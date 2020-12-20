Schwarzenegger, Former California Governor, On What He Calls ‘Banana Republicans’ | MSNBC

TOPICS:
December 20, 2020

 

Arnold Schwarzenegger, former governor of California, discusses the state of the Republican Party under Donald Trump in conversation with Jonathan Capehart.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

Schwarzenegger, Former California Governor, On What He Calls 'Banana Republicans' | MSNBC

59 Comments on "Schwarzenegger, Former California Governor, On What He Calls ‘Banana Republicans’ | MSNBC"

  1. RaisedByCats | December 20, 2020 at 3:04 PM | Reply

    Good for you sir, a great gesture to honour those with integrity and honesty.

    • Coach King | December 20, 2020 at 7:22 PM | Reply

      🤣😂🤣😂😂🤣😂😂
      Integrity!!!
      Liberals are so funny.

    • RaisedByCats | December 20, 2020 at 7:24 PM | Reply

      @Ragnar Lothbrok Let’s do a quick comparison. In the Trump, Reagan, and Nixon administrations there have been 317 criminal indictments. Under Obama, Clinton, and Carter there have been 3 (source: Politifact).

      Conclusion: you’re just another brainless Trump chump.

    • FLYING DREAM PRODUCTIONS | December 20, 2020 at 8:46 PM | Reply

      @RaisedByCats That’s because Democrats use dirt whenever possible… you know… when “racist” “sexist” “xenophobic” doesn’t work.

    • Lex Luxon | December 20, 2020 at 8:50 PM | Reply

      @FLYING DREAM PRODUCTIONS And republicans don’t do oppo research? Lol riiiight. The only difference is that they do it and STILL don’t get elected because they work for the 1%, and the stupid sheep that follow them like the gospel.

    • FLYING DREAM PRODUCTIONS | December 20, 2020 at 9:22 PM | Reply

      @Lex Luxon Uhhh… you’re losing course here… Republicans get elected.

  2. it's negan | December 20, 2020 at 3:05 PM | Reply

    “get to the chopper….now”
    Arnold Schwarzenegger

  3. al allen | December 20, 2020 at 3:17 PM | Reply

    Arnold was the only Republican I ever voted for because I thought he would have defended funding for the arts.

    • Cazador42265 | December 20, 2020 at 3:27 PM | Reply

      i’d vote for Mitt Romney-

    • Gary Kubodera | December 20, 2020 at 3:49 PM | Reply

      What does it matter which party they belong to?? The most important issue is are they working and doing WHAT’S RIGHT FOR ALL THE PEOPLE!! I’ve always voted by that standard since I was able.. Maybe we need to reinforce that standard as we raise our kids like I have with mine.. Just a thought to consider!! Everyone stay safe and healthy this holiday season!🙏🤘😷

    • Uncle Buck | December 20, 2020 at 8:42 PM | Reply

      Wow! Because that is the most pressing issue in our nation. Good job.

    • elroy the great | December 20, 2020 at 8:52 PM | Reply

      😂😂😃😂😂😂
      Very good.

    • Henry Lafontaine | December 20, 2020 at 8:57 PM | Reply

      He is republican by self-proclamation only; his track record shows he is 100% democrat otherwise!

  4. Ron Roast | December 20, 2020 at 4:58 PM | Reply

    Could you actually imagine creeps like McConnell or Graham or Cotton or Cruz or Gohmert or Jordan asking, “Why did we lose and what must we do to improve ourselves so that we can win next time?” No. These anti-American charlatans ask, “How can we cheat, deceive and spread our treachery more effectively in the future?”

  5. Peter Lorimer | December 20, 2020 at 5:02 PM | Reply

    Now Arnie’s on the Banana Republic’s “Enemies List” .

  6. Peggy Brown | December 20, 2020 at 5:17 PM | Reply

    The old adage: one bad apple will spoil the entire bag.

  7. chau do | December 20, 2020 at 6:31 PM | Reply

    Thanks former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger!

  8. LazerC4 | December 20, 2020 at 6:36 PM | Reply

    It should always be country over party.

  9. Punisher6791 | December 20, 2020 at 7:07 PM | Reply

    does Arnold lift weights or does he simply move the earth away from the weight?

  10. Mary Soto | December 20, 2020 at 8:35 PM | Reply

    Too bad no terminator or Avengers. Liars and cheaters are not wanted.

  11. Vidz Slinger | December 20, 2020 at 8:38 PM | Reply

    Arnold… You Won’t Be Back! RINO!

  12. Denny Roling | December 20, 2020 at 8:39 PM | Reply

    All I know is MSNBC and CNN bomb in the ratings

  13. Hal Goofler | December 20, 2020 at 8:39 PM | Reply

    hey .. just take my country, idfc arnold where did you live before coming here? GO BACK

  14. Dev | December 20, 2020 at 8:43 PM | Reply

    “Who said you could eat MY cookies!?”

  15. Henry Cruz | December 20, 2020 at 8:47 PM | Reply

    He cares so much about emissions as he owns multiple HUMMVEEs

  16. SaveClimate NOW! | December 20, 2020 at 9:03 PM | Reply

    Republicans “we can’t afford to open this polling place this year sorry”
    Arnold “take this money or else and open up the polling place NOW”
    Republicans “well fine then but no smoking allowed”

  17. Adam Joyce | December 20, 2020 at 9:20 PM | Reply

    There’s something satisfying about hearing dumb Democrat perspectives in the Terminators voice lol.

    • Serai3 | December 20, 2020 at 9:40 PM | Reply

      How surprising that a racist hears an accent and not what’s being said. I’m just so shocked.

    • Ronald Reagan | December 20, 2020 at 9:43 PM | Reply

      @Serai3 Thats what’s wrong you liberals you call everyone racist and sexist. Do you even know what that word means or are you still brainwashed by hollywood celebrities and their psychic agendas

    • Sami Helen | December 20, 2020 at 10:37 PM | Reply

      @Ronald Reagan If you’re suspectible to “psychic agendas” it would probably be safer if you didn’t connect to the Internet at all

    • Stuart Duel | December 20, 2020 at 10:37 PM | Reply

      @Serai3 I think you have the wrong end of the stick there. Aside from that, Austrian isn’t a race.

  18. nemo4evr | December 20, 2020 at 9:52 PM | Reply

    When Republicans found they could no longer win people’s votes, they didn’t abandon the policies that made them unpopular: they abandoned democracy.

  19. Mr. Logic Pants | December 20, 2020 at 10:31 PM | Reply

    I just got more respect for Arnold!

  20. AnythingAuto | December 20, 2020 at 10:31 PM | Reply

    I guess “The Terminator” says: Trump won’t be back! 😂😂😂😂😂

