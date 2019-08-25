Donald Trump calling himself ‘the chosen one’ among other controversial statements have led many to allege that the president is engaging in increasing erratic behavior. Anthony Scaramucci, former White House Communications Director in the Trump administration, joins Joy Reid to discuss.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Scaramucci Calls Trump ‘Trumpnobyl,’ Says ‘He’s Melting Down’ | AM Joy | MSNBC