School resource officer addresses misconceptions May 28, 2022 65 comments Tagged with Boris Sanchez, cnn, Happening Now, latest News, Richard Craig, school resource officer, School shooting Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
65 comments
The local police for Uvalde, were recently trained for an active shooter scenario. Did they all pass or failed that class? Were they trained by a professional? Was the trainer paid for that job?
Gov. Abbott’s “Operation Lone Star” just recently awarded Uvalde County Commissioners 3.3 million dollars (paid for in part with federal COVID relief money) to “help combat human trafficking and drug smuggling” at the border. $500,000+ went to the Uvalde police department to buy new toys and pay overtime. “The grant will help fund resources needed to help the Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office deal with the uptick in calls, investigation and prosecution of misdemeanor offenses, and putting together a prosecutable case against the people committing the offenses.” Wonder how much attention Uvalde police paid to that training—if there ever was any.
Heard cops trained at this sch. Can someone verify this.
Heard they trained in this very school. Can someone verify?
Have you ever trained for an active shooter?
@Not Sure sad part is I believe this haha.
Ever job has a component that we always hate but are paid for that function. If the Uvalde cops are too afraid to do their job because they are afraid of the potential of being shot. Find another job. One teacher even used her body as a human shield, to protect the children, getting killed in her bravery.
@Curtis Thomas Well said.
@Mr Blonde Not just draw his attention, but purposefully draw his fire. For every bullet he fires at cops, whether they live or die, that is one less round that can be used against students and teachers. So if there really were 100 cops, and 90 of them were killed by the gunman while storming the building, that would likely have expended a considerable amount of his ammunition, and as such should be viewed as a successful operation. That should be viewed by the cops as a preferable outcome tis waiting for an hour while young children are potentially bleeding out inside a building. If only one more of those kids had gotten to the hospital in time to be saved, 90 dead cops is an acceptable ratio, since it IS the cops job to die for that one kid if necessary.
The uvalde police never wait one gunman insaid the school breacking lives
@Curtis Thomas what you said makes sense on paper, but in the moment you dont even know how many potential shooters there are, who or what the shooter looks like. like what if a “good guy with a gun” actually does try to act? is the officer just spraying anyone with a gun? “dive head first into gun fire” does strike me as an extremely reckless and obviously dangerous request to ask anyone, especially when most regular cops area of expertise is targeting and harassing minorities for bs offenses.
@fordhouse8b could not agree more with every single word you said.
I would like to hear from the officer who 24hrs after the shooting was on TV (CNN) saying “we interviewed the resource officer last night. He met the shooter but there was no shooting” Did this cop just make that up, or is it now a coverup?
@C Truth why would you say that?
@Marilyn H. There’s your answer after all.
@J Gaffney I’m confused on what you mean by treating a gun like a tool instead of magic. Could you explain it?
He was away from the school but was driving back when he heard shooting. He saw a teacher and thought he saw the shooter, who was hiding behind the car he crashed. Confusion but fortunately the SRO didn’t shoot the teacher. The first 911 call had already been received at the station but it took at least 12 minutes for the first cops to travel the 1 mile and change to the school.
Was there a school resource officer assigned to this campus (what does the district org chart reveal)?
If so, what do the minimum required qualifications and position description reveal?
If so, who is the incumbent to the position?
If so, what is the training profile of the incumbent?
If so, does the school resource officer have any other concomitant assignment/duties?
Was the school resource office not “on duty” (not on paid time) or not present at the location (on paid time, but somewhere else)? … and explain whichever is the better answer.
TRUTHhttps://youtu.be/KDq3XFN1cY0
FINALLY!!❤️✌🏻
WHY? Why do USA schools need a resource officer?
Why doing something to try to make the problem less worse instead of doing what every other country has done and remove the problem it self?
And no, we’re not talking about taking all guns away. We’re talking about not letting 18year olds buy AR-15’s, we’re talking about actual getting trained in weapons and weapon safety, we’re talking about delay’s in getting guns and actual background checks that are more than checking a name against an out dated partial database. You know, sensible stuff.
@Mike Childs read the reports of trauma surgeons on the damage done by an AR15 compared with a short gun. An AR15 shreds/ pulverises the organs because of ripple effect caused by higher velocity bullets.The exit wound is the size of an orange. There are probably videos on youtube showing the effect. There are lots of trauma surgeon reports on the internet because of frequency of mass murders in the US. To do a job you use the most appropriate tool. The AR15 is not the most appropriate tool for hunting or protection, it is however a very effective tool for mass murderers- kills lots of people very quickly, you don’t have to aim well as the target will bleed to death very quickly.
@Mike Childs That’s b.s. An AR can hold more rounds and does more damage. I just watched an interview with one of the ER doctors describing the horrific wounds of the few survivors. No one needs that firepower outside the battlefield.
@Beth Griesauer Beer and nightclubs are not Rights.
We are so proud of our brave police officers! These valiant public servants sprang into action. For over an hour they confronted parents, handcuffing terrified mothers, pepper sprayed defiant fathers wanting to interfere with the shooter and thwarted those pesky Border Patrol agents horning in on their turf – all while their kids were being massacred! Protect and serve baby.
Last fight https://youtu.be/u244gu7o5ys
The cops waited for the shooter to run out of bullets so they can go in and confront him.
@Alejandro Rodriguez well they brought charges against the parkland resource officer that was hiding instead of pursuing Nicolas Cruz
Checking the panicking parents speed on radar as they tried to enter the school car park
If the teachers protect their children using their body and those officers fully geared with armors and trained cannot protect the children, those officers do not deserve the job our taxes are paying for. Find another job.
