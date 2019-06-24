Scheer will put a price on carbon for large emitters but says ‘it’s not a tax’

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer discusses his climate plan and says he will put a cap on large emitters, but that it's not a price on carbon.
#cdnpoli
At least Sheer actually wants to try something innovative… Time for some real change.
It is the same thing that Jason Kenney said.
try something innovated hahahaha like drive business out of Canada? And it’s Scheer not Sheer or as we refer to him Scheerdeau!
lol a carbon tax is “innovative”…
Let’s used what QC govt does now copy it by federal govt cap and trade tax whenever the govt sucks in big monopolies against the poor citizens in the city of Montreal…
Shut off all power, all gas, all coal all food source and we’ll all live in happiness! 🤪🤪🤪🤯🤯🤯🤬🤬🤬
He’s right, at the end of the day all that matters is getting carbon out of the air
MultiBoobieviolator plant some trees
Lmao check in with reality.
I can’t even begin to express the ignorance of this comment. Lol
That’s right! Put an end to Carbon Dioxide … at least for some people.
Why not put a levy on carbon-intensive imports from countries that ignore their global responsibility to the planet, like China and India? It won’t count as credit in meeting Canada’s targets, but if those countries get serious about “saving the planet” then the price attached to emissions in more “responsible” countries should decrease as a result, and quite substantially given the amount of pollution their over-populated nations produce.
Sure it will be a price on what they are over for carbon, investing into technology will save them in the first 4 years for innovation. This will further the technologies that we need to move to meet proper guidelines which is far past the Paris agreement lol.
Do military’s pay carbon tax ? NASA ? VOLCANOES ? LOL ALL FAKE.
He’s Soo calm and cool and correct
Politically correct. All bs though. Max ftw
🐑
The very fact that he doesn’t call out how big of a fraud the Paris Climate Accord really is. Says it all for me.
luckystrike you can’t expect a spineless sheer to actually speak for what’s actually going on?? Can you?
He’s trying to win over “all” of Canada from Justin Trudeau. That is going to be a challenge. Max voters are splitting the vote but I love them just the same.
PPC ALL THE WAY
What happens if somebody invents Hydrogen fuel technology…. They sell it to a big oil company or die.
it was invented in the 50s the oil companies supressed it so they can make more profit
Get Trudeau on there and ask him more questions about water bottles
John Cocktosen Hahahahah
we’ll pay for it as consumers
Would never ask so many tough questions of a liberal
China ..
Sounds to me a cap and trade tax sure no call it a carbon tax eh. Learn from QC whenever sucking up to it lol learn it now used in the federal govt .. Definity PPC is the only hope for Canadians..
The Peoples Party for Corporations? They’re all the same. Pick your poison. 🙁
bye planet
Yay efficiencies! 🙂
Collecting money, taxes or other, will not fix the climate, science and technology will
Greedy sociopaths, created the problem, and governments were voted in to do the right thing for people, not CORPORATE DONATIONS!
Why are great Plocies, less important than MONEY?
No climate plan, that’s his plan!
Canada doesn’t need a plan. No one seems to saying how insignificant Canada’s emissions output is in the grand scheme of things. It literally won’t matter one bit if Canada disappeared tomorrow, it would make no difference and furthermore, our meager output would be replaced by the increase in world emissions within 6 months. And if it’s a moral thing/ setting an example, hate to break it to you but no one pays attention to Canada.
Ohh look a carbon tax from the conservatives. Vote independent this october.
He cant give a straight answer just like jt both are fools.