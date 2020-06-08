We are seeing more Republicans and former military leaders becoming more vocal about their differences with President Trump, but what does this really mean for the country and upcoming election? Former Republican Strategist Steve Schmidt joins Stephanie Ruhle to break it down. Aired on 06/08/2020.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Schmidt: ‘Republicans Signed Up To Be Foot Soldiers In A Cult Of Personality For Trump’ | MSNBC
YEP ,THE BUNKER AND HIS PATHETIC KIDS NEVER SERVED IN THE MILITARY.
@R L T Wow. This snowflake is extremely triggered. Keep crying, snowflake! XD
@R L T MOST THE PEOPLE ON THIS CHANNEL AREN’T THE PRESIDENT.
@R L T The tears are coming TRUMP 2020
(get down on all 4s arch your back to the dark lord TRUMP 2020) LOL
@Heather Hurst Trump doesn’t receive a salary and by example neither does Jared and Ivanka. Nepotism? Maybe, but not at the expense of tax payers. Joe Biden as VP took Hunter on an official trip to the CCP, where Hunter received 1.5 billion for a hedge fund account from the Bank of China. Now that’s nepotism!
I’m getting the feeling Steve doesn’t like trump.
@Michael Marceau, sober people would disagree with the most of behavior exhibited by President Trump. He has failed miserably to unite the country.
And his despicable behavior is has demaged USA standing as a free world leader.
@mary nyaga I agree. His behavior has gotten worse since taking office.
YOU elected a failed business man whom you knew was a cheat, a racist and an amoral liar. DID you expect him to change when he became president?
Trump is spiteful. But that’s not stopping Steve from telling it like it is.
Steve telling it in plan language. He is great guy.
REPUBLICANS FOR BIDEN!!
@Dr ZenHammer Until he is a pedofile with his own daughter he is still better than President Scum.
@Ernest Martinez Two, in fact!
Jordan…. I like it. As a Republican; I am for ANYONE OTHER THAN DRUMP👍👍👍👍👍👍
#RepublicansForAnyoneOtherthanTrump
That’s who I will be VOTING for!!
Idiot’s for Biden only!
I can’t vote for someone that hates the 2nd amendment
Oh…poor old Bunker Don Bonespurs. Not really.
im laughing so hard right now. Just Thank you.
Greetings. Stay Strong and alive.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r1Co1mfz23U
BUNKY BONESPURS !!
That has a nice ring to it 😉😂
#BunkerBoy
Donald Trump has been a great success for Putin
@R V Sure like having Covid-19 patients shot and burned before they could die from the disease to keep the numbers down. Putin is a real champ.
@Carl M either way, it looks like Putin wins. Trump wins re-election or if he loses, causes so much chaos in the political system. Trump was/is one of the best investments Putin every made.
@Douglas Hogg Can’t disagree with that assessment. But let’s hope he doesn’t win re-election. At least this time he’s not running against someone as unlikable as Hillary. Personally I think RuPaul would be a better candidate than Biden but we get what we get. But just think about “Make America Fabulous again!” Rupaul 2020
@Douglas Hogg But it may also be that Biden and his team can make more reforms than ever after the Trump disaster. The GOP will be discredited for a long time and the Democrats will make the US more European, more peaceful, friendlier, more social.
@Heine Dietiker I would like to believe that, bring America back into the world community. We are unaware how other people in the developed world live. Americans have this mindset that we’re the greatest and we’re not.
Trumps a threat to everyone on the planet
OK YOU HAVE MONKEY BLOOD AND I DONT /// O NEG BLOODLINE WE ARE YOUR MASTERS//// I FORGOT (get down on all 4s arch your back to the dark lord TRUMP 2020)
LOL
Nero They are all TRAITORS. 🦧🐀
Lucie Mayer 🇨🇦
Mostly his supporters, enablers and the lack of values and common decency of a very large percentage of Americans. Americans have the leaders they deserve.
(get down on all 4s arch your back and submit to the dark lord TRUMP 2020) LOL
TRUMP JR. 2024
Remember those faces standing out there beside Trump
@Janet Skelley I think it’s like belonging to a club or something for them. Probably enthralled by mobster movies. Exceptionally emotionally disregulated, seeking belonging.
