Scheer: ‘Trudeau trying to blame other people’ for Bombardier cuts

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer discusses Bombardier's decision to cut 550 jobs the company's Thunder Bay plant.
If it was a Bombardier Plant in Quebec I bet there would be an emergency crisis declared by the Liberals.
Trudeau probably said he’d give them more money to lay off employees in Ontario instead of Quebec
@GoodGooglyMoogie Thatthangisjuicy Quebec also laying off bash bash
We cant afford to re-elect Trudeau’s poor judgement and incompetence
It has more to do with him. This is been gone for long time. Bombardier has been in the corporate welfare for a few decades. Bombardier needs to be let a float in it’s own No government interference in private affairs of any business.
Trudeau’s paid troll army all over this site
brainwashed Conservatives have nothing else to talk about
@Kent MacWilliam We could talk about Trudeau all day long for years We can’t wait for October 21 to destroy this fucked up freak and save our country
the only people Trudeau apologizes to are terrorists, don’t expect the liberals to help these people at all… Canada’s money is going to everywhere BUT Canada thanks to Trudeau
He Just gave 45 Million to Ukraine
A lot of fuss over 550 jobs when Alberta’s oil industry lost over 20,000 jobs DELIBERATELY.
where are all these jobs the liberal party claim they created when all you see and hear about is job losses 20,000 in Alberta, GM Plant, Trans Mountain pipeline, farmers for canola and meat going to China, Bombardier. So many jobs lost. Trudeau has got to go!
There were 200,000 jobs lost. Worst thing is, we′re still out of work. While there are supposedly ʹone million new jobsʹ − it′s not true. Just because the ʹunemployment rateʹ is down does not mean there are a corresponding number of new jobs. Many of those are due to retirement (see Build Force report), and people whose EI ran out or gave up looking for new work. And I can prove it, through AUDITED numbers − unlike Statistics Canada, which gets its numbers using sample surveys.
@cοnjureup You are 100% correct. StatsCan cannot track people who have run out of EI or gave up looking for work. I use to advise StatsCan because the private industry was critical of their stats being very off and too macro level for any use. The recent report claimed that Alberta had about 7% unemployment when we know for sure that a conservative estimate is a minimum 12% unemployment. StatsCan also has a massive retention problem with their surveys.
Smart Bombardier EX-EMPLOYEES should seek work at FLIGHTCRAFT in KELOWNA, B.C.
Ah Kelowna. The Jersey Shore of BC.
Kenneth Kustren
What do they manufacture?
Canada doesn’t have free trade across provinces? Wow!
Yeah that is insane
Don’t throw any more money at it, screw bombardier. Let them go into receivership, its clear that crooked company can’t keep their books right.
Bombardier should be allowed to go bankrupt, don’t bail them out again whether Federally or Provincially.
Let the market, entrepreneurship, and Bombardier’s financial planning make the moves.
Trudeau is incompetent.
but who likes taking selfies ? lol
It’s a sign that you have a mental illness.
Really look it up
I took one and I didn’t know I was a robot till then
Hasn’t Bernier been the one saying end corporate welfare? But he was photographed with someone who said something mean online…. oooo the bad man. Every government that ever gave Bombardier money to ‘save jobs’ only delayed the inevitable. Private companies need to compete, otherwise why do they exist? Bombardier makes shitty products, like the TTC streetcar order that took forever and then had problems after deployed. Let them go out of business and stop giving them our billions.
Bombardier has been a hole in our wallets for years. I can’t remember how many times Canadians have had to bail this company out. Maybe it’s time to close the doors, and fire all the management and start again.
See ya later Trudeau
Corporate welfare, and politicians are to blame for this
Little boy trudeau punishing Doug Ford for being a conservative and fighting him on meaningless carbon tax.
Trudeau couldn’t be happier because it’s in Ontario. He cares a little about Quebec, but that’s it.
What is your strategy, Mr. Scheer? Politics is arts of blame games.
And blame is all Trudeau and the Liberals know how to do. Scheer has a strong point.
Trudeau must go ! Trudeau must go !! and so on. Out with all liberals and other left wing extremists.
Why are you assuming that propping up a failing company is the right thing to do? Socialism for the rich!