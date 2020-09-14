SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

92 Comments on "SE Cupp: If Donald Trump loses, it’s clear he won’t go quietly"

  1. Rogelio Corral | September 9, 2020 at 4:07 PM | Reply

    Truths about Trump:

    The “billionaire” who hides his tax returns.

    The “genius” who hides his college grades.

    The “businessman” who bankrupted 3 casinos and lost over $1B in 10 years.

    The “playboy” who pays for sex.

    The “Christian” who doesn’t go to church.

    The “philanthropist” who defrauds charity.

    The “patriot” who dodged the draft. and attacks DEAD Veterans and their widows.

    The “innocent man” who refuses to testify.

    The man that “knows” more than Generals yet dodged the draft 5 times.

    Trump Translator:

    “Many People have told me” = Voices in my head and fictional people have complimented me.

    “A lot of people don’t know” = I just learned something most people already knew.

    “Believe me” = I just lied

    “In Fact” = I’m about to lie

    “He’s a great guy” = I will deny ever knowing this person after they begin to tell the truth about me

    “MAGA” = Making my pockets fatter off the American tax payers

    “Nobody knew” = Everyone knew except me

    “Huge” = moderate to below average in size

    “Loser” = someone who makes me feel inferior due to their talent or accomplishments

    “Policy Briefing” = Turning on Fox News

    “Liar” = Someone telling the truth about me

    “Fake News” = Real news

    • shooter4hire shooter4hire | September 14, 2020 at 4:34 PM | Reply

      @Edward Cassidy whats really disturbing is that after all the hypocrisy from the democrat leaders you still believe them. Dammm one has really stupid not to see that they don’t give a sheet about you

    • Edward Cassidy | September 14, 2020 at 4:38 PM | Reply

      shooter4hire shooter4hire my bedlinen is perfectly fine thanks, your continual support for a proven liar, misogynist and dimwit is perplexing expect if your in the pay of the Russia state

    • shooter4hire shooter4hire | September 14, 2020 at 4:41 PM | Reply

      @Edward Cassidy here we go with the Russians again. Hahahahaha

    • Edward Cassidy | September 14, 2020 at 5:37 PM | Reply

      shooter4hire shooter4hire so glad you find the Russia interference comical especially after it is a proven fact, not “fake news” like your orangutang 🦧 of a POTUS has brainwashed you into believing or, conversely, being paid to peddle but as Trump says why would Putin lie?

    • shooter4hire shooter4hire | September 14, 2020 at 5:39 PM | Reply

      @Edward Cassidy proven by who ??
      …another anonymous person …your a joke the democrats are a joke trump will win 2020

  2. Dutta Tåla07 | September 9, 2020 at 4:07 PM | Reply

    Americans, save the World. Vote him out of the White House. Love from Sweden

    • Sparky Sparky | September 14, 2020 at 1:23 PM | Reply

      @roger rives it is very selfish on your part to only worry about countries that we have issues with. The rest of us care about other countries. Too bad you don’t.

    • Luke Hunter | September 14, 2020 at 5:25 PM | Reply

      Todd Daniel So all this stupidity in Democratic cities is Trump’s fault? God nobody takes accountability for how stupid people really are

    • Sparky Sparky | September 14, 2020 at 5:27 PM | Reply

      @Luke Hunter
      🔵 Democrat ruined cities are being blown up and destroyed right now through BLM. Republican cities remain violence-free. What a difference good leadership makes.

    • god | September 14, 2020 at 8:47 PM | Reply

      Sane from Australia

    • Janet Dobie | September 14, 2020 at 9:33 PM | Reply

      Big hu Sweden…this election I don’t believe is like any other
      It’s not all about the policies…More about getting a dangerous sociopath out before there is another war
      He wants to be a dictator like his hero’s Putin and Kim
      Almost 200 thousand of US citizens dead and over 6 million infected…
      He doesn’t give a damn…He’s a narcissist and a sociopath
      This is a game to him
      Sadly the people that follow lije sheep are what he’s counting on
      Research for yourselves…think about making wise choices…If you still come up with I’m with Trump at least you’ve done do diligence

  3. Bob Grant | September 9, 2020 at 4:08 PM | Reply

    Of course he’s right in saying the election will be rigged. His handler Putin already told him, just like last time!