@lord of the Sith liberal slayer You fancy yourself a “lord” seeking any attention you can find. Your parents were abusive & did not support your becoming adequately educated. Everyone has pity for you, which feeds you.
@Alexander Redhorse The “Lord” is in his mothers basement.
@R S Agreed.
Dont forget them, those deserve their judgment for their crimes against America
Trump has trampled on the Rights of the American people. We need to remove him in November.
Trump can cause more disasters before November. He should be forced to resign now.
YOU JUST ANOTHER SNOW FLAKE WITHOUT A JOB. DO YOU DRIVE YOUR MOMS CAR, DO YOU LIVE IN HER BASEMENT. SHE PAY YOUR CELL PHONE BILL. AND YOUR OVER 25 YRS OLD ARENT YOU
OK YOU HAVE MONKEY BLOOD AND I DONT /// O NEG BLOODLINE WE ARE YOUR MASTERS//// I FORGOT (get down on all 4s arch your back to the dark lord TRUMP 2020)
LOL@Jp
(get down on all 4s arch your back to the dark lord TRUMP 2020) LOL
@Jp stop being a homosexual
Vote every single Republican out..none of them are fit to be in public office except Ronmny! They all are enablers
Nope, Romney argued corporations are people thus giving us Citizens United. One of the most destructive pieces of legislation to our democracy.
Romney got wealthy stealing others pensions.
@DM Tea Romney: ” I gott a couple of Cadillacs! ” Everyone has soon forgotten his 1% comment at the Hotel Rally during his campaign! A two-face!
Humans have a ridiculously short attention span
Trump drums up his SA-forces to oppress demonstrations. His political SS-Leibstandarte are all GOP members in the Congress until they prove they’re not.
Lawlessness rules in the USA, more than ever.
Double and triple standards of law enforcement.: rich & white will never stack time. And they profit from imprisonment of the rest, especially black & brown. Profit on institutionalized misery of others is so obscene. Language is inadequate.
Peter Schotanusl Now that we we’ve seen the potential of Americans to demonstrate, (in the millions) I fear that the demonstrators will turn to rioting throughout the US, if any of the 4 cops involved with George Floyd “murder,” are found not guilty.
I foresee another civil war in the making. We are headed to what’s called, “The Perfect Storm”.
So much hate here, that’s in the mothers milk. So sad.
Republicans have sold themselves to the freak show that is trump!!!
@Eoin Mixolodian Don’t feed the troll. Just report and move on.
@The Wraith I won’t argue that Trump, in hindsight, might have shut down the country a week earlier, but details of the severity and the dire projections reliability are hard to judge. How widespread is still in question, no valid tests even available till April.
Trump left a lot of the shutdown details to the Governors, I agree with this, local control with Fed support and guidelines.
Trump did what was required, he bought time to get ahead of it, without panic.
Remember the ventilator panic from Cuomo? Turns out he didnt need them. In my states largest metro, we were well prepared, a plan, cleared a few hospitals for covid only, all set, but the rush never came, fortunately.
Trump was logical and systematic, like a business man or project manager. I have no problem looking back to see were the response could be improved, but Trump handled it like a boss.
Name another politican that could handle it that well.
@Eoin Mixolodian Nah. Most likely not from the US. One just has to try to read the barely literate word salads of the Trump supporters. They are so not from the US. Pootie has to step up his game. His flabby man boobs are sagging.
@Tim JesterI am not looking to convince you of anything.
But, since you asked: I would not vote for or against Trump based on one’s interpretation of the economy. First, I never believed a President has much to do with the economy. And secondly, he inherited a good economy, so what exactly is the accomplisment? But did you read your question? You basically said look what Trump has done as President, what has Biden done as President? Did you base your 2016 vote on that same criteria?
I am voting no on Trump. I never have liked him politically ever since his racist Birther BS, his Mussolini like campaign speeches and his intoletable whiney, thin-skinned, snowflake personality, which I think could lead to irrational decisions, as we are witnessing in his response to the protestors. In other words, I find him dangerous. He also has no regard for the rule of law or the basic tenents of American government.
