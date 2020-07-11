Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., says that President Trump's commutation of Roger Stone is "so destructive" of the Department of Justice and the rule of law. He also claimed that this action shows if you lie for the president, "he will protect you."» Subscribe to MSNBC:
Schiff: Trump Commuting Stone's Sentence Is 'So Destructive' To The Rule Of Law | MSNBC
PLEASE VOTE!!!
@Peter Bills What is the benefit of faking high poll numbers? What’s the strategy? Whether you think Hillary’s high poll numbers in 2016 were fake or not, they HURT her chances. High poll numbers had folks not voting because they thought she couldn’t lose. By the same token, LOW poll numbers help turnout. You gotta show up for the team when they need you.
In a horse race, where there’s money involved, one might want to DEFLATE the odds so the payoff is bigger when the longshot wins.
Now, if it’s a POPULARITY contest, that’s different. False positives might make people just want to be on the winning side. That’s a bad way to choose your leaders. Do you vote based on popularity? But voting is PRIVATE. You’re not betting on a football game, and even in football, people tend to bet on the team they believe in. If you vote just to be on the winning side, please don’t vote.
Now, say you’re an independent polling company, or take polls for CNN. Those companies and news outlets COMPETE for ACCURACY. They don’t work for the “deep state.” They’re not slaves of the DNC. They work for SPONSORS. They’re slaves of MONEY.
In a cost/benefit analysis, it makes sense to be as accurate as possible rather than fudge numbers at the expense of being the OUTLIER, and being seen as untrustworthy. Untrusted news outlets get fewer viewers, and fewer SPONSORS. That means less MONEY.
Speed and accuracy are what the media COMPETE for. It’s why they’re always going on about being “trusted” and being “first with breaking news.” When people say, “You can’t trust corporate media,” and also say, “Media is with the Socialist Democrats,” they obviously don’t see that those two things contradict each other. Capitalism thrives on competition.
Maybe I’m missing something. So, tell me – How a fake poll helps a candidate?
@Peter Bills I guess you are fine with companies paying literal 0 in taxes. Cool.
@Peter Bills when Trump loses. Ill be sure to have the bucket ready for your tears.
What’s sad is both Roger Stone and Michael Flynn don’t deny their crimes, their defense is discrediting our institutions
@Tammy Elizabeth if you bring it up you prove it
Roger Stone bragged about being in touch with the hackers, Guccifer 2.0, and the disseminators, Wikileaks, of the stolen DNC emails. Why don’t MAGA morons ever focus on REAL conspiracies where the evidence is right in front of them?
Patriot Spring He was convicted because he admitted to the crimes. TWICE! Also as part of any presidential pardon to make it legal he has to admit he committed the crimes or stay in jail.
Michael Moon – Biden used money as leverage with the Ukrainians per US policy, with BIPARTISAN SUPPORT, in the interest and for the benefit of the United States, NOT for personal gain, and certainly not to use a foreign government for help in an election. Biden, as well as the EU,the IMF, and REPUBLICANS in Congress, wanted that prosecutor removed because the prosecutor had NOT been fighting corruption. The probe into the COMPANY Hunter Biden worked for, not into him, was closed before Joe Biden ever pushed to have the prosecutor fired. ://m.youtube.com/watch?v=zYDgPZ1stAA
Do you really think Trump is working some anti-corruption program, and started with his chief political rival? In Ukraine? ONLY Biden? With no evidence of a crime? In a matter twice removed from Joe Biden? That was ALREADY investigated? Involving foreign election help – the very thing that got him in trouble from the start of his presidency? If he wanted to fight corruption, why would he remove the ambassador who made a career of doing just that? Why did he finally release the aid without Ukraine doing the investigations? And that ridiculous Crowdstrike/server thing – Why would he trust Ukraine to investigate its own alleged election meddling from 2016? Why would Ukraine leak the DNC emails if they were trying to help Clinton win?
Flynn didn’t just avoid denial, he flat out plead guilty.
Trump has zero respect for the law..He’s a lunatic that’s dangerously out of control.
President Trump must be removed from the White House at all cost, along with his umpteen minions. Stephen Miller, are you listening? He turned the USA into a safe haven for law defying criminals, racists and haters. The World is watching in disbelief.
@William H Music 2020 yes they do, just like most rational and intelligent people. You’re nothing but a broken record.
Trump didn’t Drain the Swamp, he stocked it. 🙂
bob e. anderson – “William H Music” is either a paid troll, a robot, or the saddest excuse for a human being ever. He literally spends all day every day posting things just as dumb as this.
@William H Music 2020 I agree, but Trump keeps backing and hiring RINOs and swamp creatures. He should back only America First candidates. I’d fire Christopher Wray. I’d fire Robert C. O’Brien and hire Douglas McGregor. I’d fire Mike Pompeo. I wouldn’t back the Lindsey Grahams and Nikki Hayleys of the world
@J Groovy What’s really sad 😢 is many are just the “Useful Idiots ‘ Steve Bannon laughed about when asked about full time Fox viewers.
These people are cheering the pardon of R.Stone as a hero 😍.
A man who worked with foregien ENEMY nations to interfere in Our sacred Election process & multiple other violations of our Laws !
They are Pathetic SLAVES 😜 Although they do not understand or know it , they are TRAITORS against our Nation , Flag & everything it stands for !
THE “LAW” EXISTS ONLY FOR “THE PEOPLE”….THE ELITTE, THE POLITICIANS AND THEIR HELPERS ARE EXCEMPTED…
It’s been like that since the dawn of time!
