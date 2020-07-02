SDNY holds news conference addressing FBI arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell

Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime associate of Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested Thursday morning as part of the continuing federal inquiry into the disgraced financier's child sex trafficking operation, a person with knowledge of matter said Thursday.
Maxwell was arrested in New Hampshire and is expected to make her first court appearance later Thursday, said the source who is not authorized to comment publicly.
Epstein, while awaiting trial on the trafficking charges last year, committed suicide in a federal detention center in New York.
Following Epstein's death, federal authorities vowed to continue the investigation and have sought, but so far failed, to obtain the cooperation of Britain's Prince Andrew, a friend of Epstein.
» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.
Tomorrow’s headlines gonna be about how she committed suicide
Yeh all those filthy, swampy, giblets get off Scott free, heads need to start rolling.
I’m kind of surprised this happened with Wray still in charge of the FBI.
@Shannon T
I can only speak for myself and I care not only for the victims, but want to convict the perpetrators to keep them from victimizing other kids. We need to get information and testimony from Maxwell to convict any and all involved.
Christopher Crawford Better not happen!
No doubt.
Looks like somebody else is getting some extra prison uniforms in their cell. 👀
Ghislaine didn’t kill her self
Linksmacher oh yes the COVID or maybe food poisoning.
Truth Lover
The elite as in ….
You smell vaguely of Qtips.
I’ll take aneurysm/stroke for 200, please, Alex..
@IHCTerra https://youtu.be/EJ7KPG_mYrk
@daniel smith https://youtu.be/EJ7KPG_mYrk
Ghislaine Maxwell Did Not Kill Herself
It’s coming, lol
Denalee Bell Are you politicizing rape? Impressively low bar for what we have become. If you are talking about the victim’s families, the court process is torture for them. Along with the MANY appeals, this is a painful process they must endure time and again. We care about politicizing and debating Covid19, instead prevention and caring about the nameless death stats (until it happens to you or someone you love). The same goes for this, people care about Epstein’s suicide, but not one of them has mentioned the MANY victims. This is what we have become, and your response proves that you are part of the problem. ✌️
@Denalee Bell either you are slandering hrc or all the repub “investigators” that have been hounding hrc for decades are the most incompetent detectives on the planet. which is it?
@Denalee Bell Thank HILLARY?! uh look at this lawsuit accusing Trump and Epstein of rape: https://therealdeal.com/2016/06/20/jane-doe-files-civil-rape-complaint-against-donald-trump-in-ny-court/
@Shannon T dude no one is laughing is making a joke out of this. but we know she will “commit suicide.”
If Dershowitz goes to prison I will go back to church.
Der show Bitz begain
@Here_We_Go_Again2 They’ll receive God’s personal prosecutions. No One does it better… 😉
@Bobby Vagene 😂😂😂
Lead the way in Brainwashing & Mind Control, Yes you do!
@Jen Sowers jen don’t be sorry we all have different preferences, l appreciated being able to view. You never know when you will love something
Here_We_Go_Again2 We can pray 🙏
“Maxwell did not kill herself.”
If powerful men are not exposed and arrested, then there really is no justice.
I disagree with your hashtag.
She’ll be dead before anyone “big” goes down.
Such a horrible reality to come to grips with.
@Doug Turk Yeah Doug wouldnt be surprised… the Deep State still has all the $$ to make it happen they’re all from the same ILK.
corrupt people have more money and more connections know that
Headline in the coming weeks: ‘Ghislaine Maxwell found hanged in her cell, ruled an apparent suicide’ 🗞
Or food poisoning, Covid… Surely she will not stay alive to spew.
@RaggsNation You’re right another hanging would cause suspicion, they have to come up with something different and Covid-19 would be perfect. 😉
Try not to let her get suicided this time…
They need to quickly investigate her before she does become suicidal.
I give her two weeks till she slips in the shower and kills herself.
@discorperted If there are people who know that they should prove it.
cnniz fakenewz Did you not know trump was charged with epstein for raping a 13 year old girl. Its in the court and will be brought against him after he is out of office . Google trump and epstein court doc. You will see the court doc
@Brenda M. Taylor they will make sure she’s gone..The calls have been made already I believe.Many liberal politicians and people in the entertainment world are very nervous today..Money is flowing.
I hope she rolls over on all of them. You know she has a ton of dirt.
@Dre-Day 1127 Trump rubbed shoulders with Epstein in social circles as did many, many other rich elites, but he was not a buddy of his.
Trump had a major falling out with Epstein, in part due to the fact that Trump banned Epstein for life from his resorts after Epstein harassed a young teenage girl.
@Billie Harvey
Actually they were more than just ‘acquaintances’ due to the circles they were in. They hung out often, and they had hung out for some years before Trump says they ‘fell out’ over the situation with trying to pick up a member’s daughter.
