” NO ONE IN THE WORLD CAN CHANGE THE TRUTH. WHAT WE CAN AND SHOULD DO IS SEEK TRUTH AND TO SERVE IT WHEN WE HAVE FOUND IT. ” – St. Maximilian Kolbe
@Follower of Jesus Christ “Mark my word, if and when these preachers get control of the [Republican] party, and they’re sure trying to do so, it’s going to be a terrible damn problem. Frankly, these people frighten me. Politics and governing demand compromise. But these Christians believe they are acting in the name of God, so they can’t and won’t compromise. I know, I’ve tried to deal with them.”
― Barry Goldwater
@Follower of Jesus Christ
“Those who seek absolute power, even though they seek it to do what they regard as good, are simply demanding the right to enforce their own version of heaven on earth. And let me remind you, they are the very ones who always create the most hellish tyrannies. Absolute power does corrupt, and those who seek it must be suspect and must be opposed. Their mistaken course stems from false notions of equality, ladies and gentlemen. Equality, rightly understood, as our founding fathers understood it, leads to liberty and to the emancipation of creative differences. Wrongly understood, as it has been so tragically in our time, it leads first to conformity and then to despotism. Fellow Republicans, it is the cause of Republicanism to resist concentrations of power, private or public, which enforce such conformity and inflict such despotism. It is the cause of Republicanism to ensure that power remains in the hands of the people. ”
― Barry Goldwater
For God’s sake America Wake Up! And put these Shifty Democrats out Nov mid term.
Trump: I may release the footage I have of the FBI planting evidence… Sure, right along with that new healthcare plan coming in “2 weeks” 😂🤣😅
And the Infrastructure Bill!
I want to see the “Pee Tapes” , maybe Melanomaia would like to see them too, that guy is a Piece of Work!
@reality forced vaccination?? Oh move TF on!! ‘LOOK OVER THERE!!’ ‘NO, LOOK OVER THERE!” ‘YEAH BUT WHAT ABOUT………”😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣
If Trump had simply released the documents when he was told to, his supporters wouldn’t be crying about releasing the affidavit.
Trump: “Well, that’s it guys, you now have all the boxes of classified documents I took from the White House. Are you happy now?”
DoJ: “So you’re telling us, that if we came back here with a search warrant to search this property, we’re not going to find anymore boxes of documents?”
Trump: “5th.” 🤣😂
@Saffron Wetter No that is not what is being said.
Everyone says something untrue every once in a while, but Trump’s over 30,000 lies in 4 years show, for him, lying is not a once in a while event.
@Vickie Dixon liz needs a job.
Since when is a President anything other than a man, who has to be held accountable for his actions?
Idk ask Biden
Much respect to the DoJ and FBI for not being intimidated by Trump and his supporters. Please follow it through, and keep up the good work.
It is just mind-boggling how irresponsible Trump and some of his supporters are. Do they ever accept any responsibility for their wrong doing?
Meanwhile in Biden’s America:
🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥
This is not unprecedented. Anyone saying it is is wrong, as they’re indicating the justice system has multiple tiers. This was a search warrant on a private citizen. Search warrants are served all the time.
@Peggy Mason what is the deal. Why are you so mean. I made a very innocuous statement. We are on the same side Peggy. Representative of how this divided country treats each other.
@ECBH I am not mean, but I am honest. What are you so defensive?
@ECBH You were so condescending, that’s why I said what I said.
@Donnie TRUMP … if he goes through the proper procedures, which he generally doesn’t have the attention span to do. Remember how he wanted to appoint Sidney Powell special counsel? He asked Pat Cipollone if he could, and Cipollone said sure, as soon as the personnel action documentation is submitted, and Trump didn’t feel like doing all that.
I like FORMER presidents who don’t commit treason…
@Dr Cowan I didn’t realize trump even showered 🧼? I figured his hairpiece would fall off…..
@Jacobo So you hated Reagan?
@Dave Burns Read Ashley’s diary. LOL! You utterly failed at trying to turn it around
Public interest to know the content of the affidavit (without knowing names of informants) is overwhelming. I’m sick and tired of Trump’s false allegations again our law enforcement agents. Don’t give him another chance to do so please. This is an open and shut case in the eyes of reasonable men and women.
