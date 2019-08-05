Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to bring the Senate back for an emergency session following the mass shootings in Ohio and Texas.

Schumer Calls On McConnell For Senate Session Following Shootings | MSNBC