SDNY holds news conference addressing FBI arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell

TOPICS:
SDNY holds news conference addressing FBI arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell 1

July 2, 2020

 

Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime associate of Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested Thursday morning as part of the continuing federal inquiry into the disgraced financier's child sex trafficking operation, a person with knowledge of matter said Thursday.

Maxwell was arrested in New Hampshire and is expected to make her first court appearance later Thursday, said the source who is not authorized to comment publicly.

Epstein, while awaiting trial on the trafficking charges last year, committed suicide in a federal detention center in New York.

Following Epstein's death, federal authorities vowed to continue the investigation and have sought, but so far failed, to obtain the cooperation of Britain's Prince Andrew, a friend of Epstein.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

84 Comments on "SDNY holds news conference addressing FBI arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell"

  1. Christopher Crawford | July 2, 2020 at 12:28 PM | Reply

    Tomorrow’s headlines gonna be about how she committed suicide

  2. xcaluhbration | July 2, 2020 at 12:28 PM | Reply

    Looks like somebody else is getting some extra prison uniforms in their cell. 👀

  3. Rtimus Prime | July 2, 2020 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    Ghislaine didn’t kill her self

  4. George Washington | July 2, 2020 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    Ghislaine Maxwell Did Not Kill Herself

    • Shango Husani | July 2, 2020 at 1:25 PM | Reply

      It’s coming, lol

    • Shannon T | July 2, 2020 at 1:25 PM | Reply

      Denalee Bell Are you politicizing rape? Impressively low bar for what we have become. If you are talking about the victim’s families, the court process is torture for them. Along with the MANY appeals, this is a painful process they must endure time and again. We care about politicizing and debating Covid19, instead prevention and caring about the nameless death stats (until it happens to you or someone you love). The same goes for this, people care about Epstein’s suicide, but not one of them has mentioned the MANY victims. This is what we have become, and your response proves that you are part of the problem. ✌️

    • Dana Herron | July 2, 2020 at 1:58 PM | Reply

      ​@Denalee Bell either you are slandering hrc or all the repub “investigators” that have been hounding hrc for decades are the most incompetent detectives on the planet. which is it?

    • n. p. | July 2, 2020 at 3:50 PM | Reply

      @Denalee Bell Thank HILLARY?! uh look at this lawsuit accusing Trump and Epstein of rape: https://therealdeal.com/2016/06/20/jane-doe-files-civil-rape-complaint-against-donald-trump-in-ny-court/

    • Ballsy Bunny | July 2, 2020 at 4:51 PM | Reply

      @Shannon T dude no one is laughing is making a joke out of this. but we know she will “commit suicide.”

  5. Frank DeVito | July 2, 2020 at 12:30 PM | Reply

    If Dershowitz goes to prison I will go back to church.

  6. K J | July 2, 2020 at 12:30 PM | Reply

    “Maxwell did not kill herself.”

  7. Bill DeProspero | July 2, 2020 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    If powerful men are not exposed and arrested, then there really is no justice.

  8. Clinton Nebraska | July 2, 2020 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    Headline in the coming weeks: ‘Ghislaine Maxwell found hanged in her cell, ruled an apparent suicide’ 🗞

    • RaggsNation | July 2, 2020 at 2:56 PM | Reply

      Or food poisoning, Covid… Surely she will not stay alive to spew.

    • Clinton Nebraska | July 2, 2020 at 3:12 PM | Reply

      @RaggsNation You’re right another hanging would cause suspicion, they have to come up with something different and Covid-19 would be perfect. 😉

  9. Kamikaze Gorilla | July 2, 2020 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    Try not to let her get suicided this time…

    • Brenda M. Taylor | July 2, 2020 at 4:22 PM | Reply

      They need to quickly investigate her before she does become suicidal.

    • Simply Me | July 2, 2020 at 6:07 PM | Reply

      I give her two weeks till she slips in the shower and kills herself.

    • Simply Me | July 2, 2020 at 6:07 PM | Reply

      @discorperted If there are people who know that they should prove it.

    • janie evans | July 2, 2020 at 7:28 PM | Reply

      cnniz fakenewz Did you not know trump was charged with epstein for raping a 13 year old girl. Its in the court and will be brought against him after he is out of office . Google trump and epstein court doc. You will see the court doc

    • cnniz fakenewz | July 2, 2020 at 7:48 PM | Reply

      @Brenda M. Taylor they will make sure she’s gone..The calls have been made already I believe.Many liberal politicians and people in the entertainment world are very nervous today..Money is flowing.

  10. Brian Verson | July 2, 2020 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    I hope she rolls over on all of them. You know she has a ton of dirt.

    • Billie Harvey | July 2, 2020 at 4:59 PM | Reply

      @Dre-Day 1127 Trump rubbed shoulders with Epstein in social circles as did many, many other rich elites, but he was not a buddy of his.

      Trump had a major falling out with Epstein, in part due to the fact that Trump banned Epstein for life from his resorts after Epstein harassed a young teenage girl.

    • Dre-Day 1127 | July 2, 2020 at 5:14 PM | Reply

      @Billie Harvey
      Actually they were more than just ‘acquaintances’ due to the circles they were in. They hung out often, and they had hung out for some years before Trump says they ‘fell out’ over the situation with trying to pick up a member’s daughter.

    • Robert Barney | July 2, 2020 at 5:38 PM | Reply

      If Ms. Maxwell WANTED to comit suicide she would immediately confess and say all she knew. No one would hear, all recording instruments would dissappear or break down, all the witnesses would fall asleep or suffer accedents, comit suicide, or die of heart attacks. She then may then be found using her bra hanging from a metal folding chair with a broken crushed neck and no one will hear or see the suicide in a federal facility.

