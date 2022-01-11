School Train Back on Track | TVJ News – Jan 10 2022

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
18 comments
That was a good idea for the children tham
Ok 👀 one of many tings need to be in place fi now /future 👏see job creating frm dis fi di Jamaican ppl soh nuh fi school only general pub
I last took this train in 2012 when I left Calabar high school. For whoever that guy is to say the pandemic triggered them to put the train back in action, like what?! So the need was not seen before?
Anyhow, I am glad to see it finally back in service, but I cant help but point out that the govt is good at starting things but not maintaing them. I really hope this one last for years to come!!
That man make me laugh he said “unless dem put music in the train”
LOL. I don’t think music is a huge factor anyway. I mean, some students do go in a particular taxi because it plays their favorite music but in morning time, students just want to know they’re reaching school early. Plus, they can see their friends on the train
In a country like Jamaica why haven’t they got electric trams all over the island 🧐 instead of these diesel engine taking school children to and from school.
I hope the kids appreciate it because some kids want the boom boom music them don’t want it no matter how govt try.
Boom boom nd no safety,they all got their priory wrong
@Sandy Flowers mek we pray for them. Because them belong to us too.
I like this for Jamaica and the students, just hope that it stays safe and no accidents happen.
🎯💯
We as Jamaica need the train
build up the train station so people don’t afto climb
pay attention to other countries train stations and railway systems big up Jamaica 🇯🇲
Put Camaras on the train to ensure safety
Taxi man sounds upset lol. He’s mentally calculating how much money he has already lost. Nonetheless, this is a great move JA👌🏾
This is a good move for jamaica.🇯🇲
It’s safer for the public and more reliable.
🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🔥IT WIĹL BE SAFE FOR THEM TO JOURNEY IN JESUS NAME.🇯🇲PLACE GOD ON THIS JOURNEY.
SHALOM.
It takes money to keep this service going on just taking children to school alone not going to keep this operation going, so they may have to upgrade on buy some new train to attract the younger generation.
No we don’t have to have any kartel and Alkaline playing in the train. don’t listen to that small minded old man. It’s time we take control of how we grow our children.