@Sergeant Castle That is not true, that is also not true, nor is that. With all those lies I doubt you are ‘not a fan’ but whatever you say bubba
There’s nothing in the US constitution or any other US law that exempts former US presidents from legal process. There is a very powerful norm in this country of according former presidents with special respect and dignity, but Trump has violated all norms of presidential behavior, especially those that dictate respect towards others or dignified behavior on his own part, and his supporters have venerated him for doing so. Neither he nor his supporters have any cause to complain about any violation of democratic norms here. The search was in fact planned, authorized and carried out under due process and respectfully and was done in response to illegal, counternormative, and dangerous behavior on the part of the former president. He and his supporters have sown the wind, and they shall reap the whirlwind.
@Truth Warrior Material seized at the Florida club were not presidential records. They were records of their respective orgininating agencies, which are required to be stored by that agency. Neither the DNI nor NARA gave permission to POTUS 45 as a civilian to be in custody of the seized material.
When someone does something unprecedented and harmful, maybe they should expect an unprecedented response.
The Public Interest will be well served when crimes committed are prosecuted. Nothing should be allowed to interfer with this process.
Yes. Delay mid-terms until the DOJ; United States against Donald Trump is decided. Either way, it needs to be delayed until the case is decided.
If I did the same at my work, I would be fired pretty quickly. I can’t imagine what would mean with classified information.
Well technically in this case, he had it after he was “fired”
“Whoever, having the custody of any such record, proceeding, map, book, document, paper, or other thing, willfully and unlawfully conceals, removes, mutilates, obliterates, falsifies, or destroys the same, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than three years, or both; and shall forfeit his office and be disqualified from holding any office under the United States.”
@Hitman Elvis …”you’re not very smart” Oh, the irony??!!! Do me a favour and actually fact check what you are sprouting. They TOLD you what the statutes were in the warrant??? Actually I bet they knew EXACTLY what Trump had. Best way to catch a liar is to KNOW the answer to the question BEFORE you ask the question!!!
So sick of the “public interest” excuse for asking to release the affidavit. As a member of the public, I can wait. I would rather Trump be prosecuted without compromising the case. The pressure to release this is about news stations trying to get ratings and their greed. Don’t release any version of the affidavit!!!
James Bono, as much as I support the free press & the amazing work they do, I agree with you that it’s not a bona fide argument that the public needs to know what’s in the affidavit at this time. Not only for the reasons stated by the Justice Dept., but there is substantial precedent for the press to cooperate with law enforcement in the public’s interest to not release certain information when the need to protect an ongoing criminal investigation supersedes the public’s need to know or need for media to get a news “scoop.”
@aarqa that applies to all presidential docs and records
Exactly!
Letting classified documents sit in a private citizen’s basement was unprecedented too. So I hope part of congress’s oversight is grilling DOJ on why they gave Mar-a-Lago a pass for so many months.
*declassified* documents
hi liar ry and her private server which she needed to conduct her crooked business ring a bell
@Dr Cowan, You’re so clever.🤡
The search for stolen items is NOT unprecedented.
What’s unprecedented is that a president behaved in such a way that it was necessary.
@Shauna Meyer Question: What do you call a former president, no matter which party they belong to?
Answer: A private citizen.
@Shauna Meyer No, not like that, different, TOP SECRET is different, although I agree with you it seems bad all the way through. Pointing at the other criminal so you are innocent never really works.
There used to be a political cost for obnoxious behavior, illegal behavior, blatantly stupid or incompetent behavior, rude or crude behavior. And I guess there was a cost since he lost (although it didn’t cost him nearly as much as it should have), but times have certainly changed. I was no fan of Reagan, but can you imagine Trump running against Reagan in the ’80s? No voter in the ’80s, no matter how right wing, would have supported Trump in any way, shape, or form. Of course, as soon as Reagan said there should be free flow of foreign workers back and forth across the border to aid business, he would have lost today. Back then, no one cared.
Bot and paid for lol
✔
*It’s not losing when your opponent cheats.*
Pence as the vice president shouldn’t have to wait for an invitation to come forward, he and other republicans who were aware of trump’s illegal activities had a duty, a sworn oath, to come forward and report the activities of trump and his allies. For pence
this is a case of too little too late.
Too little, too late has always been the case for Mike ‘Casper Milquetoast’ Pence.
He’s still sticking up for trump, what’s wrong with this man
“I pled the fifth amendment over 440 times in just one deposition!”, said no one, ever, who is innocent.
Trump 💪🏼💪💃 🕺 I just 2024💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼
@Tessmage Tessera winning lol….when, at what exactly ????
None of us would have had these documents in June without being arrested. As a former President, Trump has no more right to do what he did than any of us would.
