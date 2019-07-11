Scheer: ‘Trudeau trying to blame other people’ for Bombardier cuts

July 11, 2019

 

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer discusses Bombardier's decision to cut 550 jobs the company's Thunder Bay plant.

35 Comments on "Scheer: ‘Trudeau trying to blame other people’ for Bombardier cuts"

  1. don684 | July 10, 2019 at 10:02 PM | Reply

    If it was a Bombardier Plant in Quebec I bet there would be an emergency crisis declared by the Liberals.

  2. GoodGooglyMoogie Thatthangisjuicy | July 10, 2019 at 10:04 PM | Reply

    We cant afford to re-elect Trudeau’s poor judgement and incompetence

    • Joe mariconadas | July 11, 2019 at 7:43 AM | Reply

      It has more to do with him. This is been gone for long time. Bombardier has been in the corporate welfare for a few decades. Bombardier needs to be let a float in it’s own No government interference in private affairs of any business.

  3. David Russell | July 10, 2019 at 10:05 PM | Reply

    Trudeau’s paid troll army all over this site

    • Kent MacWilliam | July 11, 2019 at 11:17 AM | Reply

      brainwashed Conservatives have nothing else to talk about

    • David Russell | July 11, 2019 at 11:26 AM | Reply

      @Kent MacWilliam We could talk about Trudeau all day long for years We can’t wait for October 21 to destroy this fucked up freak and save our country

  4. George Anthony | July 10, 2019 at 10:05 PM | Reply

    the only people Trudeau apologizes to are terrorists, don’t expect the liberals to help these people at all… Canada’s money is going to everywhere BUT Canada thanks to Trudeau

  5. Plainsman1300 | July 10, 2019 at 10:13 PM | Reply

    A lot of fuss over 550 jobs when Alberta’s oil industry lost over 20,000 jobs DELIBERATELY.

    • Peaches N Cream | July 10, 2019 at 10:53 PM | Reply

      where are all these jobs the liberal party claim they created when all you see and hear about is job losses 20,000 in Alberta, GM Plant, Trans Mountain pipeline, farmers for canola and meat going to China, Bombardier. So many jobs lost. Trudeau has got to go!

    • cοnjureup | July 11, 2019 at 9:12 AM | Reply

      There were 200,000 jobs lost. Worst thing is, we′re still out of work. While there are supposedly ʹone million new jobsʹ − it′s not true. Just because the ʹunemployment rateʹ is down does not mean there are a corresponding number of new jobs. Many of those are due to retirement (see Build Force report), and people whose EI ran out or gave up looking for new work. And I can prove it, through AUDITED numbers − unlike Statistics Canada, which gets its numbers using sample surveys.

    • Laurentian Crocoduck | July 11, 2019 at 11:35 AM | Reply

      @cοnjureup You are 100% correct. StatsCan cannot track people who have run out of EI or gave up looking for work. I use to advise StatsCan because the private industry was critical of their stats being very off and too macro level for any use. The recent report claimed that Alberta had about 7% unemployment when we know for sure that a conservative estimate is a minimum 12% unemployment. StatsCan also has a massive retention problem with their surveys.

  6. Kenneth Kustren | July 10, 2019 at 10:44 PM | Reply

    Smart Bombardier EX-EMPLOYEES should seek work at FLIGHTCRAFT in KELOWNA, B.C.

  7. United we Stand | July 10, 2019 at 10:54 PM | Reply

    Canada doesn’t have free trade across provinces? Wow!

  8. C Steele | July 10, 2019 at 11:04 PM | Reply

    Don’t throw any more money at it, screw bombardier. Let them go into receivership, its clear that crooked company can’t keep their books right.

  9. kyperioth | July 10, 2019 at 11:28 PM | Reply

    Bombardier should be allowed to go bankrupt, don’t bail them out again whether Federally or Provincially.
    Let the market, entrepreneurship, and Bombardier’s financial planning make the moves.

  10. peace2014 | July 10, 2019 at 11:45 PM | Reply

    Trudeau is incompetent.

  11. Iulian Bujniga | July 10, 2019 at 11:46 PM | Reply

    but who likes taking selfies ? lol

  12. Boois Hoois | July 10, 2019 at 11:52 PM | Reply

    Hasn’t Bernier been the one saying end corporate welfare? But he was photographed with someone who said something mean online…. oooo the bad man. Every government that ever gave Bombardier money to ‘save jobs’ only delayed the inevitable. Private companies need to compete, otherwise why do they exist? Bombardier makes shitty products, like the TTC streetcar order that took forever and then had problems after deployed. Let them go out of business and stop giving them our billions.

  13. Barrey M | July 11, 2019 at 2:02 AM | Reply

    Bombardier has been a hole in our wallets for years. I can’t remember how many times Canadians have had to bail this company out. Maybe it’s time to close the doors, and fire all the management and start again.

  14. Tez Mogess | July 11, 2019 at 6:28 AM | Reply

    See ya later Trudeau

  15. Ticonderoga444 | July 11, 2019 at 6:28 AM | Reply

    Corporate welfare, and politicians are to blame for this

  16. allan fike | July 11, 2019 at 7:38 AM | Reply

    Little boy trudeau punishing Doug Ford for being a conservative and fighting him on meaningless carbon tax.

  17. Mickey Bond | July 11, 2019 at 8:57 AM | Reply

    Trudeau couldn’t be happier because it’s in Ontario. He cares a little about Quebec, but that’s it.

  18. Chi Ngo | July 11, 2019 at 9:38 AM | Reply

    What is your strategy, Mr. Scheer? Politics is arts of blame games.

  19. Cottage Country Bruce. | July 11, 2019 at 10:39 AM | Reply

    Trudeau must go ! Trudeau must go !! and so on. Out with all liberals and other left wing extremists.

  20. Kent MacWilliam | July 11, 2019 at 11:16 AM | Reply

    Why are you assuming that propping up a failing company is the right thing to do? Socialism for the rich!

