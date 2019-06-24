Scheer will put a price on carbon for large emitters but says ‘it’s not a tax’

June 24, 2019

 

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer discusses his climate plan and says he will put a cap on large emitters, but that it's not a price on carbon.

38 Comments on "Scheer will put a price on carbon for large emitters but says ‘it’s not a tax’"

  1. P M | June 23, 2019 at 6:01 PM | Reply

    At least Sheer actually wants to try something innovative… Time for some real change.

  2. John Doe | June 23, 2019 at 6:05 PM | Reply

    Shut off all power, all gas, all coal all food source and we’ll all live in happiness! 🤪🤪🤪🤯🤯🤯🤬🤬🤬

  3. MultiBoobieviolator | June 23, 2019 at 6:27 PM | Reply

    He’s right, at the end of the day all that matters is getting carbon out of the air

  4. Jay Black | June 23, 2019 at 6:31 PM | Reply

    Why not put a levy on carbon-intensive imports from countries that ignore their global responsibility to the planet, like China and India? It won’t count as credit in meeting Canada’s targets, but if those countries get serious about “saving the planet” then the price attached to emissions in more “responsible” countries should decrease as a result, and quite substantially given the amount of pollution their over-populated nations produce.

  5. Verrecchia23 | June 23, 2019 at 6:54 PM | Reply

    Sure it will be a price on what they are over for carbon, investing into technology will save them in the first 4 years for innovation. This will further the technologies that we need to move to meet proper guidelines which is far past the Paris agreement lol.

  6. Alexander Wesner | June 23, 2019 at 6:55 PM | Reply

    Do military’s pay carbon tax ? NASA ? VOLCANOES ? LOL ALL FAKE.

  7. Jason Bubley | June 23, 2019 at 7:14 PM | Reply

    He’s Soo calm and cool and correct

  8. luckystrike | June 23, 2019 at 7:25 PM | Reply

    The very fact that he doesn’t call out how big of a fraud the Paris Climate Accord really is. Says it all for me.

    • BapeNkicks | June 23, 2019 at 8:27 PM | Reply

      luckystrike you can’t expect a spineless sheer to actually speak for what’s actually going on?? Can you?

    • Free Me | June 24, 2019 at 10:00 AM | Reply

      He’s trying to win over “all” of Canada from Justin Trudeau. That is going to be a challenge. Max voters are splitting the vote but I love them just the same.

  9. Darren Turcotte | June 23, 2019 at 7:36 PM | Reply

    PPC ALL THE WAY

  10. kj smith | June 23, 2019 at 8:05 PM | Reply

    What happens if somebody invents Hydrogen fuel technology…. They sell it to a big oil company or die.

  11. John Cocktosen | June 23, 2019 at 8:06 PM | Reply

    Get Trudeau on there and ask him more questions about water bottles

  12. Jude Ainaki | June 23, 2019 at 9:25 PM | Reply

    we’ll pay for it as consumers

  13. Patrick Dol | June 23, 2019 at 10:03 PM | Reply

    Would never ask so many tough questions of a liberal

  14. Jin Kim | June 23, 2019 at 10:27 PM | Reply

    China ..

  15. TruztNo1 | June 23, 2019 at 10:29 PM | Reply

    Sounds to me a cap and trade tax sure no call it a carbon tax eh. Learn from QC whenever sucking up to it lol learn it now used in the federal govt .. Definity PPC is the only hope for Canadians..

  16. snuffythebloatedbat | June 23, 2019 at 10:29 PM | Reply

    bye planet

  17. Andra Book | June 24, 2019 at 12:05 AM | Reply

    Yay efficiencies! 🙂

  18. Ken Knopp | June 24, 2019 at 12:19 AM | Reply

    Collecting money, taxes or other, will not fix the climate, science and technology will

    • Wayne Polk | June 24, 2019 at 1:19 AM | Reply

      Greedy sociopaths, created the problem, and governments were voted in to do the right thing for people, not CORPORATE DONATIONS!
      Why are great Plocies, less important than MONEY?

  19. Freebird | June 24, 2019 at 3:30 AM | Reply

    No climate plan, that’s his plan!

    • pelley 4560 | June 24, 2019 at 6:14 AM | Reply

      Canada doesn’t need a plan. No one seems to saying how insignificant Canada’s emissions output is in the grand scheme of things. It literally won’t matter one bit if Canada disappeared tomorrow, it would make no difference and furthermore, our meager output would be replaced by the increase in world emissions within 6 months. And if it’s a moral thing/ setting an example, hate to break it to you but no one pays attention to Canada.

  20. Nicholas Rudolph | June 24, 2019 at 8:58 AM | Reply

    Ohh look a carbon tax from the conservatives. Vote independent this october.