How did they get their jobs? Who did they know? How many are related?
good ole boys
The lawsuits need to start flying
Last fight https://youtu.be/u244gu7o5ys
My personal experience with school resource officers is negative. Saw them and their rent-a-cops tackle kids who tried to skip school. Never talked to us or helped anyone, even when there were threats of violence against the student body.
@Keith Hoss pretty sure I included the point in what I said and added to it
@valorgaming sure you couldn’t. Instead of getting SROs a hard time, it’s unfortunate your momma or daddy should have taught you better. But in today’s society where social deviancy is spiraling downward in cascading chaos this is to be expected, sadly.
@Jafar Abrams I once stood in an overhang because it was pouring rain outside and he couldn’t give me 5 minutes to call somebody for a ride and twisted my arm up and held me against the wall and told me I had five seconds to leave
@Jafar Abrams I actually just saw that police officer a couple months ago on patrol with another police officer and they started a conversation with me and I called out that SRO right in front of his buddy and as soon as I did it he just wanted to walk away and not even talk to me
I’m from Colorado and and a mother of a murdered child this happened at Columbine High School the police stood outside while kids were being murdered I can’t understand why none of those man that claim to be police officers that are to protect why make sorry accuses for not going in. I can’t understand how they stood out there and listened to him shooting those babies they definitely ain’t protesters not one of those cops are heroes not one. The cop here in Boulder Colorado that got shot in the Kingsoopers shooting was a hero he ran in there knowing he could die but that did not stop him he sacrificed himself to help and protect it breaks my heart that they did not help those babies I don’t know how they can sleep at night.
TRUTHhttps://youtu.be/KDq3XFN1cY0
FINALLY!!❤️✌🏻
If you remember Columbine you’d also remember at least one of the “victims” was shot by a rifle in the front while fleeing the school. He had on a black jacket, and a police sniper shot him.
I’m so sorry! I’m sure this is horrible to see this happen again over and over like a wound that refuses to heal
So rather than addressing the root of the problem, we’re supposed to have multiple armed officers at every school, church, grocery store, movie theater, Walmart, etc? How is that not a police state?
@James Peter guns aren’t the problem chief.
I agree with you, perfectly said 👍🏼💜
I like this guy. Reminds me of my HS Counselor. He didn’t just do the basics, but he really worked to keep tabs on everyone and how they were doing. It ended up saving at least one kid I know of from killing himself.
TRUTHhttps://youtu.be/KDq3XFN1cY0
FINALLY!!❤️✌🏻
“You hope that incident like that never occurs, we are thinking about the unspeakable… we are thinking about the what if”
It’s not a “what if” when there is mass shooting almost every two weeks
TRUTHhttps://youtu.be/KDq3XFN1cY0
FINALLY!!❤️✌🏻
There’s been 30 in 2022. That’s almost 8 every 30 days. That’s a lot closer to one every 4 days. Not one every 2 weeks
@David Faxon Actually it is averaging at TEN mass shootings per week. This includes ALL mass shootings, not just the ones at schools.
@Jeanette Wilcox that I agree. The stats I was talking about was just school shootings. I just wish I hadn’t lost mine I a camping accident
Last fight https://youtu.be/u244gu7o5ys
Having a hard time believing ANY cop after what we’ve seen.
They’ll keep lying about anything they can get away with, and will revise they story about the things they can’t get away with.
it is their modus. Here in Seattle, the police association, (think “union”) actually coaches officers on concealing information.
Last fight https://youtu.be/u244gu7o5ys
Someone said, “when seconds matter, the police are only minutes away.” Not so this time
What do you call a SWAT team with Snoop Dogg?
A Blunt force
I remember our resource officer. He was the best!!! Other than the badge you didn’t tell he was a police officer. We never saw his gun and he wore professional outfit, not a uniform. He knew all us kids and would eat lunch with us. Then again this was over 20 years ago.
“Resource officer” did a great job of collecting a paycheck. Not so good a job with Duty, and saving kids, actually.
As a teacher, there has not been a day where I’m not thinking about the kids killed, the survivors, the parents, the teachers, the community….. I look at my class and think it doesn’t matter if I have the door locked or barricaded. There’s two huge windows on each side of the clumsy portable. I think of my students when they’re working and think how sad that these little creatures have to worry about bad men at their school.
He seems like quite a blessing to the school. I deeply appreciate anyone who works in the school system who is taking time to nurture our kids. It’s hard to make that judgment off a five min clip, of course, but as a parent you can get a sense of who is just putting in the time vs who genuinely cares about their role in the educational or emotional development of the students. He seems to genuinely want to build rapport with the kids.
We switched schools this year after going to the same one k-12 for my oldest and k-9 for my second. Things had begun to change in the culture of the school. We switched and it is a world of difference. From the music dept to even a teacher who’s stayed after to help him make the football team , it’s truly a blessing and makes such a difference when teachers and coaches care about the kids. It is not an easy task and in fact, I’m sure it’s often thankless.
I avoided our school resource officer like the plague, his nickname was Farva and if you haven’t seen Super Troopers you won’t get the joke. Seriously, the thought of that cop supposedly running into an active shooter situation blows my mind. He was only there to hit on underage girls, and act like he was the baddest MFer on campus. So I have a hard time believing he’d do anything to save lives…
One of a kind officer! So brilliant in many ways! I love how he create good relationships with his students and how he nurture them. I love how he use his social media for his kids and his students that maybe endanger their life when seen talking to a police officer! Such a brilliant idea!