    • Dre-Day 1127 | July 2, 2020 at 5:45 PM | Reply

      @Robert Barney
      Good point!
      Also, if she wanted to really off herself, she’s had plenty of time to do it…… and hasn’t.

    • Robert Bihn | July 2, 2020 at 8:47 PM | Reply

      @Robert Lavelle …. “who could hang a murder on me”

  11. Kurt Scribner | July 2, 2020 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    Tomorrow’s suicide headline in the making.

  12. Jim Butler | July 2, 2020 at 12:36 PM | Reply

    They better put cameras on the cameras that are watching her.

  13. Jess Highland | July 2, 2020 at 12:39 PM | Reply

    Prince Andrew, your turn is coming up.

    • sg2011 | July 2, 2020 at 1:29 PM | Reply

      No that old bag is protecting him…

    • Killua Hunter | July 2, 2020 at 1:49 PM | Reply

      As well as every other member in the Royal family that went to that island. Andrew didn’t do this alone

    • Billie Harvey | July 2, 2020 at 5:02 PM | Reply

      @Killua Hunter And all other celebrities, politicians who were regular visitors to his island.

      Going once, I get it if you weren’t really privy to what the real story was there, but multiple times..nah, they were part of it.

    • Cayrick Pan | July 2, 2020 at 5:52 PM | Reply

      Randy Andy has about as much chance of going down as HIllary.

    • VIRGINIA PADGETT | July 2, 2020 at 9:39 PM | Reply

      WHO WILL ARREST A QUEEN’S SON ?

  14. Trigger Warning | July 2, 2020 at 12:41 PM | Reply

    Not suicide, too obvious, too passe.
    It’ll be covid-19.

  15. cRAVEtrance | July 2, 2020 at 12:44 PM | Reply

    Possibly the best news in 2020 yet!

    • Derpa Derp | July 2, 2020 at 1:39 PM | Reply

      You’re right! Thank you for pointing that out. We The People can really use an example of justice for these terrible people right now.

  16. Rebecca Mondloch | July 2, 2020 at 12:55 PM | Reply

    Now go get Andrew he’s not above the law.
    And get the elite who are killing children and babies in their dark cult.

    • B D | July 2, 2020 at 3:34 PM | Reply

      Trumpty Dumpty your fall is coming! If you knew anything about god and took the time to research you would find out that god loves us so much he gave us the power of free will. If he was to intervene with issues on earth we would all be slaves to him. When he comes back it’s not to fix your problems, it’s to end the experiment and reward the pure with eternal life Anything that happens on earth is the hands of greed, love and revenge.

    • RaggsNation | July 2, 2020 at 3:51 PM | Reply

      @Trumpty Dumpty your fall is coming! Your obvious ignorance about God is sad, TD.
      God doesn’t control us. He didn’t make Puppets & Robots.
      Man has always been free to do whatever he wants to: To others, the environment, wildlife. To war, to kill, to steal, cheat, lie, rape….endlessly be evil, if that is what we desired to do.
      But there is a day of reckoning coming. Sooner than anyone thinks.
      He gave us His Word to learn from & follow. We get to choose what we do w/it.
      We get to choose who we follow. We get to choose what we believe.
      And as many choices as there seem to be, there’s really only 2. Good, or Evil.
      According to His Word, most unfortunately, choose Evil & will get their ‘reward’ for it.
      I strongly suggest you do some seeking of the Truth.
      And make a wiser choice.
      Just ask Jesus to Reveal Himself to you. No one will convince you more.
      And He never refuses a sincere heart.
      Time’s short…⌛️

    • RaggsNation | July 2, 2020 at 3:59 PM | Reply

      @B D I agree w/most of what you said, except this is not some ‘experiment’. Don’t know why you think that.
      And ‘God’ needs to be respected. So capitalize ‘G’ when referring to the One & Only, Triune, Creator God.
      B/C ‘god’ can be referring to any number of now over 4,000 other man made/run ‘gods’ out there.
      Especially today, He needs to be separated from the rest.
      Even many Muslims will capitalize their ‘god’ when referring to allah as ‘god’.
      God, is never to be taken ‘lightly’.
      Everyone who doesn’t, will realize that fact, soon enough.
      Best-

    • Lynda Cartmell | July 2, 2020 at 4:04 PM | Reply

      B D Absolutely- we all have a choice in the way that we behave during any lifetime – it’s continuous learning for our soul.

    • Bea Long | July 2, 2020 at 6:41 PM | Reply

      @B D You don’t even know what you’re talking about and you sure don’t know God either.

  17. Black Elvis | July 2, 2020 at 1:00 PM | Reply

    Dershowitz and Bill are worried, she is going to squeal
    Jail all of them

    • Bennie Cox | July 2, 2020 at 4:31 PM | Reply

      You forgot Donald Trump,what will be AG BILL BARR NEXT MOVE BE

    • Stomp The Shit Out Of A Conservative | July 2, 2020 at 5:23 PM | Reply

      Trumperv also. he knew Epstein for twelve years…….whoop!!! whoop!!! gotcha!!!

    • madcheeseknight | July 2, 2020 at 8:01 PM | Reply

      @Kenny Shalek You can almost see the smoke come out of Lefitst ears as they try to pin increasingly blatant Democrat corruption and crime on Trump.

      The saddest part is that you think the average voter is going to jump through hoops like you do to excuse anything the Democrats do while complaining about everything Trump does.

  18. Keese | July 2, 2020 at 1:05 PM | Reply

    Remember everyone, Ghislaine didn’t kill herself.

  19. Sea Gull | July 2, 2020 at 1:35 PM | Reply

    Whomever killed Epstein just got a call, “We’ve got another job for you…”

  20. A User with No Name | July 2, 2020 at 2:02 PM | Reply

    When is bill gates getting arrested for his involvement with these vile animals?!

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.