    • Bob Grant | September 9, 2020 at 8:34 PM | Reply

      @J Hallin So we agree! You don’t have a democracy. The candidate that lost by 3.000.000 votes won!
      And we agree the rest of the world thinks you are at 1st grade levels.
      And so you you’ll agree the countless news pundits talking about american “democracy” are talking talking rubbish!

    • J Hallin | September 9, 2020 at 9:10 PM | Reply

      @Bob Grant 😔when you try to argue with an idiot you both lose😔
      Good luck Bob, be well. Go ahead call it a win if it makes you feel better.

    • Bob Grant | September 9, 2020 at 9:21 PM | Reply

      @J Hallin So you don’t have a reasoned response as to how the USA has no democracy, after the repeated bankrupt and owner of multiple failed busienesses, with 10 adminsitration officials in jail, after pleading guilty, after calling for voters to vote twice, after saying voting is rigged, (because he just told everyone to vote twice), is suitable for the role?

    • J Hallin | September 9, 2020 at 9:24 PM | Reply

      @Bob Grant are you giving your self a thumbs up on your own comment🤭

    • jim gyorfi | September 12, 2020 at 4:04 PM | Reply

      THE ELECTION WILL BE RIGGED BY THE LEFT 100%. TRUMP 2020

  4. rapunzel eh? | September 9, 2020 at 8:33 PM | Reply

    slight correction…. trump believes the election is rigged IF HE LOSES. if he wins, (god forbid), he’ll magically regain his faith in mail in ballots.

  5. Liliana Hals | September 9, 2020 at 8:38 PM | Reply

    He will back down. He’s a big coward. Maybe he will move to Russia.

  6. Daryl Evans | September 9, 2020 at 8:49 PM | Reply

    He should be disqualified for pushing fraud to the voters.

    • Melissa Graham | September 10, 2020 at 8:46 PM | Reply

      @Bryant Sharp But it’s okay for the Florida fossils to get mail in votes? Save your breath Russian asset. Because I am paying attention. TRUMP LIED AND PEOPLE DIED.

    • Michael Anderson | September 10, 2020 at 10:11 PM | Reply

      Sigh, He didn’t push it, He said test the flaws in the system but don’t actually vote twice.

    • maxhugen | September 12, 2020 at 11:18 AM | Reply

      @jl Yes, a lot of news channels do show a bias. Much less so in international news though. But some US channels are way worse than others, even actively promoting obvious lies by the Administration.

    • Myroslav Protsiv | September 13, 2020 at 4:24 PM | Reply

      Well, if he loses because all of the mail in ballots are for Biden. Even I personally won’t accept his defeat, and people will stand up in his support.

  7. daniel harris | September 9, 2020 at 8:51 PM | Reply

    I HOPE HE DOESN’T GO QUIETLY. I’D LOVE TO SEE THE ORANGE DRUG OUT IN HANDCUFFS.

  8. Tiffany Luciano | September 9, 2020 at 10:52 PM | Reply

    Donny Boy’s incompetence and ego will become his demise.

    • Matt Russillo | September 12, 2020 at 1:41 AM | Reply

      Yeah,really. If that fool shoots himself in the foot one more time ,he’ll be left with nothing to put in his mouth anymore!

    • N Glass | September 13, 2020 at 4:00 PM | Reply

      Can’t handle the truth?

    • M. Duquette | September 13, 2020 at 7:40 PM | Reply

      Hope so, i had never seen anyone so low as trump in 2016,but now he is inciting his followers to violence ( is milicitia ) there as to be a something in your constitution that says that he can be thrown out on his fat butt for lying about the pandemic, pushing his voters to vote twice,. You use to be a country that other countries envied, now they all laugh at you,the president was respected. Where is your pride america. That baffoon will be your down fall.