Montesa but not this open as this government is showing to the world
“I didn’t spill the beans,” Roger said. “Here’s a Get Out of Jail card,” Trump replied. What else is new?
@TONY We know what treason is. We see and hear it daily occupying the White House. We don’t need a fake video made by the Fox News conspiracy theorists.
The president and these men, his friends, are nothing more than common criminals. They all belong in a penitentiary doing time.
Mike Price you don’t like the second amendment? You don’t owe the people that do like it anything. And they don’t owe you anything. We can both live our lives however we want. You can have guns or not if you don’t like them. It’s your life. Go live it
Wall Street’s problems and the mortgage crisis were two separate things .
The question still remains is what happened to the trillions paid back with interest ?!?
Trump PUBLICLY asked Russia to help him win in 2016.
Then we found out that
1)- His son, son in law, and campaign chairman met with surrogates of the Russian government to trade illegally obtained dirt on Clinton for sanction relief.
2)- 16 Trump associates lied about 140 Russian contacts.
3)- He lied about pursuing a real estate deal in Moscow that required Kremlin approval while he knew Russia was interfering in our election to help him win.
Those involved ADMIT to all of the above. It’s NOT in dispute.
Then, Trump inexplicably started giving Putin everything he wants.
Then, Trump was impeached for extorting Ukraine for help with his re-election.
Then, he PUBLICLY asked China for re-election help.
Then, he said it was okay to take foreign government help to win an election. I repeat, HE SAID IT WAS OKAY.
Do you still think that the Russia probe was a hoax?
@Alice Button That would take critical thinking and good judgment. Both are seriously lacking in the common trumpanzee. Too much inbreeding. This is why they are so very afraid of intelligence.
And this president pretends to be “THE LAW AND ORDER PRESIDENT” I call BS.
Trump should wear one of Stone’s facemasks 😷 “Free Roger Stone”😂
I’m thinking more like lock her up 😂
Trump isn’t supporting Roger Stone, he’s protecting himself!
@J Groovy Did you make all that up before or after you hit the crack pipe ???
Long before the campaigning Democrats and Republicans went to the conservative website The Free Beacon to get dirt on one another because that is what the site is known for. 2 Republicans pitched in to get dirt.
The Democrats also paid the Free beacon to get dirt.
It was a little too late in the game so the Republicans backed out because it was too close to the election because getting dirt is perfectly legal but rounding up dirt during a campaign is illegal. Now the Democrats decided to take the risk as of course they figure they are above the law with sll their scandals as we see this with at least a dozen other scandals. Anyway Hillary and other democrats paid The Free Beacon to continue and contracted Christopher Steele a Russian attorney to make up the fake dossier in which they did that led to FISA fraud to push the dossier through with help from Mcgabe, Comey, Peter Strzok, Lisa page and John Brenmen. This lib tards blamed Trump of Russian collusion to cover their own collusion. The Obummer admin helped with the Spying on Trump. This all led to the fake mueller report. These are the true facts and i do not do drugs unlike you !
@J Groovy John Durhams report is not coming out until after the election and it is not a report it will just be arrests Bill Barr has recently stated. All lib tards arrested will be tried in Supreme court
How is it if no one is above the law a lawless unPressident can skirt the law ?
I know. It’s so annoying to me now when they say,NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW. I can’t tell! I can’t even watch what use to be one of my favorite shows, American Greed , anymore because now the show just looks like a big joke.
The house is doing nothing, why has no one in government started impeachment investigation’s into the attorney general
What are doing besides nothing
The constitution is under assault by the Republican party and you still do nothing
It would be a fruitless enterprise because the GOP ( GOVERNMENT OF PUTIN ) will block any and all attempts to find out the truth !!
November is our only hope now
Why are you getting nervous for Hussein Obama?
Hence, how America got itself in the position it’s in today!!
Americans LOVE to Talk & do Absolutely NOTHING!!!
PATHETIC COUNTRY!
Vote is only way until Senate is Democrat.
Criminals take care of other criminals. That’s the good “ole” American way!
The most corrupt president in American history.
@Stone Men Only in my own mind and reality because I have actual facts to back up my assertions, thanks for coming out you double named bot troll. Tell your comrades I say hi.
@Pokarot It’s really funny and pathetic that you think I’m a Russian bot….wow you’re not smart……it’s funny how you forgot that Adam Schiff made up a parody of a phone call and lied about it in front of Congress…..it’s also funny that mr schiff tried to get naked pictures of trump from Russian pranksters trying to influence the outcome of the election…..but hey who’s keeping track…..
@Stone Men How much Fox “news” do you watch to come up with your nonsense?
@Pokarot I don’t watch Fox News idiot……I watched him lie on live tv……wake up and stop liking your own comments you pathetic loser……
@Stone Men I haven’t liked my own comments and you seem dumb enough to watch fox because you’re spouting nonsense. Thanks for coming out though you derpy little bot, tell your comrades I say hi.
He doesn’t even hide his corruption any more. Law and order…, my az!
The USA is a developing country, currently be laughed at all over the world.
The rest of the world stopped laughing some time ago. It’s been replaced by disgust and contempt.
@toddburress68 You do realize usa is no longer #1 in the standard of living, your #15
Only thoughts ever going through Trump’s mind are how to advance is own self-interests.
“There are but 2 parties now Traitors & Patriots ! ”
– U.S. Grant
Vote Biden !
Vote Democracy !
Trump doesn’t want 4 more years of the presidency, he wants 4 more years of immunity! He isn’t running for re-election, he is running from prosecution!
Cool Hand Mark for what ? ObamaGate ?