I also do not believe he personally has any basic comprehension what his job is, what the Presidency is all about. Or doesnt care. That doesnt bother him, because he isnt there to be a President, he is there for his own personal agenda, and it has nothing to do with you or me.
While a portion of the country might enjoy his mean girl tweets, I find them to be a sign of a small man with a small mind. Again, dangerous.
Biden? Like I said, I want him to win. If you want him to step down Jan. 22nd, I may or may not get in your way. My immediate concern is to replace the Scum in D.C. I am voting against Trump. I am voting for America.
@G D well said.
Schmidt words are like a dagger right at the heart of this fake Impostor-President.
This is NOT Trump’s military this is All the citizens of the United States military and you can NOT turn them against the PEOPLE!
I’m sure many German citizens once believed the same thing.
Which is why he shipped in shady anonymous groups from TX and UT.
trump: “watch me”
I think he can – as “commander in chief” – unfortunately. (edited to add: I think that he needs permission from the governors of the states to bring in the military. If I’m correct – I think he only was able to do it in Washington D.C. – because it is not a state.)
An authoritarian will do, what an authoritarian wants to do. 2nd ammendment?
Many times have we seen scientist, generals, law makers call this president criminal and corrupt, miss used his power, abuses his power and is incompetent, hides his criminal taxes, violated the emoluments clause, killed a foreign general on foreign without senate approval, attacks peaceful protesters with military to walk to a church to hold a bible upside down! This is your maga
Don’t forget about leaving the Kurds in a lurch in Syria.
“Rancid Era” Great term for Trump’s term as president. It stinks worse than anything you can imagine.
@Lars Jones Cool, I will. Thanks Lars. 😄
YOU ARE ALL DOWN SYNDROME BABIES— MOVE OUT OF THE BASEMENT GET A JOB- STOP DRIVING YOUR MOMS CAR
Smells like rotten eggs, or bad cheese…..or smelly feet.
The stench from a landfill that we have been told we should get use to.
Ah come on, Rancid was a great band! Use another word, please…
Steve Schmidt is going to single handedly take out trump.
I wish he could. It’s up to us citizens to make sure he is not again installed by the electoral college despite the foreign interference we know will be a factor. Vote like your life depends on it.
@Jane Wright I live in CA, so my vote is irrelevant. Schmidt is speaking directly to the morons that vote for trump in swing states in a language they can understand.
Well.. he and The Lincoln Project. 😛
@Lemonie Lala That’s actually what I was referring to. I suspect he supplies most of the bit in those ads. He does seem to have a handle on how those fools operate, mentally speaking.
Everyone with half of brain could see America under trump would end up here
@Darrin Fry I know my saviour. DO YOU KNOW YOU’RES
@Paula Lim stop fathoming
@Darrin Fry BTW You ( FACT ) reap what you sow !!!To each their own. Live once die once. PEACE SELLS ………BUT WHO’S BUYING?
IKR? It’s all going pretty much as predicted.
so 40% of Americans do not have half a brain…seems legit..just look at the imbeciles that attend his rallies
trump is who republicans really are, that’s the reason he hasn’t been removed from office
Agreed!
This is a fact. We are now seeing the rise of Trump’s Nazi Fourth Reich.
Trump probably promised Republicans another tax cut for the wealthy if he gets reelected.
“You all just got a lot richer” ~ Donald Trump speaking to his billionaire donors and friends at his oceanfront estate following the billionaire tax cuts of 2017
gobigorange he hasn’t been removed because we have laws and voting if Americans oust this dictator all the evil minions will blow their minds!
But most of them were usually smarter.
Trump Is Trying To Rule The United States As A Wannabe Dictator !!!!!
@agroeconomist 77 USPP says otherwise. Trying to liberate the weapons off the officers was a dumb idea and not a very peaceful way to protest.
@Daniel Martin I spoke to someone from Australia, he said he could not believe people support him….Australians cannot believe anyone one
would support this scoundrel.
(get down on all 4s arch your back to the dark lord TRUMP 2020) LOL
@mildred grossman Nobody lives in Australia. Its an empty penal colony island.
@ps91 212 yeah..say trump himself, no country except US think like that
Hopefully he takes the GOP down with him, if there’s any justice.