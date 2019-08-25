Donald Trump calling himself ‘the chosen one’ among other controversial statements have led many to allege that the president is engaging in increasing erratic behavior. Anthony Scaramucci, former White House Communications Director in the Trump administration, joins Joy Reid to discuss.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
Scaramucci Calls Trump ‘Trumpnobyl,’ Says ‘He’s Melting Down’ | AM Joy | MSNBC
The greatest Jew, the lover of the Bible (both the old and new testament equally :)…), the Noble prize winner, the Chosen One, The greatest military strategist…..OH STOP…..simple…..Con Artist…Low IQ = vote for Trump = End of times
@Nancy Stowell Recommended for Trump is prison, which is all he has legitimately earned. Mental health, my Aunt Tillie-and so what? Prisons are full of people with real mental and emotional problems, often due to severe abuse committed against them. They get no help, no safety-they go to prison. Trump is a life long liar, con and cheat. No excuses for his willful destructive misconduct.
@Dan Albert I do not think this is going to work. His attorneys are always drunk on false ego, entitlement and greed. Well known that no decent attorneys are willing to represent him. I believe he will face the comeuppance he creates for himself each day, along with those who sold themselves out, along with our People, nation and the greater good of the world, to work for such a toxic individual.
@angela bluebird60 Nice thoughts. We have hope and a willingness to contact our congressperson and for each of us to get involved and to do what we can when the time comes.
@Dan Albert Exactly, except the time is now. Clearly, dangerously and destructively inept and unfit. We would do well to make our stances clear to our reps on this and all critical concerns. The Voice of the People has been lacking for some time…and it can make all the difference.
Trump deserves a special white jacket with lots of buckles.
@M Dugger chosen one to do battle with China he said it clearly many presidents before him should have battled with China he is the one that is he’s the chosen one to battle with China.
He’s not saying he’s God why do leftists Democrat progressives got to blow everything so far out of proportion that is clearly blowing out of proportion.
Nobody wants Pompeo or Nicky Haley to have any role in American governance going forward. This dude is running a side-show for the far-right. The MSM shouldn’t give these nefarious clowns a platform.
@Ash Roskell Obama was from Africa. His forged Certificate of live birth didn’t fool all of us.
@Ash Roskell immoral to waste time on propaganda that’s all you do Ash. And you’re no conservative.
@MitchBloodGreen There are hundreds of “extremely intelligent” politicians in Washington, but intelligence has nothing to do with common sense, and no matter how much intelligence you have, if you don’t have common sense, you got nothin’. Ted Cruz, whom Dumpo said, among other things, that his father killed JFK, and that Dumpo’s wife is better looking than Ted Cruz’ wife, and then became Dumpo’s biggest sycophant, like many other republicrooks, has ZERO common sense.
@Sean M Blah, blah, blah. You needed to take up all this space for such blather, which is all conspiracy theory and cherry picking just like the rest of the trumpanzees. Nobody cares. SMH
Brought the families apart. He can’t read and his English is atrocious! Some Genius.
One of his Professors from Wharton said “Donald Trump was the dumbest God-amned student I ever had” – I wonder what his “Diploma” cost his father?
ab-Zurd very ab-Zurd
“Brought the families apart” and you are a grammar nazi.. LOL ..tell me more
Nancy Stowell Now we see why Trump had Cohen threaten his schools if they ever released transcripts…you know I’d he was that “smart” he’d pull them out at every campaign rally and press conference.
I guess if Daddy can buy you a military deferrment. Daddy can buy you a Wharton diploma
@CJ Detroit – “The Orangeins of Covfefe: I Are #45″… 📙
Available soon…in ‘Dollar’ stores all across ‘Murika. 😂
Trump Bankrupt everything he had ! 6 Bankruptcies! He will bankrupt our country for sure !!
@annmarieknapp – ‘Audio’s’ only 13 yrs. old…he hasn’t even ‘lived’ yet. So, we’re ignoring his presumptive insults…that’s the best recourse, really. 😏
@Smith chi I agree , he is a phony
Time to start chasing this nutcase with butterfly nets! #Invokethe25th
🤣😂🤣😂🤣
Yes, Orange Man Bad!
gonna need a big net, he been eatin the berders
Yes!!!
Finally, so thankful for the interview and to see people ‘waking up’ and speaking out. I agree with not attacking ‘them’ but like the Biblical story of the prodigal son, welcome them and accept help from those who have been on the front lines and know more then most how the inner circle politics work. We need everyone to help us in this national crisis which is the president himself destroying America from within.
kate as a Christian that knows that story well, thank you for reminding me that we are to welcome this, a change on the right, even if it feels very late. Thanks Kate 🙏❤️
Tran Le I understand both sentiments…all political powers have alternative motives. I know that everyone has to have “their own” interests in mind to make a career in politics. ❤️🌞
E Earnest Yes! They stood by all this time, & watched all the destruction, the children in cages without a single word, not to mention the 8 previous years & how they treated Barack Obama. The republicrooks didn’t just become evil overnight. Nothing will change these evil people. Just watch how all the sycophants grovel when Der Fuhrer gets taken down.