If Ms. Maxwell WANTED to comit suicide she would immediately confess and say all she knew. No one would hear, all recording instruments would dissappear or break down, all the witnesses would fall asleep or suffer accedents, comit suicide, or die of heart attacks. She then may then be found using her bra hanging from a metal folding chair with a broken crushed neck and no one will hear or see the suicide in a federal facility.
@Robert Barney
Good point!
Also, if she wanted to really off herself, she’s had plenty of time to do it…… and hasn’t.
@Robert Lavelle …. “who could hang a murder on me”
Tomorrow’s suicide headline in the making.
They better put cameras on the cameras that are watching her.
Livestream. From her Cell 24/7
The first camera footage will be ‘garbled’ and the 2nd camera footage will be ‘lost’…
Or the recording tapes will disappear and then later re-appear. 🤔
It will be death due to a “pre-existing medical condition” or “complications from acquiring Covid-19”. Just watch.
Jenny S I believe you!!
Prince Andrew, your turn is coming up.
No that old bag is protecting him…
As well as every other member in the Royal family that went to that island. Andrew didn’t do this alone
@Killua Hunter And all other celebrities, politicians who were regular visitors to his island.
Going once, I get it if you weren’t really privy to what the real story was there, but multiple times..nah, they were part of it.
Randy Andy has about as much chance of going down as HIllary.
WHO WILL ARREST A QUEEN’S SON ?
Not suicide, too obvious, too passe.
It’ll be covid-19.
Yep. Agree 100%.
Man. Didn’t even think of that…perfect
Possibly the best news in 2020 yet!
You’re right! Thank you for pointing that out. We The People can really use an example of justice for these terrible people right now.
Now go get Andrew he’s not above the law.
And get the elite who are killing children and babies in their dark cult.
Trumpty Dumpty your fall is coming! If you knew anything about god and took the time to research you would find out that god loves us so much he gave us the power of free will. If he was to intervene with issues on earth we would all be slaves to him. When he comes back it’s not to fix your problems, it’s to end the experiment and reward the pure with eternal life Anything that happens on earth is the hands of greed, love and revenge.
@Trumpty Dumpty your fall is coming! Your obvious ignorance about God is sad, TD.
God doesn’t control us. He didn’t make Puppets & Robots.
Man has always been free to do whatever he wants to: To others, the environment, wildlife. To war, to kill, to steal, cheat, lie, rape….endlessly be evil, if that is what we desired to do.
But there is a day of reckoning coming. Sooner than anyone thinks.
He gave us His Word to learn from & follow. We get to choose what we do w/it.
We get to choose who we follow. We get to choose what we believe.
And as many choices as there seem to be, there’s really only 2. Good, or Evil.
According to His Word, most unfortunately, choose Evil & will get their ‘reward’ for it.
I strongly suggest you do some seeking of the Truth.
And make a wiser choice.
Just ask Jesus to Reveal Himself to you. No one will convince you more.
And He never refuses a sincere heart.
Time’s short…⌛️
@B D I agree w/most of what you said, except this is not some ‘experiment’. Don’t know why you think that.
And ‘God’ needs to be respected. So capitalize ‘G’ when referring to the One & Only, Triune, Creator God.
B/C ‘god’ can be referring to any number of now over 4,000 other man made/run ‘gods’ out there.
Especially today, He needs to be separated from the rest.
Even many Muslims will capitalize their ‘god’ when referring to allah as ‘god’.
God, is never to be taken ‘lightly’.
Everyone who doesn’t, will realize that fact, soon enough.
Best-
B D Absolutely- we all have a choice in the way that we behave during any lifetime – it’s continuous learning for our soul.
@B D You don’t even know what you’re talking about and you sure don’t know God either.
Dershowitz and Bill are worried, she is going to squeal
Jail all of them
You forgot Donald Trump,what will be AG BILL BARR NEXT MOVE BE
Trumperv also. he knew Epstein for twelve years…….whoop!!! whoop!!! gotcha!!!
@Kenny Shalek You can almost see the smoke come out of Lefitst ears as they try to pin increasingly blatant Democrat corruption and crime on Trump.
The saddest part is that you think the average voter is going to jump through hoops like you do to excuse anything the Democrats do while complaining about everything Trump does.
Remember everyone, Ghislaine didn’t kill herself.
Whomever killed Epstein just got a call, “We’ve got another job for you…”
Hillary has them on speed dial 😂
@Isabel Beagle Trump raped a child in Epstein’s mansion. http://thememoryhole2.org/blog/doe-v-trump
@n. p. fake news stfu
@n. p. Clinton eats kids
n. p. I see you fell, hook line and sinker for the Deep States propaganda, your story has been long debunked, try and keep up Sparky……..
When is bill gates getting arrested for his involvement with these vile animals?!
When will Trump be? This lawsuit was dropped 4 days before his election for numerous death threats to the victim. She was 13 and said Trump raped her in Epstein’s NY mansion. http://thememoryhole2.org/blog/doe-v-trump