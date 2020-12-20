Arnold Schwarzenegger, former governor of California, discusses the state of the Republican Party under Donald Trump in conversation with Jonathan Capehart.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
Schwarzenegger, Former California Governor, On What He Calls ‘Banana Republicans’ | MSNBC
Good for you sir, a great gesture to honour those with integrity and honesty.
Integrity!!!
Liberals are so funny.
@Ragnar Lothbrok Let’s do a quick comparison. In the Trump, Reagan, and Nixon administrations there have been 317 criminal indictments. Under Obama, Clinton, and Carter there have been 3 (source: Politifact).
Conclusion: you’re just another brainless Trump chump.
@RaisedByCats That’s because Democrats use dirt whenever possible… you know… when “racist” “sexist” “xenophobic” doesn’t work.
@FLYING DREAM PRODUCTIONS And republicans don’t do oppo research? Lol riiiight. The only difference is that they do it and STILL don’t get elected because they work for the 1%, and the stupid sheep that follow them like the gospel.
@Lex Luxon Uhhh… you’re losing course here… Republicans get elected.
“get to the chopper….now”
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Choppah: *shifting gears away from him ^*
Arnold was the only Republican I ever voted for because I thought he would have defended funding for the arts.
i’d vote for Mitt Romney-
What does it matter which party they belong to?? The most important issue is are they working and doing WHAT’S RIGHT FOR ALL THE PEOPLE!! I’ve always voted by that standard since I was able.. Maybe we need to reinforce that standard as we raise our kids like I have with mine.. Just a thought to consider!! Everyone stay safe and healthy this holiday season!🙏🤘😷
Wow! Because that is the most pressing issue in our nation. Good job.
Very good.
He is republican by self-proclamation only; his track record shows he is 100% democrat otherwise!
Could you actually imagine creeps like McConnell or Graham or Cotton or Cruz or Gohmert or Jordan asking, “Why did we lose and what must we do to improve ourselves so that we can win next time?” No. These anti-American charlatans ask, “How can we cheat, deceive and spread our treachery more effectively in the future?”
Send in the Terminator.
Now Arnie’s on the Banana Republic’s “Enemies List” .
I think Arnold can handle himself lol. Have you seen the movies lmao
@Aaron Pearson It’s all about Democracy, Bay-bee.
@Aaron Pearson he’s a soyboy now
Like he cares! :D:D:D
He just maybe fooled. I’m giving him the benefit of the doubt
The old adage: one bad apple will spoil the entire bag.
Barrel honey, not bag.
@blue dog I thought it was the whole bunch girl at least thats what donnie osmond said
A rotten apple spoils his companion.
@Robert Uribe lol,
Thanks former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger!
It should always be country over party.
Don’t tell that to Pelosi lol
No, it should be the CONSTITUTION over party. That is what they swore to protect, not the country.
@Serai3 of course, I kind of conflate the country with the US Constitution.
does Arnold lift weights or does he simply move the earth away from the weight?
That would be a matter of perspective, I’d say.
Too bad no terminator or Avengers. Liars and cheaters are not wanted.
Arnold… You Won’t Be Back! RINO!
LOL hilarious that the moment you disagree with Trump your a RINO. The true RINO’s are Trump supporters. Real Republicans dare to have an opinion not based on Trumps.
You are so right!! Arnold needs to shut his mouth
Awww. All the little wingnuts feeling so threatened! Maybe a safe space would help you, and a blankie.
@Eric H Even funnier… Is that you actually thought Arnold was ever a republican… lol
You probably think you are too… LOL
@Steve Withers Better at what… Pretending he’s our person of choice for political advice? LOL
All I know is MSNBC and CNN bomb in the ratings
Apparently not. Still on the air and have plenty of sponsors.
hey .. just take my country, idfc arnold where did you live before coming here? GO BACK
“Who said you could eat MY cookies!?”
He cares so much about emissions as he owns multiple HUMMVEEs
Republicans “we can’t afford to open this polling place this year sorry”
Arnold “take this money or else and open up the polling place NOW”
Republicans “well fine then but no smoking allowed”
There’s something satisfying about hearing dumb Democrat perspectives in the Terminators voice lol.
How surprising that a racist hears an accent and not what’s being said. I’m just so shocked.
@Serai3 Thats what’s wrong you liberals you call everyone racist and sexist. Do you even know what that word means or are you still brainwashed by hollywood celebrities and their psychic agendas
@Ronald Reagan If you’re suspectible to “psychic agendas” it would probably be safer if you didn’t connect to the Internet at all
@Serai3 I think you have the wrong end of the stick there. Aside from that, Austrian isn’t a race.
When Republicans found they could no longer win people’s votes, they didn’t abandon the policies that made them unpopular: they abandoned democracy.
I just got more respect for Arnold!
I guess “The Terminator” says: Trump won’t be back! 😂😂😂😂😂