    • Wilma Cabiles | September 14, 2020 at 1:54 PM | Reply

      There is no one more incompetent than Hiden Biden.& The BLM losers.

    • Wilma Cabiles | September 14, 2020 at 2:01 PM | Reply

      @M. Duquette the racial violence is being stoked by Racist Barack & Michelle Obama. He was as useless in the Oval Office as Biden would be. We did not rise up against the Racists from 2009-2917, please don”t think for a moment freedom loving Americans of all races will not rise up and quell the arson, looting, killing & destruction of democrat cities & states.1 I stand with Trump 4 more yrs, baby. Oh Yeah.

  9. CJ Jacobs | September 9, 2020 at 11:58 PM | Reply

    trump is leaving office one way or another. He can go willingly or he will be help!

  10. run Caz | September 10, 2020 at 12:11 AM | Reply

    He’s not going quietly? Anyone with a brain has known this for months.

  11. Ry Levin | September 10, 2020 at 2:24 AM | Reply

    To quote a great statesman: “Don’t boo – VOTE!”

  12. Diago Remirez | September 10, 2020 at 2:35 AM | Reply

    As long as he’s gone. I don’t care if he goes out kicking and screaming.

  13. Eskimo1973 | September 10, 2020 at 11:44 AM | Reply

    The moment he realises he’s truly going to lose the elections he will instigate a civil war. Be careful, no matter what side of the political spectrum you are on

    • Help Me | September 12, 2020 at 8:38 AM | Reply

      Biden supporters will riot and cause unrest, Trump people work and have jobs.

    • Eskimo1973 | September 12, 2020 at 11:05 AM | Reply

      @Help Me O really? I don’t know where your sources originate. I’m just so happy I live in a region that has a better basic educational system, where people have a more worldly view and where the political spectrum has more than just two colours. Stay healthy, mens sane in corpore sane 😉

    • Stick 13 | September 13, 2020 at 6:55 PM | Reply

      Help Me I’m a Biden supporter. I go to work everyday. Plenty of overtime to. So you’re saying I don’t work ? Afraid your wrong I pay my bills on time and my credits great. So hate to burst your theory but you are clueless.

    • Juan Hernandez | September 14, 2020 at 12:48 PM | Reply

      Eskimo1973 we are already on the verge of civil war which trump continues to embolden his followers as well as the white supremist to rise up against opposition and minorities. That is why he praises those who attack the protesters and the criminal act of the few criminal police officers. I say Few criminal police officers because I know the majority of the police officers are the professional they are suppose to be and they truly do their best to protect us. May God bless and protect those excellent officers. Though I pray that the Chiefs of the various police department do police their departments and weed out those bad apples.

  14. Brent McDonald | September 10, 2020 at 12:49 PM | Reply

    Yep, he’s priming his supporters to call fraud. He’s been doing this for a while now.

  15. Paula Bartholomew | September 10, 2020 at 2:28 PM | Reply

    Trump – “I won’t accept the results.”
    Armed detail escorting him out – “It is what it is.”

  16. Rachel Woodruff | September 10, 2020 at 2:34 PM | Reply

    I want yo see him escorted out. Preferably while hes yelling. Lol. Now THAT would make my day.

  17. Arthur Vega | September 11, 2020 at 2:45 PM | Reply

    *He wants to take his voter’s with him to prison by encouraging to vote twice*

  18. Stephen Rioux | September 12, 2020 at 2:08 PM | Reply

    ”The only way that we can lose the Election is if they cheat. So cheat to prevent them from stealing the Election.”

    Ya gotta love it!

  19. Gloria Lewis | September 13, 2020 at 2:15 PM | Reply

    I usually don’t agree with S.E. Cupp but she is totally on point here. We are screwed regardless. Putin won, America you lost.

  20. Arden McConnell | September 13, 2020 at 3:25 PM | Reply

    Trump himself is trying to rig the election — Post office is one example. Liars always cheat and cheaters always lie. Get rid of him. 200,000 dead and dying –so far.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.