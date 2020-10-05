Schools Reopening – October 4 2020

October 5, 2020

 

Trusted News
4 Comments on "Schools Reopening – October 4 2020"

  1. Tami Garner | October 5, 2020 at 3:14 PM | Reply

    Very happy 😍💋 💝💖♥️❤️

  2. Teddy Bear | October 5, 2020 at 3:26 PM | Reply

    Nonsense,I can’t even get on the online platform to access

    • Teddy Bear | October 5, 2020 at 7:12 PM | Reply

      As far as me see it, allot a student gonna be left behind, my child don’t have a tablet and I can hardly put on service….So idious

  3. The Genious | October 5, 2020 at 4:45 PM | Reply

    Does every child have a tablet (rural communities)and do they have access to the internet that’s what she must think about first

