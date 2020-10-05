Schools Reopening – October 4 2020

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
Television Jamaica (TVJ) where you get Jamaican news, sports and weather reports and an eclectic mix of music, entertainment and information shows for the entire family. TVJ programme offerings reflect the music, icons, cultures and lifestyles of today's Jamaican youth, and the interests and values of younger and older audiences, providing great viewing for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more #TVJ videos visit –
Trusted News
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday
Very happy 😍💋 💝💖♥️❤️
Nonsense,I can’t even get on the online platform to access
As far as me see it, allot a student gonna be left behind, my child don’t have a tablet and I can hardly put on service….So idious
Does every child have a tablet (rural communities)and do they have access to the internet that’s what she must think about first