Don’t put too much faith in Trumputin’s defectors. Have they REALLY seen the light, or are they verbose over-exposed limelight hogs who are just clever enough to know which side their bread is buttered on? Remember, Trumputin picked the Mooch to head his campaign. And Trumputin never picks ANYONE who won’t benefit his own bottom line!
@E Earnest suffice it to say, I have no love of the GOP, and its many enablers for truly bad politics and policy. Unfortunately, we cannot just convert 36 to 40% of the population to come to their senses overnight without some insiders telling it like it is. Were this a perfect world the GOP would be done for, for the next coming century. But as over a century and a half of politics since the Civil War has shown us, this country is still riddled with racism. That’s not going to disappear all at once. Until it is gone for good, the politics of racism, greed, and avarice will dominate one party or the other. For now that party is the Republican party. I for one think it is well past due that we went from a two party political system to a minimum of a five party system. No one party could dominate for long term once that is in place. Party coalitions might form, but coalitions only last as long as their is a common denominator to keep alliances. Having at least five parties will forever change American politics; one in which every voice has a chance to be heard. One that represents the people, as opposed to the political ideologies of one dominant religious faction, corporate faction, or political will. But most importantly, it would automatically enforce a check and balance against any future crazy psychopaths from taking and holding power.
Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep’s
clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves.
@Tran Le – Closer to…
#tRump4prison2020 👋💸😏
@Jimmy Jazz that’s what they do in Mexico they just leave them hanging from Bridges.
@Debra Clinkscale there’s 22 million illegal immigrants in America today. Most illegal immigrants work in the construction field not trimming grass.
I died laughing when Joy asked him “which parts were good” !! My Answer, NONE!!
Bethany Gee. It’s a waste of words talking to people like texas thunder. They’re all dyed-in-the-wool conspiracy theorists & cherry pickers. They don’t change.
texas thunder What happened to the conservative ideology of free market and trade and the government staying out of the market? Isn’t that over reach within in conservative circles….. sounds like something Obama would have done?
Dizzaster, Trump talks like a 4 year old that just learned a new word he is still trying to learn to properly pronounce.
That’s an insult to 4 year olds. I know 4 year olds that are far more articulate than he is. 🤣😂
The Madness of King George III had nothing on the crazy over Trump.
@jukey 👈 lay off the meth.
How delusional. As if a guy who is hated by both sides can “reform” something that is too far gone. The only reform we need is by progressives, for human beings.
@Ash Roskell PS is base is not collapsing his rallies people are there 3 days in advance sold out packed houses Democrats only wish…..
@Sean M More silly conspiracy theory blather. Blah, blah, blah.
@jukey – ‘Member when their “Q-approved arrests!!1!” were supposed to 💯 happen…waaaay back in 2017? 😴
Then 2018? 🙄
Then ‘January, 2019’… 😐
Then ‘February’…
Then ‘March’…
Then ‘April’…
Then ‘May’…
Then ‘June’…
Then ‘July’…’for sure!’👍
We just wish the ‘Queballs’ would’ve held their breath, waiting… 🤢
It’s stunning to learn that Anthony Scaramucci is capable of speaking in clear, complete, cogent sentences without resorting to profanity and vulgarity. Would that Trump were so capable.
I still see no reason for him to have air time. He is ridiculous, common and toxic, even if he is now talking out of the other side of his mouth. Anyone who calls themselves, “the,” anything is to be avoided! Don’t these people know what a mooch is?
Question. If they are American citizens, how are they dis loyal to Israel? Why did they move here and not Israel if it was better there. It’s ab-Zurd, ab-Zurd.
Finally someone on tv asked when republicans started caring black unemployment…I would love to know the timeframe.
Don’t let Scaramucci flatter his way into political power. He is a much more cunning demagogue. And he will announce his entering into the 2020 race soon!
Sick and tired of all these peripheral characters in Trumps reality sh*t show. Mooch, Omarosa, Avanati ….. yet they keep getting cycled through the cable news shows.
“The chosen one” – Trumpster actually believes what his Christian Evangelical followers and Bibi have been telling him all along.
Of course he does…. that is why he cannot learn from his mistakes and always doubles down.
@Debra Clinkscale – “Jesus wept.”
Tony as well as Fox are looking for a way out (they want a place on the rescue vessel) 36% and going ⬇️📉🆘
This guy is BS or even if he bought a new pick up truck for every trump supporter they would still Vote trump