it just because they are crazy ?
drugs and alcohol destroyed his mind according to a parole report.
59 charges!? Who’s his lawyer? If I ever get in a tuffle that attorney could probably get me off scout free with an edible arrangement from the judge and cops.
It’s Scot free. It was meant as a dig by the English towards Scots for being cheap
Welcome to the Canadian Justice System.
@J.A. Scott this isn’t a video game..this isn’t a time for jokes..
@Tigger campbell who said I was joking? Original post said scout free and I corrected it.
@J.A. Scott smh…
Other news said their is a third suspect. Don’t hey not know who the third person is….
Prayers to all of the families in james smith cree nation. They didnt deserve this at all
Is Jackie Sanderson ^At Large^ ,Sask related? He is also wanted on Sask. Wanted. I guess there is going to be a 2 plus year inquiry about this with stricter gun laws. Don’t forget victims in Weldon!
Can Canada at least make basic self defence tools such as pepper spray legal?
No clearly we need to ban knives too!!!…
@Leaf Eryvine London did ban knives. Now everyone gets acid attacked
Nope, self defense is pretty much illegal in Canada. I am only being somewhat flippant.
Planning on leaving Canada and moving to somewhere I can defend myself without having to go to prison.
Let me know if you find a place on Earth
Can I come??,,?????
Prayer up🙏to all the Families! So heart breaking!
There must be a third criminal helping Myles .. He can’t hide or survive on his own for so long .. I wouldn’t be surprised if they tomorrow report finding Myles dead .. The injured must report everything they know about the criminals. The crime sounds personal.
Wow its like only if they had something to protect them selves. But Trudeau sais you dont have the right self defense. I PREY FOR THE VICTIMS AND THE FAMILIES.
CANADA law is too weak and always let these crazy criminals out on bail after committed the dangerous crime, it’s very sad to hear, condolences to the victims family.
this is very messed up ” canada we have free health but to book appointment with a tharapist you gotta wait 6 months it until this stuff happens for them to realize that men was okie , he shouldn’t have been out of jail.
Can we stop giving criminals slaps on the wrist and stop taking away our ability to self defend Canada? That would be great.
This highlights canadas justice system and it’s self defence laws
Does this mean there’s going to be some more gun laws?
Canadas parole system is an absolute joke!
The government of Canada doesn’t want law abiding citizens to be able to defend themselves against such attacks.