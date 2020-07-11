Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., says that President Trump's commutation of Roger Stone is "so destructive" of the Department of Justice and the rule of law. He also claimed that this action shows if you lie for the president, "he will protect you."» Subscribe to MSNBC:

Schiff: Trump Commuting Stone's Sentence Is 'So Destructive' To The Rule Of Law | MSNBC